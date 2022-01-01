Williamsburg, VA

A theme park for the holidays

B.R. Shenoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fuWq_0da5OOeY00
Theme park during the holidaysB.R. Shenoy

We recently visited Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. I’d been to Busch Gardens a few times as a kid, but I’d never taken my own children there. Furthermore, I had wanted to visit Christmastown for years because it is billed as one of North America’s largest light displays.

We arrived at the opening time hoping to beat the crowds. To our dismay, everyone else seemed to have the same idea as us. Even the lines to enter the parking area were long.

The park is divided into distinct themed regions based on various European countries. The buildings are accurate replicas of these different countries. Each country in Christmas Town is decked in the style they would celebrate the holiday.

We went in December, so the weather was bitterly cold. Most rides will close if the temperature falls below 40 degrees. Unfortunately, the temperature topped out at 29 degrees, so the majority of the rides were closed. The park was packed, and the few available rides had enormous waits.

The kids in our group were disappointed that the roller coasters were all closed. Ultimately, we managed to ride the Skyride, the merry-go-round, and the flying carousel after long wait times.

Despite the new Omicron variant, the majority of people were not masking up or socially distancing themselves. To be as safe as possible, my family and I wore our masks at all times. We had planned this trip months in advance, so we decided to stick to our plans while exercising caution.

To put it mildly, Christmastown, which was supposed to be the high point of our trip, was a huge letdown.

The park’s only saving grace was that it had been transformed into a breathtaking holiday wonderland with over 10 million twinkling lights.The lighting and decorations were stunning. Every country in the park was decked out in Christmas lights. It was great fun to walk around and take in the sights. Not to mention snap selfies and family photos near light displays.

Takeaway

If you’re only interested in holiday decorations and light displays, the park will not disappoint. My suggestion would be to arrive early to go on any open rides and then enjoy the lights as it gets dark.

If you prefer rides and shows, visit the park at a different time of year.

What are some of your favorite wintertime theme park memories? Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

This article originally appeared on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# busch gardens# christmas lights# holidays# theme parks

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer/Blogger on Medium and Vocal Media. B.S. Biochemistry. M.S. Chemical Toxicology. Former expat in Brazil, France, and Japan. She writes about science, the pandemic, and technology related pieces.

Houston, TX
74 followers

More from B.R. Shenoy

Houston, TX

Spreading kindness using post-it notes

Bulletin board with pay it forward post it notesB.R. Shenoy. “The point is not to pay back kindness but to pass it on.”— Julia Alvarez. We visited a small business that sells locally made and inspired products as well as lifestyle gifts for the home. I was about to leave the store when I noticed a bulletin board with pay-it-forward Post-it Notes.

Read full story

Ten types of espresso drinks

“Never underestimate the power of a good cup of coffee.” — Ursula Vernon. Many of us can relate to feeling a bit overwhelmed upon wandering into a neighborhood cafe. The drink menu can seem daunting to a coffee novice.

Read full story

The wonderful little free library movement

“If I may be so bold, I’m the most successful person I know,” “Because I stimulate 54 million books to be read and neighbors to talk to each other. As far as I’m concerned, that’s the very definition of success.” — Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Simple ways we can support small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Woman holding closed sign and cryingTim Douglas/Pexels. “60 to 80% of all new jobs come from small businesses.” — U.S. Small Business Association. “For every $100 spent at local small businesses, $68 returns to the community.” — Civic Economics.

Read full story
4 comments

The dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning

A woman died in her Pennsylvania home recently due to a gas leak. Her adult son and husband were in the house and were hospitalized. The gas leak may have been the result of a possible faulty appliance.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy