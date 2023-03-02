San Francisco, CA

Wife Of Missing Man Says He's Not Coming Back

Still Unsolved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EBea_0l5qP4ga00
Jeffrey Vandergrift and wife Natasha YiPhoto by(Instagram)

Recently a popular figure in California has gone missing. Jeffrey Vandergrift, 54 years old, is a popular radio host in the San Francisco area. He has been missing for many days now. While his family was able to hold out hope initially, his wife has made public statements suggesting she was losing hope. 

She said that she doesn’t believe her husband will ever return.

The San Francisco Police Department released an alert on Friday, February 24, regarding Vandergrift’s appearance. The alert explained that the WiLD 94.9 on-air personality had not been seen since 10:00 pm the night before. The San Francisco Police Department also added that Jeffrey Vandergrift was a missing person considered to be “at-risk”. 

That description would only be supported by his wife, Natasha Yi. On Wednesday, March 1, Yi shared with the public that there was recently discovered “personal information”. The information leads her and the rest of Vandergrift’s family to believe that he would not be coming back. 

“I can feel your love and energy for J, and I am so grateful for it,” Yi said in a post on Twitter. “The amount of compassion for the physical torture J has been going through for the past 2 years has been overwhelming. I have been in so much pain and fear and I know all of you have been so scared and concerned for JV as well.”

Both Vandergrift and his wife have spoken openly about his health issues. He was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021. It is unknown, however, if his diagnosis is related to his disappearance in any way. 

 The police department is encouraging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward and assist with the investigation.

