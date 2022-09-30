"Opinion": Is It Possible to Replace a Car with An Electric Bike?

Azeem Adam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJx83_0i5V4rb000
Riding E-bikeFreepik

"Opinion": It is a well-researched article published just to provide some information about E-bikes and cars to my readers. Some of the facts in this article are my opinion.

Unlike e-bikes, cars are a widely accepted means of transportation in most parts of the world. With the first car being invented in 1886, you can be sure of different designs being showcased over the years.

Considering the availability of second-hand cars, city architecture, and several other factors, many wonder if an electric bike can effectively assume the role of a car. Taking into account other costs that come with purchasing a car such as insurance, fueling, and general maintenance a clearer image of the benefits and drawbacks of owning a car starts to form.

On the other hand, you have e-bikes, light, fast, easy to use, and capable of going long miles. Studies have shown that 67% of people in urban areas commute by car and they cover an average distance of 11 miles daily. Most e-bikes can cover this distance without losing half of their battery charge.

This article hopes to answer the question of whether it is possible to replace a car with an e-bike by showing you the pros and cons of each type of vehicle with a short guide on what to look out for to be able to choose the right transport for yourself.

Pros and cons of Electric bikes

E-bikes have been uniquely designed to fill the needs of modern commuters in more ways than one. Some of the major pros and cons of e-bikes include

Pros

  • Electric bikes are capable of going for long distances. Top brands like Himiway have products (such as the Himiway Cobra) that keep going for up to 60-80 miles.
  • Ebikes serve as an effective means for contactless travel. With the spread of the coronavirus, moving from one point to another with little or no contact with others reduces the chance of contracting the virus.
  • E-bikes are durable and versatile, requiring low maintenance. For example, the Himiway electric cargo bike performs the additional function of transporting items from one point to another.
  • Ebikes run on electricity which is readily available in most parts of the world. Himiway bikes are powered by a 48V 20Ah battery that can be easily changed.

Cons

  • Electric bikes can only sit one person at a time, unlike cars with wider spaces.
  • Electronic bikes run on electricity, which may be difficult to access in less developed parts of the world.
  • Ebikes go for almost the same price as some second-hand cars.
  • Ebikes are almost unusable in adverse weather conditions.

Pros and Cons of Cars

A car is a wonderful piece of machinery. Owning one comes with several advantages some of which include:

Pros

  • A car is spacious and able to accommodate more than one person.
  • The design of a car is more detailed giving more protection to drivers and passengers.
  • Cars require minimal effort to drive when compared with electric bikes.
  • Cars have a wider range of use than electric bikes.
  • Cars are built with the capacity to withstand different weather conditions.

Cons

  • Cars come with a high maintenance cost than e-bikes.
  • Cars run on fuel which is expensive and doesn’t have a fixed price.
  • The cost of replacing car parts is on the high side and in some cases, replacements are not readily available.
  • Even though cars can go for long distances, some paths are too narrow or uneven for a car to fit in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDIlh_0i5V4rb000
E-BikeFreepik

Choosing the right transport for yourself

In different parts of the world, cycling is becoming popular. More people are going for electric bikes and this owes largely to the design and wide range of use of e-bikes. In most cities, however, the roads are usually designed for cars and with the high number of cars, you can get an older version of a car for about the same price you would get a brand-new electric bike.

When trying to decide between going for an electric bike or a car here are a few factors to consider:

1. Cost

Cost is a crucial factor for many when choosing a mode of transport. It is advisable to go for a means of transport that is cost-effective and able to carry out the primary function of locomotion from one point to another seamlessly. Looking at the cost of an e-bike and that of a fairly used car, the usual reaction is that e-bikes cost more. This is not entirely true.

Cars come with fueling expenses, tax expenses, and other necessary costs such as licensing and maintenance. The common cost of an e-bike falls within the range of $700 to $2500, while that of a second-hand car may cost around $800. When you include the aforementioned costs of fueling, tax, licensing, and general maintenance, you would realize cars come at a higher cost.

2. Purpose of Use

Identifying early what you intend to use the vehicle for can be a major pointer in determining the sort of vehicle you should go for. Are you looking for a vehicle to commute from home to work? or a piece of machinery to take along on your next hiking or hunting trip? Or maybe you are in search of a vehicle for you and the family for your next road trip?

For each of these endeavors, you will find that either an electric hunting bike or a car would suffice. Choosing between either option is solely down to your purpose of use.

3. Eco-friendliness

With the advancement of technology, we have become more aware of our environment and there has been a global effort to move away from negatively impacting inventions like the fuel combustion engines you have in automobiles.

Cars emit toxic carbon fumes that contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer. Ebikes on the hand provide a cleaner, safer, and more environmentally conscious alternative.

4. Health Benefits

Ebikes are powered by batteries but when the power is off, they become more or less traditional bicycles. Cycling has numerous health benefits as it serves as a form of low-impact cardiovascular exercise. Riding also requires a high level of awareness, concentration, and balance. Developing these attributes has a positive impact on the brain.

