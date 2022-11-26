Opinion: Men deserve respect, too.

Photo by Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels

I have three sons and a daughter.

I knew when I held my baby girl in my arms for the first time that she would have to face inequality and injustice as she made her way through the world that my boys would not experience.

I knew a day would come when I would have to not simply explain human reproduction and sexuality to her, but molestation, rape, and assault.

I knew I would have to teach her to command and demand respect.

What I didn’t count on is that my boys would face similar injustices at the hands of well-meaning moms and older women, who were seemingly oblivious to their blunders. It also never occurred to me that when my very masculine, heterosexual, strong, and respectful boys said, “NO”, women would laugh, and men would think they were weak.

Story #1:

In one of our local youth theater groups, it was not uncommon for moms to randomly walk into the room where the teenage boys were changing into costumes. When the young men complained, the women would laugh and say that it was nothing they hadn’t seen before. After all, they had changed their diapers.

My son was one of the young men changing, and when he told me the story, I am ashamed to say that I downplayed the behavior of the moms. I told him they were joking, it was nothing serious, and they were moms after all. He said something that changed my thinking forever.

He said, “Mom, what if a dad walked into the girls changing room and behaved that way?” Mic drop.

Story #2:

In another youth theater group, a mom was working on one of my son’s hair. As she was working, she said to him, “Oh my, if I were just a few years younger, I’d be all over you.”

He told me this later, but did I stomp to the leaders and complain? Did I report this as sexual harassment? No, I explained that she was just trying to say he was cute. To my shame, I didn’t stand up for him.

But, if I had applied the thinking in the previous story and asked myself, “What if a dad said something like that to one of our teenage girls?” The story would have ended quite differently.

Story #3:

Last night, one of my daughter’s male friends who works with her at an upscale bar in a bougie section of town, said to her, “Do you know how sick I am of women just walking up to me and grabbing my crotch?”

She, being much wiser than her mom, said, “Dude, I’m so sorry. Women know what that feels like.”

When she relayed the story to me, I told her that the behavior was sexist and that he should call security and report the sexual assault.

She said, “Mom, he is security.”

At my graduation from college, the keynote speaker spoke about racism. I only remember one thing he said.

He said, “We cannot trade one form of prejudice for another”.

I wish I had been “awake” enough to see that my sons’ complaints about sexism were real. He felt embarrassed, uncomfortable, and nervous.

I hope these words help me to make up for lost time and the things I should have said.

Concluding thoughts:

Ladies, wake up.

We cannot trade one form of sexism for another. It is not acceptable to treat a man in a sexual manner that he did not invite.

You are not allowed to be in the room with them as they change no matter what your age. You are not allowed to speak to teenage boys in a sexual manner. You are not allowed to touch men on their private parts without permission.

Sexism goes both ways. Men deserve respect, too.