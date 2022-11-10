Opinion: The Gratitude Playlist. I’m feeling groovy.

B.Karl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cUXZ6_0j55BAAP00
Photo by Juja Han on Unsplash

It’s only the first of September, but walk into Walmart, and fall decorations are readily available. In my neck of the woods, the Halloween decorations are out and over the top. Already. I know we all complain about it, but hear me out.

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. People can complain about how it came to be all day long, but the fact remains, anytime people anywhere spend time reflecting on the things they are grateful for, the world is a better place. Positivity is not only a trendy word, it holds power.

“The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude.” ~ Oprah Winfrey

Most of us understand the power of positive thinking, but often still find ourselves dwelling on an insult rather than a compliment or a mistake rather than the win for the day. According to the psychologists at verywellmind.com, the reason for this is that negative events “have a greater impact on our brains than positive ones.”

The professionals refer to this as the negative or negativity bias, and it can have a profound effect on a person’s behavior, decisions, and relationships. It is as if we have been hard-wired by evolution to not only notice the negative event more readily but to ruminate on it as well — basically, nature’s way of keeping us safe.

Here’s the catch: For the most part, we no longer need to be on constant high alert in order to survive, but the negativity bias is still in the driver’s seat of our brains. Unless we consciously kick that sucker out, it will continue to drive us.

Awareness is half the battle.

Without self-awareness, dwelling on dark thoughts, speaking to ourselves negatively, and generally thinking the worst about everything can go unnoticed. It becomes our normal — a bad habit growing darker without any restraint. What most people don’t understand is that in addition to being a grump, “negative attitudes can create chronic stress, which upsets the body’s hormone balance, depletes the brain chemicals required for happiness, and damages the immune system” (takingcharge.csh.umn.edu).

Winning the positivity battle

There are several things we can do to change our mindsets, but we must first be self-aware enough to notice our thoughts. Observe what you’re thinking about, and when you notice a negative pattern of thought, change it. Yes, it is easier said than done, but it can be done.

Try taking a walk, reading a good book, or watching a comedy to take your mind off the negative. Say positive affirmations or reframe a situation in a different light. One popular exercise among positivity seekers has been keeping a gratitude journal. It helps us to focus on what we have to be grateful for, rather than the opposite.

I do have a gratitude journal, but I confess, it’s sporadic at best. What I love about the journal is going back and seeing what made me feel grateful that day. One of my entries said: I walked into the room where my adult son was playing piano and when he saw me, his face lit up with a big beautiful smile. Another: The sunset was amazing. Both are wonderful reminders of what I have to be grateful for, and with the gratitude journal, I can revisit when I’m not feeling so positive.

I love the journal, but as I thought about it, I knew I was looking for something different. Something organic and natural to my day, something that didn’t require the new habit dedication. And then it occurred to me — upbeat music is my consistent go-to for motivation and encouragement.

“When we listen to a song, part of the brain called the auditory cortex is triggered. When a part of a familiar song was played to a research group, the participant’s auditory cortex automatically filled in the rest.” -Howstuffworks.com

Educators have known for as long as I can remember, that when you put facts, verses, or grammar rules to music or beats, the students have a hard time forgetting them. I can still remember some of them from my elementary years. I decided this would be my organic, natural way to implement positivity into my day-to-day on a regular basis without much effort. I call it:

My Gratitude Grooves

I made a playlist on Spotify. A playlist is a list of songs or pieces of music. It’s a word that started out in radio stations — the “playlist” was all the tracks that were to be played that day. Now, we have the luxury of making our own digital playlists — thank you internet.

I’m a country girl at heart having grown up on the old Country & Western tunes my grandfather listened to on his turntable, so that’s where I started.

Country Favs

  • Whisper My Name by Randy Travis (the official video will make you cry)
  • Big Beautiful World by Kenny Chesney
  • Thank God for Kids by the Oak Ridge Boys
  • High Cotton by Alabama

Folk Favs:

  • Rocky Mountain High by John Denver
  • Sunshine on My Shoulders by John Denver
  • How Lucky by John Prine (Folkish?)

Pop Favs:

  • Best Day of My Life by American Authors
  • I Lived by OneRepublic
  • Good Life by OneRepublic (Yes, I like OneRepublic)
  • Walking on Sunshine by Katrina And The Waves
  • Happy by Pharrell Williams

A mix of genres:

  • What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong
  • And Your Praise Goes On — Chris Rice
  • Thank you for Being A Friend by Andrew Gold
  • The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy) by Simon & Garfunkel
  • Gratitude by Earth, Wind, and Fire

Now, I have an easy, enjoyable way to keep positivity in the driver’s seat of my mind, and believe it or not, music is not just a placebo. “A meta-analysis of 400 music studies found that listening to music has the ability to reduce anxiety, fight depression, and boost the immune system”(Psychology Today).

I’m not going to complain about the early sale of Fall and Halloween decorations anymore. I’m going to focus on being grateful for their availability and getting an early start on the holidays while listening to my Gratitude Grooves. A little cheesy, but so much fun.

I hope something on my list resonates with you, and if you like this idea, I would love to know which songs you are choosing for your gratitude playlist. Drop them in the comments, and let’s get our gratitude groove on.

