Opinion: Dating After Gray Divorce: Important considerations before entering the precarious world of over 50 dating

B.Karl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X08Ja_0iuReWLu00
Photo by Esther Ann on Unsplash

This is the eighth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner.

After a gray divorce, it’s hard to be alone. It’s hard to sleep alone, wake up alone, and basically, do life alone. For some, it’s not as hard, but the majority of women who have been married 20+ years would like to believe they can get it right the second time around. They are anxious to find a healthy, fun, exciting relationship with a significant other that will meet needs that were ignored in their first marriage. They need to believe that they are loved and not alone.

Believe it or not, all of the previous titles in this series address subjects that affect the quality of your dating life. Let’s take a look.

Finances

Money, like emotions, is something you must control to keep your life on the right track.” ― Natasha Munson

We established in Finances and the Gray Divorce that “women experienced a 45% decline in their standard of living, whereas men’s dropped by just 21%. These declines…only reversed for women following repartnering” (National Library of Medicine). The problem is that very few women choose to remarry.

Before you judge these women too harshly, remember that 50% of the women who were involved in a gray divorce were emotionally abused. I know firsthand that living together, marrying, or forging some other financial alliance in which you depend on the other person for your ability to survive is a scary prospect.

In addition, the women that I know who have survived gray divorce — myself included — are working tirelessly and creatively to rebuild our monetary worth. For me, it is more than security, it’s about what I will leave my children. I feel like Scarlett in Gone With the Wind when she said, “As God is my witness, I’ll never be hungry again.” I will not give my power to someone else allowing them to humiliate me into helplessness because they can decide my financial worth.

Let me give you an example. Another friend of mine is in the middle of a gray divorce right now. It is her second marriage, and while she didn’t have a lot of cash to bring into the marriage, she had some. She had been a stay-at-home mom like many of us in my circle. Trust me when I say 25 years of homeschooling doesn’t do much for the resume. After she married, she helped him with various entrepreneurial ventures in which she put up some cash and worked many long hours.

Eventually, they were able to buy a very nice property for themselves. One day, he walks in and casually comments that he has been meeting with a lawyer to have her name removed from the deed, but he adds matter-of-factly, “I’ll need you to sign these papers.” I don’t think I need to explain her shock. He reasoned that he only wanted his children to receive the inheritance and since she was so poorly funded when they married, he felt that was fair.

For whatever reason, many of the men in our circles equate our worth with the money we make or bring to the table, not the actual hours of labor we pour into their dreams. Many of us just don’t want to deal with that ever again. We also are not interested in becoming the maid, cook, or chauffeur for someone else. We are looking for a genuine partnership.

Now, why have I told you all this?

I think it is prudent to be careful when you are re-entering the dating world to beware of lies, scams, and outright lies. You should also take steps to protect your assets by making sure that your bank accounts and credit cards are only in your name.

If you decide to move in together, be careful about names on titles and leases. If you decide to marry, check into a prenuptial agreement. You can be safe, have security, and still be in a relationship. However, he needs to respect these boundaries and not guilt you with the “Oh, you don’t trust me” nonsense.

Depression

“There are wounds that never show on the body that are deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds.”― Laurell K. Hamilton, Mistral's Kiss

In The Gray Divorce Blues, we learned that it is important to start getting out again, but if you’re depressed, you probably won’t be the best company. It’s also a surefire way to get caught up in another abusive relationship. Take the time you need with therapists, and grief counselors, and work on yourself.

Determine what it was about you that allowed the abuse to continue for so long. Part of being in a healthy relationship is being a healthy person. Take this time for yourself and reap the rewards of a healthy you and a healthy relationship in the future.

Self-Worth

“We cannot think of being acceptable to others until we have first proven acceptable to ourselves.”― Malcolm X

The article, Gray Divorce and Rebuilding Self-Worth explores the need for accepting ourselves as we are. It’s cliche, but learning to love yourself is very important.

After an abusive relationship, many women do not believe that anyone could ever be attracted to them again. I remember reading an online dating bio of an attractive man whose first words were, “I know what I bring to the table…”. Well, I wasn’t sure I had anything to bring to the table. If you feel this way, you shouldn’t be dating. Know your worth before you start dating again.

Physical Health

“If you are pining for youth I think it produces a stereotypical old man [woman] because you only live in memory, you live in a place that doesn’t exist. Aging is an extraordinary process where you become the person you always should have been.” David Bowie

Gray divorce has challenges that the youngsters don’t have to worry about. Gray Divorce and Physical Health discuss the insecurities that arise when our health starts to fail. We may have health issues, serious or annoying. We have to watch our diets. Our bodies have drooped, and some of us haven’t had sex in years.

If you’re going to date, date someone who has the same standards for their health as you do. It’s not fun to go to a restaurant trying to make healthy choices only to be teased by your date for not living large. You get to choose how you want to feel, not someone else. Take this seriously. It’s not just about appearance.

Connection

“You have to make a space in your heart, in your mind, and in your life itself for authentic human connection.” — Marianne Williamson

Connection with other humans is very powerful and necessary for mental and physical health as seen in Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection. However, I have seen too many women who have worked hard on building new friendships and staving off loneliness get married and never go out again.

Be aware of who you are dating. Are they an introvert or an extrovert? Are they concerned about balance? Do they understand the power of connection and work at cultivating and keeping strong relationships with friends and families? Even after a second marriage, connection with other humans besides your spouse is important.

