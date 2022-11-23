Opinion: Too many goodbyes: grieving and adjusting to life's transitions

B.Karl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18dk8l_0jLh1Zob00
Photo byPhoto by moerwijk on Unsplash

The good news is that all bad things must come to an end. The bad news is that all good things must, too.

Recently, I read an article by Theresa Winn, whom I have started to think of as a friend. Even though we have never met, she shares her heart in her writing, and while she doesn’t know it, she challenges me to do the same.

Her article, Seek and Ye Shall Find, a Beginning in the Ending was hard for me to read having experienced my own share of endings in recent years. She says that “at this point in [her] life, [she’s] become somewhat of an expert at endings.” I couldn’t agree more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEK70_0jLh1Zob00
Photo byPhoto by Kristina Tripkovic on Unsplash

I said goodbye to a 30-year marriage and the innocence that existed because of its permanence. I said goodbye to days of transporting teens to and from events, classes, and jobs. I said goodbye to my children as they have each left the nest over the last seven years. I said goodbye to what I thought was my dream job. I said goodbye to my daughter-in-law and my granddog after she and my son divorced. I said goodbye to the first house I bought after my divorce, the first car, and my first post-divorce boyfriend. I said goodbye to our family’s pets who had grown up with my children. I said goodbye to health as I knew it because of a botched surgery. Perhaps the most painful, during COVID, I said goodbye to my brother and my niece who were both killed in a tragic car accident.

The thing is, everyone I know lost something or someone to COVID. I’ve talked with many in my circle of friends over the last month or so, and they all say the same thing. “What is in the water?” Because they all agree that they too have felt sad lately. I wonder if there is a collective grieving going on in and around us. One that we haven’t or won’t acknowledge. Our society was so hell-bent on getting back to normal that we didn’t take the time to grieve what we lost.

Unlike my friend who wrote the article, I’m not feeling hopeful. She says that she is learning “that endings are not the end. They are merely transitions that lead to new beginnings.” Her words are beautifully arranged and offer hope. But, she reminds her audience that “Grief is a bitch. It’s not something we can avoid or ignore, especially with the loss of our health, loved ones, and homes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PortG_0jLh1Zob00
Photo byPhoto by Pierre Bamin on Unsplash

Maybe this sadness that I’m feeling is grief. Perhaps, I am still grieving all that has been lost. There’s so much change to process over a relatively short period of time. I keep moving, but I don’t feel the same. I feel like something is missing — like I’m living in a world in which I don’t belong. Sometimes, the shifts require more strength than I have to keep going, and my purpose is lost in the whirlwind of endings.

I suppose it is possible that it isn’t the ending that deserves our focus. There are those who believe we should never look back, but rather, set our attention on the new. This is easier said than done as grief is often blinding to hope and possibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDLfi_0jLh1Zob00
Photo byPhoto by Mike Labrum on Unsplash

It would be nice if we knew when grief would no longer rear its demanding head and call our names. It would be easier to hold on if there was an ending date to focus on, but no one knows how long or hard they will grieve.

Theresa believes that “There is always a new beginning after an ending.” She says that “If you feel your life is over and all has gone dark, know this: You are not alone.”

Well, it’s dark, but I’m holding on. I hope she’s right.

You can read Theresa Winn’s article here: https://medium.com/@thezanysage/seek-and-ye-shall-find-a-beginning-in-the-ending-4958b21caf4b

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Life# grief# advice# covid# loss

Comments / 0

Published by

Brenda Karl is a native of Southern Pines, NC who currently resides on the outskirts of Houston, Texas where she enjoys Texas BBQ and springtime bluebonnets. She is a certified Social Behavioral-Educational researcher, writing consultant, content creator, and freelance writer with a degree in English and a Master’s in Education.

Houston, TX
849 followers

More from B.Karl

Opinion: Men deserve respect, too.

I have three sons and a daughter. I knew when I held my baby girl in my arms for the first time that she would have to face inequality and injustice as she made her way through the world that my boys would not experience.

Read full story

Opinion: Effective people listen and lead a more fulfilling life

I remember as a child in elementary school making little paper cup phones. The purpose of the science experiment was to illustrate the mechanics of sound transmission. It requires two paper cups and string. Holes are placed in each cup and the string attaches the cups. Each child places a cup over their ear, and they walk away from each other until the string is pulled taught. Sound travels through solid mediums more effectively than through air allowing the users to hear each other more clearly.

Read full story

Opinion: Quotes that changed my views on accepting advice

Idioms are funny things. They are almost impossible to wrap your head around unless you are a native speaker. Many second language learners shake their heads in confusion at phrases like “piece of cake,” or “knock on wood.” They can’t comprehend the phrase because it hasn’t been a part of their world.

