Opinion: Yes, I’m scared of Dracula, but there are scarier things

Photo by Dinu J Nair on Unsplash

When you’re a child, you think it’s the monster that scares you. As an adult, you know it’s his message.

When I was about six years old, there was a show on TV called Sunrise Theater. It came on at 6 am on Saturday mornings and horror movies were their specialty. Because I was so young, I have no memory or understanding of why a network would expect people to watch horror movies at 6 am, but I was about to learn.

Two of my older cousins were visiting, and as we were watching TV that Friday night, a commercial came on for Sunrise Theater advertising the old black-and-white version of Dracula — I think it was the 1931 version, but I can’t be sure. As luck would have it, the vampire that we all love to hate would be appearing at 6:00 am the next morning.

I didn’t understand the excitement, but I wanted to be part of it. My oldest cousin began to plan. Will the parents let us? (The oldest got permission) Who will set the alarm? (The oldest would wake us up) Who was going to get up that early on a Saturday? (All three of us, of course).

I was the only girl and the youngest, so King Oldest wasn’t so sure about my credibility. He looked at me with 12-year-old condescension and with an aggravated tone asked, “Are you sure?” I nodded sweetly, unsure, but determined to belong.

The next morning rolls around, and we all meet in the living room in our PJs with pillows and blankets in tow. Our heads were about two feet from the TV, and we propped up sleepy chins on wobbly elbows, but we were present and that’s what counted.

I still remember the flashing of the screen in the stillness of the dark living room and the hauntingly eerie music that Sunrise Theater played introducing the movie. When the movie began, having no music in the background proved even more unnerving.

Photo by parentingscience.com

When the movie started, my six-year-old self had no concept of horror as a genre other than everyone I knew made it look fun. I wasn’t watching to experience the genre; I only wanted to prove myself to my older cousins. I wanted to prove that I wasn’t scared, so I could be in the fun cousin club. I wanted to belong.

So, I watched the movie. From the moment the real estate agent decided to keep his visit to Dracula’s castle a secret, to the tragic bite on Lucy’s neck and subsequent seduction of Mina, the movie terrified me. I never let the older cousins know just how scared I was — I wanted to be thought of as “one of them” — not the little girl cousin. I wanted to be with them, but I didn’t want to watch Dracula. Not belonging is an uncomfortable place to be and not being able to articulate those feelings when you’re growing up complicates the emotion.

No doubt, Dracula is a terrifying character, but there is a sadness to his existence. He is the loneliest character in the movie and lives in a place of uncertainty being neither dead nor alive. He doesn’t belong, and Dracula reacts by hiding from his true desires and hating himself for it.

Similarly, my six-year-old self was also in a place of limbo, but my desire to belong was more powerful than my fear of Dracula. However, just like Dracula, it always comes back to bite us. (pun intended)

Sacrificing myself that day in hopes of belonging has been costly. Every day since I watched that 6 am horror movie, I have lived in silent fear of vampires. I slept with the covers around my neck for years and ran if anyone saw a bat. I didn’t allow my teenage daughter to read the Twilight series or watch the movies. My children were never allowed to dress as vampires, watch vampires, talk like vampires, or laugh like vampires. Oh, and NO vampire teeth and certainly NO blood.

Recently, I had a moment of courage in which I Youtubed the 1931 film and rewatched parts of the movie. Turns out, it wasn’t so bad.

The monster wasn’t as scary as I remembered. However, it was Dracula’s seductive message that he could make others feel as if they belonged that was most frightening.

It is the message that somehow we don’t belong that classifies as horror.