Adult Children

“She held herself until the sobs of the child inside subsided entirely. I love you, she told herself. It will all be okay.”― H. Raven Rose, Shadow Selves

We learned in Adult Children and the Gray Divorce that our adult children often still see us in a parental role, and there is a high probability that your gray divorce was very painful for them.

Telling the family that you are dating again is no easy task. It is quite possible they still think of you as only their parent rather than a person with needs and desires which extend beyond parenting.

Be honest and maintain an open dialogue with your children. Accept that they have valid concerns about your well-being and the problems that could potentially arise when entering the world of dating.

And while this should go without mentioning, don’t expect your adult children and his to get along. This wasn’t their idea in the first place. Accept that having a new man in your life is going to be a little different and make adjustments. Don’t force it.

Concluding thoughts

Dating is complicated before divorce, and I have heard more than one person say they want to get married so they can stop dating. I want you to remember as you take the time to reflect and work on yourself, that you do not have to be in a relationship. Maybe it will be for you, maybe it won’t. Make yourself happy and whole, and then see what happens.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# over 50# gray divorce# dating# advice# dating again

Comments / 20

Published by

I hold an M.Ed and enjoy writing about education, public school, teaching, and homeschooling (25-year veteran). I am also a certified Social Behavioral-Educational Researcher through CITI Certification and enjoy researching various topics for wriitng

Houston, TX
691 followers

More from B.Karl

Opinion: Adult Children and the Gray Divorce - It’s still traumatic.

This is the seventh article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. When we were moving out of the house, my oldest son had a friend who came to help us. When he saw the nightmare of disarray and a mom paralyzed by shock, he later said to my son, “I hope this is the worst thing that ever happens to you.” According to research, it just might have been.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Yes, I’m scared of Dracula, but there are scarier things

When you’re a child, you think it’s the monster that scares you. As an adult, you know it’s his message. When I was about six years old, there was a show on TV called Sunrise Theater. It came on at 6 am on Saturday mornings and horror movies were their specialty. Because I was so young, I have no memory or understanding of why a network would expect people to watch horror movies at 6 am, but I was about to learn.

Read full story

Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island

This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Gray Divorce and Your Physical Health - It’s not all in your mind

This is the fifth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Divorce is supposed to be healthy, right? You’re getting yourself out of an unhealthy marriage, possibly abusive. You’ve grown apart and unhappy. With your newfound freedom, you’ll be able to release stress, mental tension, and the emotional awkwardness of living with someone you don’t want to live with. The truth is divorce takes a toll on your health.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt

This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.

Read full story

Opinion: The gray divorce blues: you may not know it, but you’re grieving

This is the third article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. When my ex-husband announced he was leaving, I don’t think I could have articulated what I was feeling. First, I didn’t really believe him. The professionals call it denial. That’s when I talked him into couples therapy. When he actually left, I was in shock. Numbness is what I remember, and now, I am quite grateful for the way it kept me safe. In the following months, as the shock began to dissipate, a myriad of emotions surfaced.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Finances and the gray divorce: recovery isn’t as easy for women

This is the second article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Many may ask, “Why finances first?”, and I completely understand the question as I learned the answer the hard way. Without money, nothing else can come first. You can’t take care of yourself — physically, mentally, or emotionally. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs requires money.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

More than meets the eye in Downtown Houston

Recently, Axios Houston reported that Downtown Houston would be getting nine more murals. As promised, today there was a guided walk along Main Street as part of the official launch of the “open-air museum.”

Read full story

Opinion: The gray divorce: kissing the golden years goodbye

If you check the dating sites, marriage may seem out of fashion in America, but it is pretty common, with 4.5 million people tying the proverbial knot every year. Divorce is also no stranger to the red, white, and blue as 42–53% of those couples end their marriages before their eighth anniversary ranking America #13 on the list of highest divorce rates worldwide. Even so, the divorce rate is down for most age groups in this country. (World Population Review)

Read full story
25 comments

Opinion: Toxic cultures and the great resignation

A wise person once said, “A bad day at the beach is better than a good day at work.” Perhaps this person loved the ocean, or perhaps, he intended it as a philosophical statement encouraging us to prioritize our mental and physical health, take breaks, and avoid stress. It isn’t a blanket statement, of course; however, for many people, it rings true.

Read full story

Opinion: The children are not reading and it is not acceptable

As a teacher in the public school classroom, I recognize that education is in a tough spot, even more so after COVID. However, in the 21st-century classroom, there is no excuse for a child not learning to read.

Read full story
29 comments

Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well

Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do. I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.

Read full story
48 comments

The chair - why teachers are still leaving

A department chairperson in a school is a position of distinction. It means they’ve put in some time and might even know their stuff. Technically, this person serves as a resource to a school’s leadership team to assist in creating a culture of learning and improvement. Why then are they called a chair?

Read full story
34 comments
Houston, TX

Teachers are human, too.

Excited, ignorant, naive, determined, confused, and hopeful are a few of the words that come to mind when I think about who I was on the first day, and ultimately, the first semester of teaching in a public school in Houston. I held the belief that I was more important than the President because I literally held the future of the country in my classroom. It sounds a little corny, but I’m an idealist that way. It’s what drove me to home school for twenty-five years. If I didn’t believe passionately in the process, I couldn’t have completed the job. I learned very quickly that the same passion would be needed in a public school classroom.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy