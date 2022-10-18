Opinion: The gray divorce blues: you may not know it, but you’re grieving

B.Karl

Photo by Marta Nogueira on Unsplash

This is the third article in a series of nine addressing the effects of gray divorce, specifically on the female non-breadwinner.

When my ex-husband announced he was leaving, I don’t think I could have articulated what I was feeling. First, I didn’t really believe him. The professionals call it denial. That’s when I talked him into couples therapy. When he actually left, I was in shock. Numbness is what I remember, and now, I am quite grateful for the way it kept me safe. In the following months, as the shock began to dissipate, a myriad of emotions surfaced.

“Divorce is probably as painful as death.” — William Shatner

I was hurt, no doubt, but it went beyond hurt. A pain deeper than I had ever felt, and I still struggle to put it into words. Betrayed. Wounded. Devastated. I was also confused, and my brain was like a broken record that kept repeating the same tune as it tried to make sense of the pain. Then, the anger surfaced.

It was anger like I had never felt in my life. Red hot, boiling, and craving vengeance like a heroin addict craves a needle. I had never wanted to hurt someone physically, and now I was dreaming about it in my sleep. I vented to any friend who would listen rehashing memories over and over. The memories were tainted now, and I was left trying to distinguish truth from deception. Nothing was sacred.

Then, out of the blue, my thinking would shift. Maybe he was right. Maybe I was a terrible wife. Stagnant. Apathetic. Lazy. Maybe I had been inadequate in a million ways, but I knew I had given the very best of myself. These thoughts brought me no comfort, but still, I went back and forth between anger and bargaining with myself.

“There are wounds that never show on the body that are deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds.”― Laurell K. Hamilton, Mistral’s Kiss

As I fluctuated between the darkness of anger and the despair of bargaining, depression sneaked in planting hopelessness where determination had once been. I learned this was also common during a gray divorce. Studies have shown that people enduring divorce have higher rates of depression than those whose spouses have died. This is real darkness being endured by a person who has not been alone for a very long time. If you find yourself in this position, please seek help.

At this point, my therapy sessions at the Women’s Shelter had run out. I’m very grateful to them as the counselors there were a great help to both my daughter and me. But, as I said in the last article, without money you cannot take care of yourself properly. Thankfully, I was introduced to a Spiritual Director through the Episcopal Church. His wife had recently died, and he was the one who explained to me that I was actually grieving. I still remember his words. “My wife left me, but she didn’t want to. Your husband left you because he wanted to. That is deeper grief than I can comprehend.”

“Everyone can master a grief but he that has it.” -Shakespeare

Knowing that I was grieving helped me understand that I was not mentally ill or having a breakdown. Understanding the five stages of grief — denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance — was a big step in my healing process because I knew it was normal, and I didn’t continually question myself about the validity of my feelings. My spiritual director also told me that feelings are not bad or good, they’re just feelings and they need to be felt. He encouraged me to sit with the grief and feel the loss because it was the only way to get through the pain.

Psychology Today reported that William Worden, a Harvard University psychologist, developed a model involving four tasks of mourning designed to help a person work through grief. People experiencing grief are encouraged to work through them, but the order is unimportant. They are as follows:

  • Accept that the loss has occurred.
  • Experience the pain by talking and acknowledging the loss
  • Adjusting to the accompanying losses, such as the loss of a family home or the loss of identity, or specific financial losses. (This may require therapy)
  • Letting go and investing energy in life, activities, and relationships.

It is important to acknowledge that you’re grieving. It’s also important to acknowledge what you’ve lost. Make a list and intentionally grieve the loss of each one. For example, you are grieving the loss of your spouse, or at least what you thought they were. Perhaps you will miss their family or certain members of it. Some will lose friends, community relationships, places of worship, homes, family traditions, and financial stability. And don’t forget all the hopes and dreams you had of a future family with grandchildren and inlaws. It’s all a loss, and grieving it will hurt like hell.

“While grief is fresh, every attempt to divert only irritates. You must wait till it be digested, and then amusement will dissipate the remains of it.”–Samuel Johnson

Many of my friends remarried quickly. I am very happy that I have not. I think that giving myself the time and space to heal and repair was the most important part of the grieving journey. It was during this time that I accepted that I was not damaged, only devastated, and that I could overcome.

My spiritual director taught me that grieving allows us to release energy that is bound to what we lost so that we can reinvest that energy into something else. If you’re grieving, you are healing. If not, a part of you remains tied to the past. Grieving doesn’t mean you’re forgetting; rather, you are able to remember the loss with a sense of peace instead of pain.