Read full story

Opinion: Take your power back and start living life on your terms.

After leaving an abusive relationship, it takes time to stop seeing yourself as the victim and ask why you allowed it. When I entered this phase of my healing, I saw a book entitled “Take Your Power Back”. It wasn’t until that moment that I realized I had handed over my power, and it was up to me to take it back.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Saying I'm sorry all the time and what it really means.

During this time before Thanksgiving, I'm reminded of so many things for which I am grateful. Today, I'm grateful for the lessons I have inadvertently learned from others that have changed and shaped me for the better. The following story is about one of those lessons.

Read full story
1 comments

The holidays can often bring memories and a sense of nostalgia that reminds us that the taste of life is bittersweet.

Sometimes nostalgia hits me right in the gut. It covers me with waves of memories so potent that I can barely catch my breath. It could be the sight of an old tractor sitting in a field, the smell of biscuits baking, or the soft call of a whip-poor-will.

Read full story

Opinion: The Gratitude Playlist. I’m feeling groovy.

It’s only the first of September, but walk into Walmart, and fall decorations are readily available. In my neck of the woods, the Halloween decorations are out and over the top. Already. I know we all complain about it, but hear me out.

Read full story

The Chinese Maple: A gift from my grandmother to three generations.

My grandma was something else. A 5 foot 2-inch Appalachian mountain woman, every inch filled with feisty determination. She and grandpa were sharecroppers and the first in their family to own land. She was very proud of that, and she made sure I was, too.

Read full story

Opinion: Over 50 Gal Pals. Are they really worth the bother?

Remember Lucy and Ethel? Thelma and Louise? And more recently, Grace and Frankie? Females with a platonic relationship. Gal pals. We can learn a great deal about women and their friendships from these TV characters. Lucy and Ethel were always getting into some kind of trouble, but they always had each other’s backs. Thelma and Louise were faithful to the end, and Grace and Frankie became the best versions of themself because of their friendship.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Happiness after a Gray Divorce. Let it be. Let it be.

This is the last article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. “Will divorce make me happier?” is the question many over 50 adults are asking as the number of gray divorces continues to rise in our society. There is often an assumption that individuals will be happier after they divorce because the divorce will solve, or at least lessen, a difficult problem.

Read full story
6 comments
Houston, TX

A true citizen: Influencing Houston politics

Voting is an essential component of a free democracy. In other words, it is a very big deal. When a country loses its right to vote, they lose democracy. I was taught early in my life to always vote. I was taught that my voice mattered. No. Matter. What.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating

This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.

Read full story
27 comments

Opinion: Adult Children and the Gray Divorce - It’s still traumatic.

This is the seventh article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. When we were moving out of the house, my oldest son had a friend who came to help us. When he saw the nightmare of disarray and a mom paralyzed by shock, he later said to my son, “I hope this is the worst thing that ever happens to you.” According to research, it just might have been.

Read full story
5 comments

Opinion: Yes, I’m scared of Dracula, but there are scarier things

When you’re a child, you think it’s the monster that scares you. As an adult, you know it’s his message. When I was about six years old, there was a show on TV called Sunrise Theater. It came on at 6 am on Saturday mornings and horror movies were their specialty. Because I was so young, I have no memory or understanding of why a network would expect people to watch horror movies at 6 am, but I was about to learn.

Read full story

Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island

This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Gray Divorce and Your Physical Health - It’s not all in your mind

This is the fifth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Divorce is supposed to be healthy, right? You’re getting yourself out of an unhealthy marriage, possibly abusive. You’ve grown apart and unhappy. With your newfound freedom, you’ll be able to release stress, mental tension, and the emotional awkwardness of living with someone you don’t want to live with. The truth is divorce takes a toll on your health.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt

This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: The gray divorce blues: you may not know it, but you’re grieving

This is the third article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. When my ex-husband announced he was leaving, I don’t think I could have articulated what I was feeling. First, I didn’t really believe him. The professionals call it denial. That’s when I talked him into couples therapy. When he actually left, I was in shock. Numbness is what I remember, and now, I am quite grateful for the way it kept me safe. In the following months, as the shock began to dissipate, a myriad of emotions surfaced.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Finances and the gray divorce: recovery isn’t as easy for women

This is the second article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Many may ask, “Why finances first?”, and I completely understand the question as I learned the answer the hard way. Without money, nothing else can come first. You can’t take care of yourself — physically, mentally, or emotionally. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs requires money.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy