A guide to 10 different types of popular coffee drinks

Latte

“Never underestimate the power of a good cup of coffee.” — Ursula Vernon

Many of us can relate to feeling a bit overwhelmed upon wandering into a neighborhood cafe. The drink menu can seem daunting to a coffee novice.

Should we stick to the same beverage we always order and play it safe, or do we dare take the plunge and try something different?

It is essential to know the classic coffee beverages to be able to decipher any coffee drink menu. There are so many different types of coffee drinks that there truly is something for everyone.

In this article, I will discuss ten different types of coffee drinks and how they are prepared.

All espresso-based coffee drinks have three ingredients in common: espresso, steamed milk, and foam. Other toppings can be added to each coffee type based on your tastes.

Espresso

Types of Coffee Drinks

1. Espresso

Espresso is a full-flavored, concentrated coffee served in small, strong shots. It is prepared by forcing steam through the coffee grinds.

It serves as the base for many coffee drinks. It is prepared from the same beans as coffee. However, it is more robust, thicker, and has higher caffeine content.

An espresso is usually served in one-ounce or two-ounce shots in a demitasse cup (a small espresso cup). It is perfect for a quick pick-me-up.

2. Americano

The Americano is a regular coffee cup with the addition of one or two shots of espresso followed by hot water.

An Americano is prepared by mixing a shot of espresso with hot water, which is similar to a watered-down espresso shot. It tastes rich and bold.

3. Macchiato

A macchiato is merely an espresso with a dash of milk. It is prepared by pouring a single shot of espresso followed by a splash of the hot milk into a demitasse cup.

Macchiato means marked in Italian. The steamed milk leaves a mark on the espresso cup as it is dashed into the drink. You can add flavoring syrups to the drink based on your preferences.

A macchiato provides a more robust flavor hit with a touch of creaminess provided by the spot of milk.

4. Cappuccino

A cappuccino has equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam. Tiny air bubbles are introduced into the milk through steaming. The resulting micro-foam gives the milk a smooth texture and sweetness.

The hot foamed milk is then poured into the espresso resulting in a 2 cm thick milk foam layer on top. It can be decorated with cocoa or cinnamon sprinkled on top.

A cappuccino is creamy, rich, and smooth in taste and texture. This common drink is the favorite of many, including myself.

5. Latte

A latte is a ⅓ espresso and 2/3 steamed milk, with a thin layer of foam on top. It translates to milk coffee. The milk used for the latte is steamed and frothed, creating a creamy and velvety texture.

While the most common latte is a coffee latte, it can also be made using other substitutes for the espresso.

In some cases, it’s also topped with a light layer of foam, and sugars or sweeteners may also be added.

It has a milder, slightly sweeter flavor since it has a more significant proportion of steamed milk.

Coffee

6. Mocha

A mocha latte is made from espresso coffee that has been blended with hot chocolate. It contains caffeine and sugar.

It is a mix of both flavors, but the coffee is typically the more robust flavor. Some might find a mocha too sweet, while others enjoy its rich flavor.

7. Flat White

A flat white combines steamed milk snd espresso and is finished with a thin layer of microfoam. A flat white is a concentrated drink that will have a strong flavor of coffee.

8. Affogato

An affogato is prepared by pouring espresso over vanilla ice cream or gelato. It is a type of dessert coffee drink.

9. Espresso Con Panna

An espresso con Panna is an espresso served with a large dollop of whipped cream on top. The cream is usually unsweetened.

10. Irish Coffee

Irish coffee is made by adding two regular shots of espresso to half as much whiskey. Finish up by adding a teaspoon of sugar, ensuring it is well dissolved. It is truly an indulgent drink that is wonderful on a cool evening.

Woman enjoying coffee

Closing Thoughts

These are the ten most common espresso drinks and are enjoyed by people all over the world.

You can now enjoy exploring, sampling, and ordering new varieties of coffee drinks with confidence.

What is your favorite coffee shop drink? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

