Opinion: Gray divorce: rebuilding self-worth: inhale confidence, exhale doubt

This is the fourth article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner.

If you’ve read the first three articles in this series, you know that gray divorce, divorces of people over the age of 50 who have been in long-term marriages, is on the rise. I haven’t tackled why it is on the rise as there is a myriad of reasons just like in other divorces. However, what we have established is that financially, it is more destructive to women, particularly the non-breadwinning spouse because of the power dynamic.

The other factor that has been established is just how devastating the grieving process can be. It is important to grieve and accept — not wallow in your loss for the rest of your life.

Once you have signed the divorce papers, and hopefully, gained an equitable financial agreement. Life doesn’t just start over. Things are going to be different. Let’s be honest. If your marriage were solid — you wouldn’t be divorced. There is a reason the marriage failed, and your self-worth has taken a crippling hit.

“Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” — Winnie the Pooh

It is important to note that in more than two-thirds of gray divorces, the wife is the initiator of the divorce. In at least one survey, over half of the women who responded said that they initiated the divorce due to spousal abuse — primarily emotional (Betterafter50.com).

It often takes years — sometimes many years — for victims to realize they are being abused if they realize it at all. For many women in long-term marriages, the abuse has become her normal, and it is not recognizable. For the 50+-something woman, creating a life you love will have to be intentional. To be intentional, recognizing abuse and the effect it had on your feelings of self-worth and confidence are paramount.

If ignored, it will get worse.

“As gray divorce in first marriages increases, the failure rate of subsequent marriages is even higher. In the U.S., approximately 67% of second marriages and 73% of third marriages end in divorce” (Banschick, 2012).

Yet, despite the high failure rate of second and third marriages, a majority of older people are still lining up to say “I do”. According to a Pew Research Institute study, two-thirds (67%) of previously married adults ages 55 to 64 had remarried, while 50% of adults ages 65 and older tied the knot again (Livingston, 2014).

Consider the experience of yet another of my gray divorced friends. After her marriage ended, she knew she wasn’t the type of person who enjoyed being alone. Most importantly, her self-esteem had taken a huge hit, and she did not believe she could make it alone. She found a man, fell in love and got married. Five years later, she finds herself in divorce court yet again. Because of her lack of self-worth, her new spouse treated her similarly to the first one, only this time she wasn’t willing to take it.

“Learning from your mistakes does not happen automatically, it requires thinking and reflection.”― Oscar Auliq-Ice

If you don’t take the time after your divorce to think and reflect on your marriage, what went wrong, and what could have been done differently, it is highly probable that you will end up in a similar place with a different person. If you were in an abusive relationship of any kind, you will need to work on rebuilding your feelings of self-worth to avoid the pitfalls of entering another unhealthy relationship.

The good news

Women over 50 leaving emotionally abusive relationships indicate that they are feeling empowered to make changes. It is a message that should not be ignored — emotional abuse will no longer be tolerated.

That being said, if you had the awareness and strength to pull yourself together and leave, you already have some sense of your self-worth. Hurray!

Some of us, myself included, were divorced because we lacked the self-awareness, courage, and/or strength to oppose family, faith, and friends and leave on our own. If you are part of that group, start by looking at the abandonment as a blessing. I know that sounds counterintuitive, but in my heart, I know I would have never left. I would have died there. So, start by simply adopting a new perspective -

“Life happens for us, not to us.” Louis Hay

When I adopted this as a mantra, I saw the situation as a higher power setting me free, and I had another chance to live life the way I wanted to live it. I saw a miracle where devastation had once existed.

Rebuilding Self-Worth — my top three game changers

As you enter this new chapter in your life, remember that you are creating this new life with intentionality. For myself, that meant also recognizing that I would not be RE-building self-worth, but rather, building it for the first time. And, that is OK. Be gentle with yourself and show yourself the compassion that you deserve.

First, the inevitable identity crisis.

You have been a Mrs. for many years, so-and-so’s mom, and so-and-so’s wife. Those roles run deep. So deep, it is often challenging to determine who you are now. Shortly after my divorce, I remember someone asking me what my favorite kind of cake was. I quickly made a checklist in my mind of the cakes I baked for my husband and children, and I could tell you their favorites, but I didn’t know mine. Similar questions would follow: What do you do in your free time? (What free time?) What are your hobbies? (Bragging on my kids’ accomplishments) What do you like to eat? (Whatever they want). Be consciously aware of this as you are building or rebuilding. Take some time to discover what you like, and then take some time to enjoy those things.

Second, be conscious of your inner voice

We learn how to speak to ourselves from those who speak to us first. If they give us words of kindness, compassion, and praise — we tend to do the same for ourselves. If not, we still do the same to ourselves. Later, we choose friends and spouses who speak similarly to the language we learned as children because that is what we find most comfortable.

If you left an emotionally abusive relationship, damaging words were involved. Often, even after our abuser's voice is no longer with us, we continue to abuse ourselves by speaking to ourselves the same way they spoke to us. This has to change. To move forward with a healthy sense of self-worth, negative self-talk must be banished. It is non-negotiable.

That voice you hear in your head? It’s you. When you make a mistake and say, “It’s ok. People make mistakes.” That’s you talking to yourself, and it’s positive and affirming. Negative or abusive self-talk is judgmental, critical, and blaming. It responds to a mistake with words like, “You are so stupid!” or “I can’t ever do anything right” or “Story of my life.”

Positive self-talk is not about lying to yourself and pretending everything is wonderful; rather, a change in perspective. It is one of the most valuable tools you can use to keep yourself emotionally and mentally balanced.

If you can’t think of one nice thing to say about yourself, affirmations are also a way of talking to yourself and changing the way your brain perceives who you are and what you can do. You can find many positive affirmations with a quick google or YouTube search. Find what resonates with you and stick with it. By consistently using affirmations, you are actually rewiring your brain to accept these positive affirmations as fact.

“Positive self-talk helps you to see the whole truth, not just the negative aspects of any given situation. By using more positive self-talk, you are more likely to build confidence and self-esteem, feel more in control of events in your life, and achieve your goals.” Conflictcenter.org.

Third, mind your boundaries

Personal boundaries are the invisible lines we draw that set the limits and rules in our relationships. For example, a boundary might be saying no to your spouse. Maybe you don’t want to attend the company party or maybe you don’t want to have sex. No is an acceptable answer and should be respected.

What I’ve learned since my gray divorce is that your level of self-esteem and the boundaries you set for yourself are very closely related. Generally, the higher your self-esteem, the more well-defined your boundaries. Boundaries are about protecting yourself, however, if your feelings of self-worth are low, you may subconsciously think that you are not worth protecting. Again, self-awareness is of grave importance. Feel your feelings, respect them, and make sure other people do too.

“Well-defined boundaries allow you to show up more assertively, authentically and act with courage and honesty.” -Svetlana Whitner

Sometimes, regardless of how clearly you communicate your boundaries, someone will challenge you. Emotional abusers often test their potential victims to determine their levels of vulnerability. I promise, if you say no once, and they cross the line — they will do it again. Know this: You are allowed to cut off contact with that person. Anyone who doesn’t respect your boundaries doesn’t respect you.

Conclusion

Building or rebuilding feelings of self-worth and esteem after a gray divorce is easier said than done. You have experienced many years of damage, recovery won’t be an overnight event. Discovering your identity will take time; positive self-talk will take time and practice; minding your boundaries is a lifetime duty to yourself. More than likely, you will need to seek help — therapy, life coaches, research, or friends. Whatever works for you.

Don’t give up on yourself, you are valuable and worthy of love.