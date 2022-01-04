The economic and environmental impact of cutting consumption

Shopping bags Angela Roma/Pexels

“We simply cannot continue to consume more and more and more, every single citizen on the planet. It just makes the challenges in terms of dealing with ecological crises just far too high.” — author J.B. MacKinnon

J.B. MacKinnon is the author or co-author of five nonfiction books. His work has appeared in the New Yorker, National Geographic, the Atlantic, and the anthologies Best American Science and Nature Writing.

According to MacKinnon’s latest book , The Day The World Stops Shopping: How Ending Consumerism Saves The Environment And Ourselves, consumerism is at the foundation of every environmental problem.

We are currently consuming resources at an unsustainable rate, which is wreaking havoc on the environment and causing social unrest around the world.

The book explores what might happen if our purchasing habits were significantly changed and delves into the psychology of materialism and how our government and corporations have cornered us into overconsumption.

Buy Less and Buy Better

Consumption has emerged as the primary cause of the environmental crisis. We are depleting the planet’s resources at a rate that is 1.7 times faster than its ability to regenerate.

The US population is 60% larger than in 1970, but consumer spending has increased 400% (adjusted for inflation). Other affluent nations aren’t faring much better.

MacKinnon depicts a world where people buy less and buy better rather than stop shopping entirely. He conducts a thought experiment in which he imagines the world if we commit to reducing consumption of the Earth’s resources by 25%.

The author consults various experts in their fields to determine the likely effects on our economies, products, planet, and ourselves.

As the demand for products grows, so does the necessity to produce those goods. The latter results in more pollutant emissions, higher land use and deforestation, and hastened climate change.

The author also points out that greening our purchases doesn’t make much difference.

McKinnon discusses how materialism affects our mental health by forcing us to compare our possessions to those of others. Material pursuit of self-esteem lowers your self-esteem.

The book is meant to provoke your thoughts and inspire you to change your purchasing habits, while also providing hope and optimism for our future.

Top Four Takeaways

If we work less as a society, more employment will be available to more people. As a result, incomes will be reduced, but there will be less wasteful consumption.

2. Buy fewer but higher-quality items that will last longer.

3. The new three R’s are reduce, repair, and reuse.

4. A new society will emerge in which people are more self-sufficient, less concerned with money, and more concerned with family and community life.

Final Thoughts

Make a difference in your community today by reducing materialistic possessions, increasing recycling, and raising awareness.

What are your thoughts on cutting consumption to benefit our planet?Do you feel it is a worthwhile goal?

This article originally appeared on Medium.