Opinion: Quotes that changed my views on accepting advice

Idioms are funny things. They are almost impossible to wrap your head around unless you are a native speaker.

Many second language learners shake their heads in confusion at phrases like “piece of cake,” or “knock on wood.” They can’t comprehend the phrase because it hasn’t been a part of their world.

The same is true of experience.

Quote #1

In the movie Eat, Pray, Love, Giovanni, a native Italian speaker, asks Liz, the American, about phrases in English used to comfort someone in distress. She tells him that in English we sometimes say, “I’ve been there.”

Giovanni is clearly confused by the phrase, so Liz explains:

“Deep grief sometimes is almost like a specific location, a coordinate on a map of time. When you are standing in that forest of sorrow, you cannot imagine that you could ever find your way to a better place. But if someone can assure you that they themselves have stood in that same place, and now have moved on, sometimes this will bring hope.”

Loss, emotional or physical, can be shared and only understood by those who have had the same or similar experiences. It is important to keep that in our awareness when bearing our souls to another human being.

If you are looking for advice or guidance, make sure you find someone who has been where you are — wherever that may be.

Quote #2

Brene Brown has a quote credited to Roosevelt that she lives by:

“If you are not in the arena getting your ass kicked on occasion, I am not interested in or open to your feedback. There are a million cheap seats in the world today filled with people who will never be brave with their own lives but will spend every ounce of energy they have hurling advice and judgment at those of us trying to dare greatly.”

If you are looking for advice or guidance, find someone who has been successful at what you are trying to accomplish.

Conclusion

I used to ask anyone and everyone for advice.

I still believe that there is wisdom in a multitude of counselors, but now, I don’t believe it is the quantity but the quality of the advisors that matter.

Choose your counselors and mentors wisely and make sure they have the life experience to give good, solid advice. Do not accept criticism lightly, but look for those who constructively help you become a better person.

Be willing to listen only if “they have been there” and “gotten their asses kicked.”