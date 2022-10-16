Opinion: The gray divorce: kissing the golden years goodbye

If you check the dating sites, marriage may seem out of fashion in America, but it is pretty common, with 4.5 million people tying the proverbial knot every year. Divorce is also no stranger to the red, white, and blue as 42–53% of those couples end their marriages before their eighth anniversary ranking America #13 on the list of highest divorce rates worldwide. Even so, the divorce rate is down for most age groups in this country. (World Population Review)

The surprising part is that while divorce is becoming less common for younger adults, what is now referred to as “gray divorce” is rising. Gray divorce is a term coined to refer to the rising number of divorces among the over-50 crowd typically from long-lasting marriages. Among U.S. adults ages 50 and older, the divorce rate has roughly doubled since the 1990s. While these statistics are all very interesting, what I’d like to talk about are the marriages that have lasted 20+ years and then ended in gray divorce.

“The divorce rate is 13 people per 1,000 married persons for adults ages 50 and older who had been married for 20 to 29 years.” (Pewresearch.org)

Personally, I breathed a sigh of relief when my marriage hit the 20-year mark. My grandparents had been married 50 years or so before my grandfather’s death, but my parents had divorced after 15 years. I understood the statistics even at the young age of 19 when I said, “I do”. Twenty years to me meant we were committed, understanding, and able to work through our problems. It meant we had made it, and honestly, I thought it would be a downhill ride from there. I couldn’t have been more wrong.

“It’s so strange. Everything can be going along just great, and then one day, WHACK. You’re blindsided a lousy, crammy blow you didn’t see coming.” — James Patterson

Imagine you are a woman who is 60 years old. You were born in 1962, so you may or may not have gone to college, as only 52% of women did in 1982. There’s a chance that a career was part of your life, but again, after having children, at least half of the women in the 80s were stay-at-home moms. (Bureau of Labor Statistics) You spend your life caring for a man, helping him succeed in his career, and helping children grow into well-adjusted adults. You cook, clean, do laundry, and help with homework, among so many other day-to-day necessary things that keep a family going. A stay-at-home mom stands in the gap. Whatever is needed, she figures it out. Sometimes, she even has to help her man through college. Maybe he can’t write a paper or has no time to read the book because he is working long hours for the family. She stands in the gap, and she does it well. She’s even happy to help.

Then, 30 years later, he decides he doesn’t want to be married anymore. You’re blindsided. Shocked. Grief-stricken. He even tells you how lazy you are. That you never grew or stretched yourself the way he did. You’re the loser, and he moves on.

Many of my over 50 friends and I have experienced this scenario in one fashion or another. I accept that this can also happen to the man in a marriage or partner in a homosexual marriage. But, I am a heterosexual woman and will write from that perspective.

“Do not look for healing at the feet of those who broke you.” Rupi Kaur

When creating a life you love, there are many things to be considered. When creating a life you love again, alone, the considerations change. Over the course of the next seven days, I will be writing a series of articles that grapple with the phenomenon of gray divorce, and specifically, how it affects the spouse who was not the breadwinner. The articles will be as follows:

  • Finances and the Gray Divorce
  • The Gray Divorce Blues
  • Gray Divorce and Rebuilding Self-Worth
  • Gray Divorce and Your Physical Health
  • Gray Divorce and The Power of Human Connection
  • Adult Children and the Gray Divorce
  • Dating after a Gray Divorce
  • Happiness after the Gray Divorce

I hope that you will follow along and find some nuggets of wisdom that will keep you moving toward personal growth and happiness. When my husband left, I thought my life had ended. I didn’t know which way to turn, which side of the bed to sleep on, or what kind of Christmas tree to buy. I know. It sounds pathetic to me now, too. But, 19 is young, and 30 years is a long time. Be gentle with yourself and remember -

“There will be many chapters in your life. Don’t get lost in the one you’re in now.” Author Unknown

