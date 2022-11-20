Opinion: Effective people listen and lead a more fulfilling life

B.Karl

Photo by Saeed-Karimi on Unsplash

I remember as a child in elementary school making little paper cup phones. The purpose of the science experiment was to illustrate the mechanics of sound transmission.

It requires two paper cups and string. Holes are placed in each cup and the string attaches the cups. Each child places a cup over their ear, and they walk away from each other until the string is pulled taught. Sound travels through solid mediums more effectively than through air allowing the users to hear each other more clearly.

Photo by patpitchaya on Unsplash

According to Nicole Krauss, author of The History of Love, some people say that the practice of attaching cups to the ends of a string is related to the “irrepressible urge to press shells to our ears, to hear the still-surviving echo of the world’s first expression. Others say it was started by a man who held the end of a string that was unraveled across the ocean by a girl who left for America.”

Either way, the ideas are beautiful speculations about the need to have a voice and to be heard. Listening is part of human expression and the need for communication. It is a skill essential to leading a happy and fulfilling life.

The art of listening

When someone else is talking, it is easy to fall into the temptation to plan what to say next, be wrapped up in your own thoughts, or if you have decided that the topic is boring, perhaps, you check out and nod politely.

Listening is a mindful act. To truly listen to another person for understanding, you must be mindful of the moment. In this way, you hear more than words. You see the body language and the expressions on the speaker’s face. You hear the entire message.

Listening is essential to the success of every relationship. Without connections to other humans, we become isolated and lonely, unable to thrive. Many relationships end because one of the two feels that they aren’t heard or understood.

Effective people listen

In Frank Covey’s book, The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, there are seven habits that are signature traits of highly effective people. Habit #5 states that highly effective people “seek first to understand, then to be understood”. Understanding requires the skill of listening.

I can’t speak for other countries, but my experience as an American has taught me a lot about the importance of communicating. In school, we place an emphasis on teaching how to communicate through writing and speaking. Students are required to learn and practice these skills without incorporating listening.

The same is true socially. Everywhere you turn — communication is the answer. It is the answer to marriage, work, and relationship woes. However, if we communicate our feelings and aren’t taught to listen to the other person, there is no understanding, no compromise, and no growth.

According to HuffPost, listening is the “most important ingredient for building strong leadership, healthy relationships, and thriving organizations.”

If you doubt its importance, think about the last time you were in a group socially or professionally and felt no one was listening. Did you become more interested or less? Feel more important or less? Feel more valued or less?

So you want to become a better listener? Start here:

1. Don’t move your mouth. When I was a classroom teacher, I used to tell my kids that if their lips were moving their ears weren’t working. If you want to be a better listener, practice talking less.

Remember to be present and mindful. When we listen, we validate our friends, and we learn a lot about ourselves as well.

2. Silence is acceptable. Years ago, I read a quote by David Tyson: "True friendship comes when silence between two people is comfortable.”

According to communications lecturer, Bruce Fell, quietness has the power to make you nervous, and it’s actually a legitimate fear. I started using silence as a gauge of how emotionally intimate I am with another individual. I see it as a measure of trust because silence makes me feel vulnerable.

In a world where it is so loud, slow down, take a minute to be silent, and think about what you hear.

3. Don’t interrupt. We have been told since we were old enough to speak not to interrupt during conversations. As tempting as it may be to finish someone’s sentence, it is considered rude behavior and it shows impatience rather than comprehension.

Listening builds trust. The young people of today have a phrase that they use to show that they understand. They say, “I hear you” or “I see you”.

No one wants to be invisible or without a voice. We all want to be seen, heard, and understood. Listening is the skill that builds these qualities in a relationship.

Concluding thoughts

Listening is different from hearing the sound of a person’s voice. Think about the Charlie Brown cartoons. Remember the sound of the adult voices as heard by the children’s ears? “Wah, wah, wah”.

To become a better listener, make a conscious effort to not just hear “wah, wah, wah”. Be present, and consciously take in the words and the message; digest it and understand.

Listening, with the intent to understand rather than to be understood, is a form of communication that connects us to other humans and is vital to healthy relationships. It is a skill essential to leading a happy and fulfilling life.

