An award-winning public display garden in Maryland

Botanical garden Annie Spratt/Unsplash

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul.” — Luther Burbank

Ona recent vacation in the Greater DC area, we spent a lovely afternoon at Brookside Gardens, an impressive public display garden.

These botanical gardens are a hidden oasis in the heart of the city. They span 50 acres and include decorative gardens, sculptures, fountains, and walking trails.

We saw numerous types of flowers, including tulips, azaleas, wisteria, and roses, as well as shimmering koi fish and baby turtles in the ponds. Additionally, there were gorgeous gazebos that overlooked the lakes, trees, and flowers.

We felt so at ease and peaceful among the lovely gardens. It was also an entertaining place to people-watch.

We always look for a park with gardens to spend some time while on holiday and this one did not disappoint.

Botanical gardens are peaceful, preserved green spaces amid busy cities filled with lovely plants and flowers. They allow young and old alike a place of respite and are indeed a beautiful, quiet getaway from our busy lives.

Spending an afternoon exploring the gardens and peaceful lawns with your family or friends is a real treat. There is ample space and plenty for inquisitive little minds to see and do.

It is a wonderful way to get some fresh air and sunshine, not to mention a great place to exercise. You can even meet friends for tea or lunch if the botanical garden has an adjoining cafe.

It is safe to meet people here even in the middle of a pandemic as it is easy to maintain social distancing. Masks are not even required since the space is outdoors.

If you have some free time, head out to your local botanical gardens today.

This article originally appeared on Medium.