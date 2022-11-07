Houston, TX

A true citizen: Influencing Houston politics

B.Karl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jlvf_0j23QPq400
Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

Voting is an essential component of a free democracy. In other words, it is a very big deal. When a country loses its right to vote, they lose democracy.

I was taught early in my life to always vote. I was taught that my voice mattered. No. Matter. What.

I still agree, but I have not voted since 2016. I became particularly discouraged as a teacher when I saw how little our local and federal governments care about children's education. There is a lot of lip service but that’s about it.

And while this might sound arrogant, I haven’t been happy with the people who are running for office. It only takes a little amateur investigating to lose respect quickly. According to NPR, I am not alone.

In the 2020 election, for example, more Americans turned out at the polls than in any other presidential election in 120 years. Approximately 67% of eligible voters cast ballots that year, but that means about 80 million people did not. NPR and Medill School of Journalism hired Ipsos to figure out why people didn’t vote. Among other reasons, a whopping 20% did not like the candidates and chose not to vote (NPR.org).

Today, all of this changes. Why, you ask? Because of one woman.

The woman that I am referring to isn’t even a United States citizen, but she resides in Houston, cares about her community, and believes in exercising the right to vote. Since she is unable to vote, she makes it a point to take those who can to the polls.

In her native language, she told the Houston Chronicle that she has “brought a lot of people and motivated a lot of young people to vote.” Consuelo Ramírez is a 57-year-old woman from Chiapas, Mexico, who is inciting her neighbors to use their individual voices to make a difference in Houston, as well as the state of Texas.

In a show of serious humor, she has even threatened not to cook for her adult children until they proved they had voted. “If you don’t make it to vote, forget it,” Ramírez said, “You’re not going to see any tacos from mom” (Houston Chronicle).

Ramirez explained that she has been block walking for the Democratic party for years, and it is on these walks that she meets many of those who she takes to the polls.

Many of these voters are older people and Ramirez said that she “takes dozens of abuelas to the polls each election.” She even keeps a list of them in a colorful notebook. As a long-term resident who is not yet a citizen, this is her way of influencing politics, and she does it well.

Ms. Ramirez has encouraged me to reassess my discouragement with the American voting system, and I hope that her passion, courage, and activism will encourage others who have been feeling like going to the polls is a waste of time.

Ms. Ramirez, thank you for your example to me. Thank you for reminding me that I have a voice, and it matters. Thank you for reminding me of my privilege and responsibility to vote and make a difference in my community. You are a true citizen.

# politics# community# activism# voting# voice

I hold an M.Ed and enjoy writing about education, public school, teaching, and homeschooling (25-year veteran).

Houston, TX
