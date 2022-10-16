Houston, TX

More than meets the eye in Downtown Houston

B.Karl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021a1G_0iamjsFS00
Photo by Brenda Karl

Recently, Axios Houston reported that Downtown Houston would be getting nine more murals. As promised, today there was a guided walk along Main Street as part of the official launch of the “open-air museum.”

As luck would have it, I missed the official tour, but I think I stumbled onto something even better.

My son, his girlfriend, and I parked diagonally opposite the Four Seasons Hotel and watched the painter who was painting the mural work for a bit. In person, the mural is even more breathtaking and intimidating than in the pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLeFA_0iamjsFS00
Photo by Brenda Karl

When we got out of the car, I started taking pictures and filming what I consider to be a historic event in Downtown Houston.

As I was taking pictures, a gentleman just getting off work, still in his work clothes and hard hat, approached the three of us. His name is Ryan Abbott (no relation to the governor), and he works on one of the huge cranes operating in Downtown Houston. He asked if we were there for the murals and the conversation took off.

He started telling us his story of watching the mural at the Four Seasons Hotel come to life under the patient hand of the artist. Abbott has had the distinct pleasure of taking pictures from his crane documenting the artist’s progress. One interesting thing Abbott mentioned was that the artist actually painted most of the mural with a 9-inch roller and to watch how intricate detail blossomed with a roller was mind-blowing.

The first picture was taken on October 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kp2p_0iamjsFS00
Photo by Ryan Abbott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ju7f5_0iamjsFS00
October 7, 2022Photo by Ryan Abbott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iz616_0iamjsFS00
October 11, 2022Photo by Ryan Abbott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iKuqG_0iamjsFS00
Today - October 15, 2022Photo by Brenda Karl

Another interesting caveat is that while Mr. Abbott mentioned the artist as a man, she is actually female, and from where I was standing, seemed fearless and focused. Her talent was mesmerizing.

President and CEO of Central Houston Inc, Kris Larson, stated that “The content itself is meant to provoke conversation” (Axios Houston). Well, Mr. President, it’s working.

