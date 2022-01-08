Houston, TX

Target has a brand new look

B.R. Shenoy

B.R. Shenoy

After several months, we shopped at our local Target and were surprised to see that the popular store had been further remodeled to give it a fresh new design. Modern fixtures, improved experiences, and the most up-to-date COVID-19 health and safety regulations were all included in the renovations.

Our neighborhood store had already undergone significant remodeling, including new lighting, new flooring, and a revamped grocery section shortly before the pandemic began.

However, as a result of the recent changes, the store now has a more appealing appearance. We've always enjoyed shopping at Target, but these latest enhancements have made it even better.

Each department felt more like a boutique rather than a traditional department store. More mannequins decked out in Target merchandise, sorted by brand, made the clothing rooms look like mini apparel shops.

“Disney Store” Shop in TargetB.R. Shenoy

Target has collaborated with Disney to create a dedicated Disney section within its stores. My kids would have loved to shop in the Disney section when they were younger. This is a good alternative now that many of Disney's full-size storefronts in North America have closed.

The Disney section sells a wide range of Disney merchandise, including dolls, toys, and costumes, as well as clothing. Previously, many of these items were only available at Disney retail locations. The Disney section is approximately 750 square feet in size and is located adjacent to Target's children's clothing and toy sections.

“Ulta Beauty Store” Shop in TargetB.R. Shenoy

I was delighted to see that Target now has a mini Ulta beauty shop within the store. More than 50 prestige beauty brands for makeup, skincare, and haircare, including Clinique, MAC Cosmetics, and Ariana Grande, are represented in the scaled-down stores. We no longer need to make an extra trip to Ulta for our beauty and hair supplies.

‘Apple Store” Shop in TargetB.R. Shenoy

Target now has a mini Apple store within its store. In one area, there were displays for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and other accessories. Apple reportedly trains Target's tech employees as well.

Finally, Target has collaborated with Minted. This design marketplace connects customers with one-of-a-kind designs from top independent artists and designers from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. If you prefer, you can still buy Hallmark, Papyrus, and other major greeting card brands in the store.

I look forward to shopping at the new and improved stores. Competitors better step up their game.

