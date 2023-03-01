Research shows importance of parental support for LGBTQ+ youth

Photo by (WOKANDAPIX/Pixabay)

A recent press release announced the results of a study - conducted by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and released in Child Development - that examined the role of psychological control and parental social support in depressive symptoms among LGBTQ+ youth in the U.S.

Depression is more prevalent among LGBTQ adolescents than among their cis-gendered, heterosexual peers. According to The Trevor Project's 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, 45% of LGBTQ adolescents have seriously considered attempting suicide. The CDC, in their 2011-2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) Data Summary & Trends Report, stated that 22% of LGBTQ students actually attempted suicide in 2021, compared to only 6% of heterosexual students. While parental support is important for all adolescents, it's even more so for this at-risk group.

Parenting practices are key to the mental health of all adolescents. Although this time of their lives can be rough in terms of stress exposure, it is also a time when proper support can help, or even prevent, mental health symptoms.

Prior research on LGBTQ youth has focused solely on how parental acceptance or rejection effects their mental health. This latest study instead focused on the general parenting practices that shape adolescent development.

"Our research showed that those who felt greater social support from parents tended to have fewer depressive symptoms, whereas those who reported greater psychological control from parents had more depressive symptoms," said Amy McCurdy, a postdoctoral scholar at UT's Department of Human Development and Family Science and lead author of the paper, in the release.

"For youth whose parents did not know their LGBTQ identities, having a combination of high psychological control and high social support from parents was linked with greater depressive symptoms."

Their findings highlight the importance of general parenting practices in the well-being of LGBTQ youth, showing psychological control as a particularly key predictor of youth depression. Despite this, psychological control is seldom studied among this demographic. The study also illuminates how complex the parenting experiences of LGBTQ adolescents can be, especially for those who haven't come out to their parents.

(Parental psychological control is the act of intruding into the emotional and psychological development of a child - the way they think and feel or the way they express themselves, as well as their emotions and attachment to their parents.)

The press release notes that the study's findings are inconsistent with a previous study conducted in Israel that concluded that "the significant main effect of parental acceptance on youth depressive symptoms vanished when parental psychological control was entered into the model." The UT study instead concludes that "both parental support and psychological control simultaneously predicted youth depressive symptoms - the influence of one did not overpower the influence of the other."

The release also notes the acknowledgment of the authors that there are several limitations in their research (reliance on self-reporting, etc), but emphasizes that future research needs a deeper understanding of parenting practices in order to "identify and intervene in mechanisms of risk for sexual and gender minority youth."

"Research on parental acceptance and rejection has produced important initiatives that improve the well-being of sexual and gender minority youth," said McCurdy. "Advancing understandings of the associations between parenting practices and youth well-being offers possibility for insights regarding risk and resilience mechanisms and ultimately support positive mental health outcomes for sexual and gender minority youth during adolescence."

The study was funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development at the National Institutes of Health. It can be found here.