The economic and environmental impact of cutting consumption

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhB7l_0dcRmHFm00
Shopping bagsAngela Roma/Pexels
“We simply cannot continue to consume more and more and more, every single citizen on the planet. It just makes the challenges in terms of dealing with ecological crises just far too high.” — author J.B. MacKinnon

J.B. MacKinnon is the author or co-author of five nonfiction books. His work has appeared in the New Yorker, National Geographic, the Atlantic, and the anthologies Best American Science and Nature Writing.

According to MacKinnon’s latest book, The Day The World Stops Shopping: How Ending Consumerism Saves The Environment And Ourselves, consumerism is at the foundation of every environmental problem.

We are currently consuming resources at an unsustainable rate, which is wreaking havoc on the environment and causing social unrest around the world.

The book explores what might happen if our purchasing habits were significantly changed and delves into the psychology of materialism and how our government and corporations have cornered us into overconsumption.

Buy Less and Buy Better

Consumption has emerged as the primary cause of the environmental crisis. We are depleting the planet’s resources at a rate that is 1.7 times faster than its ability to regenerate.

The US population is 60% larger than in 1970, but consumer spending has increased 400% (adjusted for inflation). Other affluent nations aren’t faring much better.

MacKinnon depicts a world where people buy less and buy better rather than stop shopping entirely. He conducts a thought experiment in which he imagines the world if we commit to reducing consumption of the Earth’s resources by 25%.

The author consults various experts in their fields to determine the likely effects on our economies, products, planet, and ourselves.

As the demand for products grows, so does the necessity to produce those goods. The latter results in more pollutant emissions, higher land use and deforestation, and hastened climate change.

The author also points out that greening our purchases doesn’t make much difference.

McKinnon discusses how materialism affects our mental health by forcing us to compare our possessions to those of others. Material pursuit of self-esteem lowers your self-esteem.

The book is meant to provoke your thoughts and inspire you to change your purchasing habits, while also providing hope and optimism for our future.

Top Four Takeaways

  1. If we work less as a society, more employment will be available to more people. As a result, incomes will be reduced, but there will be less wasteful consumption.

2. Buy fewer but higher-quality items that will last longer.

3. The new three R’s are reduce, repair, and reuse.

4. A new society will emerge in which people are more self-sufficient, less concerned with money, and more concerned with family and community life.

Final Thoughts

Make a difference in your community today by reducing materialistic possessions, increasing recycling, and raising awareness.

What are your thoughts on cutting consumption to benefit our planet?Do you feel it is a worthwhile goal?

This article originally appeared on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# consumerism# personal growth# economics# sustainability# mindset shift

Comments / 2

Published by

Writer/Blogger on Medium and Vocal Media. B.S. Biochemistry. M.S. Chemical Toxicology. Former expat in Brazil, France, and Japan. She writes about science, the pandemic, and technology related pieces.

Houston, TX
143 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Target has a brand new look

After several months, we shopped at our local Target and were surprised to see that the popular store had been remodeled to give it a fresh new design. Modern fixtures, improved experiences, and the most up-to-date health and safety regulations were all included in the renovations.

Read full story

The most popular coffee-based beverages

“Never underestimate the power of a good cup of coffee.” — Ursula Vernon. Many of us can relate to feeling a bit overwhelmed upon wandering into a neighborhood cafe. The drink menu can seem daunting to a coffee novice.

Read full story
1 comments

How to protect yourself from carbon monoxide poisoning

A woman died in her Pennsylvania home recently due to a gas leak. Her adult son and husband were in the house and were hospitalized. The gas leak may have been the result of a possible faulty appliance.

Read full story
5 comments
Silver Spring, MD

An award-winning public display garden in the heart of the DC metro s

“Flowers always make people better, happier, and more helpful; they are sunshine, food, and medicine for the soul.” — Luther Burbank. Ona recent vacation in the Greater DC area, we spent a lovely afternoon at Brookside Gardens, an impressive public display garden.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Spreading kindness using post-it notes

Bulletin board with pay it forward post it notesB.R. Shenoy. “The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on.”— Julia Alvarez. We visited a small business that sells locally made and inspired products as well as lifestyle gifts for the home. I was about to leave the store when I noticed a bulletin board with pay-it-forward Post-it Notes.

Read full story

The wonderful little free library movement

“If I may be so bold, I’m the most successful person I know,” “Because I stimulate 54 million books to be read and neighbors to talk to each other. As far as I’m concerned, that’s the very definition of success.” — Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library.

Read full story
Williamsburg, VA

A theme park for the holidays

We recently visited Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. I’d been to Busch Gardens a few times as a kid, but I’d never taken my own children there. Furthermore, I had wanted to visit Christmastown for years because it is billed as one of North America’s largest light displays.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Simple ways we can support small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Woman holding closed sign and cryingTim Douglas/Pexels. “60 to 80% of all new jobs come from small businesses.” — U.S. Small Business Association. “For every $100 spent at local small businesses, $68 returns to the community.” — Civic Economics.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy