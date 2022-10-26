Opinion: Yes, I’m scared of Dracula, but there are scarier things

B.Karl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbjrw_0inNwzOW00
Photo by Dinu J Nair on Unsplash

When you’re a child, you think it’s the monster that scares you. As an adult, you know it’s his message.

When I was about six years old, there was a show on TV called Sunrise Theater. It came on at 6 am on Saturday mornings and horror movies were their specialty. Because I was so young, I have no memory or understanding of why a network would expect people to watch horror movies at 6 am, but I was about to learn.

Two of my older cousins were visiting, and as we were watching TV that Friday night, a commercial came on for Sunrise Theater advertising the old black-and-white version of Dracula — I think it was the 1931 version, but I can’t be sure. As luck would have it, the vampire that we all love to hate would be appearing at 6:00 am the next morning.

I didn’t understand the excitement, but I wanted to be part of it. My oldest cousin began to plan. Will the parents let us? (The oldest got permission) Who will set the alarm? (The oldest would wake us up) Who was going to get up that early on a Saturday? (All three of us, of course).

I was the only girl and the youngest, so King Oldest wasn’t so sure about my credibility. He looked at me with 12-year-old condescension and with an aggravated tone asked, “Are you sure?” I nodded sweetly, unsure, but determined to belong.

The next morning rolls around, and we all meet in the living room in our PJs with pillows and blankets in tow. Our heads were about two feet from the TV, and we propped up sleepy chins on wobbly elbows, but we were present and that’s what counted.

I still remember the flashing of the screen in the stillness of the dark living room and the hauntingly eerie music that Sunrise Theater played introducing the movie. When the movie began, having no music in the background proved even more unnerving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6Qvi_0inNwzOW00
Photo by parentingscience.com

When the movie started, my six-year-old self had no concept of horror as a genre other than everyone I knew made it look fun. I wasn’t watching to experience the genre; I only wanted to prove myself to my older cousins. I wanted to prove that I wasn’t scared, so I could be in the fun cousin club. I wanted to belong.

So, I watched the movie. From the moment the real estate agent decided to keep his visit to Dracula’s castle a secret, to the tragic bite on Lucy’s neck and subsequent seduction of Mina, the movie terrified me. I never let the older cousins know just how scared I was — I wanted to be thought of as “one of them” — not the little girl cousin. I wanted to be with them, but I didn’t want to watch Dracula. Not belonging is an uncomfortable place to be and not being able to articulate those feelings when you’re growing up complicates the emotion.

No doubt, Dracula is a terrifying character, but there is a sadness to his existence. He is the loneliest character in the movie and lives in a place of uncertainty being neither dead nor alive. He doesn’t belong, and Dracula reacts by hiding from his true desires and hating himself for it.

Similarly, my six-year-old self was also in a place of limbo, but my desire to belong was more powerful than my fear of Dracula. However, just like Dracula, it always comes back to bite us. (pun intended)

Sacrificing myself that day in hopes of belonging has been costly. Every day since I watched that 6 am horror movie, I have lived in silent fear of vampires. I slept with the covers around my neck for years and ran if anyone saw a bat. I didn’t allow my teenage daughter to read the Twilight series or watch the movies. My children were never allowed to dress as vampires, watch vampires, talk like vampires, or laugh like vampires. Oh, and NO vampire teeth and certainly NO blood.

Recently, I had a moment of courage in which I Youtubed the 1931 film and rewatched parts of the movie. Turns out, it wasn’t so bad.

The monster wasn’t as scary as I remembered. However, it was Dracula’s seductive message that he could make others feel as if they belonged that was most frightening.

It is the message that somehow we don’t belong that classifies as horror.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# horror# life lessons# experience# belonging

Comments / 0

Published by

I hold an M.Ed and enjoy writing about education, public school, teaching, and homeschooling (25-year veteran). I am also a certified Social Behavioral-Educational Researcher through CITI Certification and enjoy researching various topics for wriitng

Houston, TX
563 followers

More from B.Karl

Opinion: Adult Children and the Gray Divorce - It’s still traumatic.

This is the seventh article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. When we were moving out of the house, my oldest son had a friend who came to help us. When he saw the nightmare of disarray and a mom paralyzed by shock, he later said to my son, “I hope this is the worst thing that ever happens to you.” According to research, it just might have been.

Read full story
3 comments

Opinion: Gray Divorce and the Power of Human Connection: No man — or woman — is an island

This is the sixth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Humans are not wired to live alone. You may have heard about the study conducted in 1915 by Dr. Henry Dwight Chapin in which he exposed that “the death rate of infants of less than one year in various orphanages in the US was almost 100%”.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Gray Divorce and Your Physical Health - It’s not all in your mind

This is the fifth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Divorce is supposed to be healthy, right? You’re getting yourself out of an unhealthy marriage, possibly abusive. You’ve grown apart and unhappy. With your newfound freedom, you’ll be able to release stress, mental tension, and the emotional awkwardness of living with someone you don’t want to live with. The truth is divorce takes a toll on your health.

Read full story
1 comments

Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt

This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.

Read full story

Opinion: The gray divorce blues: you may not know it, but you’re grieving

This is the third article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. When my ex-husband announced he was leaving, I don’t think I could have articulated what I was feeling. First, I didn’t really believe him. The professionals call it denial. That’s when I talked him into couples therapy. When he actually left, I was in shock. Numbness is what I remember, and now, I am quite grateful for the way it kept me safe. In the following months, as the shock began to dissipate, a myriad of emotions surfaced.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Finances and the gray divorce: recovery isn’t as easy for women

This is the second article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner. Many may ask, “Why finances first?”, and I completely understand the question as I learned the answer the hard way. Without money, nothing else can come first. You can’t take care of yourself — physically, mentally, or emotionally. Maslow’s hierarchy of needs requires money.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

More than meets the eye in Downtown Houston

Recently, Axios Houston reported that Downtown Houston would be getting nine more murals. As promised, today there was a guided walk along Main Street as part of the official launch of the “open-air museum.”

Read full story

Opinion: The gray divorce: kissing the golden years goodbye

If you check the dating sites, marriage may seem out of fashion in America, but it is pretty common, with 4.5 million people tying the proverbial knot every year. Divorce is also no stranger to the red, white, and blue as 42–53% of those couples end their marriages before their eighth anniversary ranking America #13 on the list of highest divorce rates worldwide. Even so, the divorce rate is down for most age groups in this country. (World Population Review)

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: Toxic cultures and the great resignation

A wise person once said, “A bad day at the beach is better than a good day at work.” Perhaps this person loved the ocean, or perhaps, he intended it as a philosophical statement encouraging us to prioritize our mental and physical health, take breaks, and avoid stress. It isn’t a blanket statement, of course; however, for many people, it rings true.

Read full story

Opinion: The children are not reading and it is not acceptable

As a teacher in the public school classroom, I recognize that education is in a tough spot, even more so after COVID. However, in the 21st-century classroom, there is no excuse for a child not learning to read.

Read full story
28 comments

Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well

Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do. I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.

Read full story
48 comments

The chair - why teachers are still leaving

A department chairperson in a school is a position of distinction. It means they’ve put in some time and might even know their stuff. Technically, this person serves as a resource to a school’s leadership team to assist in creating a culture of learning and improvement. Why then are they called a chair?

Read full story
33 comments
Houston, TX

Teachers are human, too.

Excited, ignorant, naive, determined, confused, and hopeful are a few of the words that come to mind when I think about who I was on the first day, and ultimately, the first semester of teaching in a public school in Houston. I held the belief that I was more important than the President because I literally held the future of the country in my classroom. It sounds a little corny, but I’m an idealist that way. It’s what drove me to home school for twenty-five years. If I didn’t believe passionately in the process, I couldn’t have completed the job. I learned very quickly that the same passion would be needed in a public school classroom.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy