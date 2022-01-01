A theme park for the holidays

Theme park during the holidays B.R. Shenoy

We recently visited Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. I’d been to Busch Gardens a few times as a kid, but I’d never taken my own children there. Furthermore, I had wanted to visit Christmastown for years because it is billed as one of North America’s largest light displays.

We arrived at the opening time hoping to beat the crowds. To our dismay, everyone else seemed to have the same idea as us. Even the lines to enter the parking area were long.

The park is divided into distinct themed regions based on various European countries. The buildings are accurate replicas of these different countries. Each country in Christmas Town is decked in the style they would celebrate the holiday.

We went in December, so the weather was bitterly cold. Most rides will close if the temperature falls below 40 degrees. Unfortunately, the temperature topped out at 29 degrees, so the majority of the rides were closed. The park was packed, and the few available rides had enormous waits.

The kids in our group were disappointed that the roller coasters were all closed. Ultimately, we managed to ride the Skyride, the merry-go-round, and the flying carousel after long wait times.

Despite the new Omicron variant, the majority of people were not masking up or socially distancing themselves. To be as safe as possible, my family and I wore our masks at all times. We had planned this trip months in advance, so we decided to stick to our plans while exercising caution.

To put it mildly, Christmastown, which was supposed to be the high point of our trip, was a huge letdown.

The park’s only saving grace was that it had been transformed into a breathtaking holiday wonderland with over 10 million twinkling lights.The lighting and decorations were stunning. Every country in the park was decked out in Christmas lights. It was great fun to walk around and take in the sights. Not to mention snap selfies and family photos near light displays.

Takeaway

If you’re only interested in holiday decorations and light displays, the park will not disappoint. My suggestion would be to arrive early to go on any open rides and then enjoy the lights as it gets dark.

If you prefer rides and shows, visit the park at a different time of year.

This article originally appeared on Medium.