Conclusion

Cars and Ebikes are useful in different and similar instances. However, getting the vehicle that perfectly fills your needs depends on carefully examining the several points mentioned in this article. In the end, arriving at a preferred choice should not be entirely difficult.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Electric Bike# Electric bike VS Car# E Bike Riders

Comments / 10

Published by

Azeem Adam is a professional Content writer & Content Marketer. He is an author and blogger with experience in encountering composing on various topics including Digital marketing education, health, Business, and many more.

Texas City, TX
626 followers

More from Azeem Adam

Custom Packaging and Benefits for Brands

"Sponsored": This article contains sponsored and affiliate links. And I am not having any kind of benefit from the owner of this product. The prime target of this article is to provide a better understanding and information about Custom packaging and how it can be helpful for your business.

Read full story

Small Businesses Should Use Custom Makeup Packaging 

Do you want to get successful in your makeup business? If yes, then this blog post is especially for you. For getting success, put your business on the fast track and try to use durable custom makeup packaging. Several ways will play a key role in the success of your business. For the starting of the business, make a foundation and enjoy the profits. Some unique tools for a small business are.

Read full story

People in Tornado Alley Need Home Insurance

"Sponsored": This article contains sponsored and affiliate links. I am not having any kind of benefit from the owner of the products mentioned in the links. The only purpose of the links is to provide the best information to my readers.

Read full story

Secured Cards: Try and Learn

"Sponsored": This article contains sponsored and affiliate links. And I am not having any kind of benefit from the owner of this product. The prime target of this article is to provide a better understanding and information about Secure Cards.

Read full story

"Opinion": Appealing Halloween Jacket Outfit

Among many distinguished events worldwide, Halloween counts as one of the top most celebrated events in almost every country. While many consider this event a matter of celebration by wearing ghostly and heroic costumes, on the other side, many treat this as a religious event. Religious followers pray, fast, and visit churches on this occasion. Still, they all follow the celebration of garbing spooky costumes and track to trick and treat with candies and gifts.

Read full story

Regrets from E-bike Riders

The first thing to understand about e-bikes is that they are here to stay. According to market research company NPD Group, electric bike sales increased by 240 percent during a 12-month period as of September 2021, compared to two years previously. As of 2020, the business was worth about $27 billion, and there is no sign of a decrease.

Read full story
126 comments

Understanding The Digital Art Market

"Sponsored": This article contains Sponsored link and the information provided in the article and the link is authentic and useful. I am not seeking any kind of benefit from the owner of this product. Posting this article just to provide the best information regarding NFTs.

Read full story

MVP Development Services for Investment-Attractive Startups

"Sponsored": This article contains sponsored links. i am not seeking any kind of benifit from the owner of this product. Ever wondered why most startups fail badly? Well, the biggest reason for the failure is that they don't understand their audience. There are many ideas born every day. But, only a few indeed have the potential to become an established business. So, while you are at your startup planning, do not kick out the planning.

Read full story

Sending and Receiving Money is Becoming Easier With time

"Affiliate": This article contains affiliate links and I am not seeking any kind of benefits from the owner of this product. The information provided in the link is authentic and useful.

Read full story

Evolved Packaging is The Revolution in Marketing World

"Sponsored": This is sponsored content and contains "affiliate" links. I am not seeking any kind of benefit from the owner of this product. "Buy at your own risk" Every retail shop offers products in a wide range of packaging, from simple clear plastic bags or boxes to more lavish offerings. Why are cardboard retail boxes so popular, and how do they differ from other types of packaging?

Read full story

Personalized box packaging is more appealing to stand out in the market

"Disclaimer": This post includes affiliate links, I am not seeking any kind of benefit from the owner of this product. Depending on the industry you’re in or the product you are selling, it may be necessary for your packaging to be eye-catching and appealing. One of the best ways to do this is through customizable packaging. Customized packaging not only presents your personalized touch to customers. But it also makes it stand out from other boxes within a given market. Below we will discuss how customizing your box can lead to better sales, as well as some tips that can help make your personalized box packaging more appealing to consumers.

Read full story
1 comments

"Opinion:"Hospitals in Pakistan should Utilize Social Media in this Era of Endemics and Pandemics

A doctor signifying the importance of vaccine and MaskFreepik. In this digital age, every business owner and every industry should understand and realize the importance and power of social media. Your social media presence is not an option now, it’s a need. Most people in this world spend their leisure time scrolling through social networking sites. Everything is present on social media be it news, information, entertainment, or anything you name it. Social media is so powerful, sometimes you just think and write about a service or a product and it starts showing you ads related to your interest. We know that it's search engine optimization but not many people know about it.

Read full story

Creation of the Digital Marketing Agency and You

Have you ever wanted to start your own digital marketing agency? While it might seem daunting at first, this guide breaks down six of the key requirements necessary to create and run your own digital marketing agency. Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been in the industry for years, these six steps will help take you to the next level!

Read full story
2 comments

"Opinion": The importance of Men’s Health

A male doctor signifying the importance of men's healthFreepik. Health is a state of complete physical, mental and spiritual well-being and it is important for all. If you are not completely healthy you cannot run in the race which we call life. We live in an era where life has become a competition. And you have to be quick to reach somewhere in life. Every hospital in Pakistan claims to give quality healthcare to everyone but some of them ensure quality healthcare services.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy