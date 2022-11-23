Opinion: Too many goodbyes: grieving and adjusting to life's transitions

Photo by Photo by moerwijk on Unsplash

The good news is that all bad things must come to an end. The bad news is that all good things must, too.

Recently, I read an article by Theresa Winn, whom I have started to think of as a friend. Even though we have never met, she shares her heart in her writing, and while she doesn’t know it, she challenges me to do the same.

Her article, Seek and Ye Shall Find, a Beginning in the Ending was hard for me to read having experienced my own share of endings in recent years. She says that “at this point in [her] life, [she’s] become somewhat of an expert at endings.” I couldn’t agree more.

I said goodbye to a 30-year marriage and the innocence that existed because of its permanence. I said goodbye to days of transporting teens to and from events, classes, and jobs. I said goodbye to my children as they have each left the nest over the last seven years. I said goodbye to what I thought was my dream job. I said goodbye to my daughter-in-law and my granddog after she and my son divorced. I said goodbye to the first house I bought after my divorce, the first car, and my first post-divorce boyfriend. I said goodbye to our family’s pets who had grown up with my children. I said goodbye to health as I knew it because of a botched surgery. Perhaps the most painful, during COVID, I said goodbye to my brother and my niece who were both killed in a tragic car accident.

The thing is, everyone I know lost something or someone to COVID. I’ve talked with many in my circle of friends over the last month or so, and they all say the same thing. “What is in the water?” Because they all agree that they too have felt sad lately. I wonder if there is a collective grieving going on in and around us. One that we haven’t or won’t acknowledge. Our society was so hell-bent on getting back to normal that we didn’t take the time to grieve what we lost.

Unlike my friend who wrote the article, I’m not feeling hopeful. She says that she is learning “that endings are not the end. They are merely transitions that lead to new beginnings.” Her words are beautifully arranged and offer hope. But, she reminds her audience that “Grief is a bitch. It’s not something we can avoid or ignore, especially with the loss of our health, loved ones, and homes.”

Maybe this sadness that I’m feeling is grief. Perhaps, I am still grieving all that has been lost. There’s so much change to process over a relatively short period of time. I keep moving, but I don’t feel the same. I feel like something is missing — like I’m living in a world in which I don’t belong. Sometimes, the shifts require more strength than I have to keep going, and my purpose is lost in the whirlwind of endings.

I suppose it is possible that it isn’t the ending that deserves our focus. There are those who believe we should never look back, but rather, set our attention on the new. This is easier said than done as grief is often blinding to hope and possibility.

It would be nice if we knew when grief would no longer rear its demanding head and call our names. It would be easier to hold on if there was an ending date to focus on, but no one knows how long or hard they will grieve.

Theresa believes that “There is always a new beginning after an ending.” She says that “If you feel your life is over and all has gone dark, know this: You are not alone.”

Well, it’s dark, but I’m holding on. I hope she’s right.