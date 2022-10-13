Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well

Jovanmandic on Unsplash

Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do.

I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.

Mostly, I manage. I manage to please an administration that is trying the next new thing to get those test scores up for 9th and 10th grade (Eleventh and twelfth graders be damned), earn distinctions, and use the money for the football team. I’m not sure what that does for anyone — other than perhaps the principal. Maybe he’ll get to be superintendent someday?

I manage kids who don’t want to be there. I try to keep them awake, I try to get them to care about their work, and I try to keep them out of trouble. Some days I manage, some days I don’t. There are students who care, but I promise you, they are few and far between. Oh, I also manage to keep the parents happy.

People wonder why teachers are leaving. It takes a toll on a person.

Shake off the delusion. The students are not doing well.

I define intelligence as the presence of humor and intellectual curiosity. My students have little of either.

I try to talk about things to expand their horizons and get them interested in the world around them, but their eyes glaze over. Their world for the last ten years has been cinder block rooms with no windows.

They don’t read books, watch movies, or listen to podcasts. They Snapchat, watch tik-toks, and if they are really bright — YouTube. So, I try to get them to tell me what they learn from these social media platforms.

I ask, “How can we incorporate your experience with Youtube into your writing? What can you bring to the table for conversation and connection?” Their eyes glaze over.

I hope that after they graduate and actually experience life, their natural curiosity will return. I can only hope.

Is this a teacher’s fault?

No, it is the person who refuses to take responsibility for the way their child spends their time outside of the classroom. These kids didn’t get hooked on social media in tenth grade. They’ve had a phone in their hand since birth.

Now, before you think I’m going to go into a tirade about how this is the worst generation ever, I’m not. My former students were good people, and I will always have their back.

But, I do want you to think about something. Think about doing something different.

Think. Critically.

If you are part of the majority of the population, your grandparents got on a bus and went to school. They did the same thing to their children, and you are doing the same to yours. Without question or thought.

Times have changed. The real world is not the school building. Creativity and curiosity are not encouraged sitting inside four walls all day. Most of the students are miserable, are not learning what they are supposed to, and parents want us to add “practical life skills”.

What are parents for?

My experience

I offered advice as an expert in my field, but it was ignored. So, I left along with many others. We want to help, but administrators are tying our hands, and parents are bashing us.

People tell me there was a time when public school worked like a well-oiled machine.

Today is not that day. Save your children.

“How?” you ask. Figure it out — they are your children.