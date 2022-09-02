Secured Cards: Try and Learn

Security Freepik

Secured cards are a popular way to help improve your credit and build your financial profile. Here's everything you need to know about best-secured credit cards, including how they work, what they can do for your finances, and more.

What is a secured card?

A secured card is a credit card that requires you to make an upfront payment, usually in the form of a cash deposit. The amount of money you put down serves as collateral; if you don't pay your balance on time, the bank can use it to cover the debt.

The amount of money that a financial institution will lend you is typically determined by how much you deposit into their account. This means that even people with bad credit histories or no credit history can get approved for secured cards.

How does a secured credit card work?

You need to deposit money into an account to secure your credit limit.

The bank holds the deposit until you pay off your balance.

The deposit is refundable once the balance is clear.

How secured cards help improve credit?

Secured cards can improve your credit score by helping you build a positive payment history and gradually lowering your utilization percentage.

A few things to keep in mind:

The higher the interest rate on your secured card, the harder it will be for you to accumulate enough positive payment history to raise or re-balance (lower) your utilization ratio.

The time it takes for a security deposit to be released from an account varies from lender to lender. Still, it's generally around three months after establishing open access. Making at least one monthly payment on time (if there are no late payments).

Which secured card is right for you?

When choosing a secured credit card, consider these factors:

The annual fee. Some cards have higher fees than others, so make sure you know what you're getting into before signing up.

The interest rate. This is an essential factor in determining. Whether the card is worth it in the long run, so don't neglect this part!

How much flexibility does it provide with perks and rewards?

How to transition from secured to an unsecured card

You're not stuck with a secured card forever! You can transition to an unsecured credit card if you have a good payment history and can prove that you can repay your debts.

The financial advisors at Lantern by SoFi state, "In fact, many secured card users find that after just a year of responsible use, they're able to qualify for a standard, unsecured card."

Pay off any outstanding balances on your secured cards. Improve your chances of approval for an unsecured credit card. Then, focus on building up your credit score by making all payments on time and using less than 30% of available credit (as recommended by FICO).

Secured cards are a great way to build credit and are easy to get. The key is knowing what you're getting into and ensuring you have the right expectations going into the experience.

Secured cards are a great way to start building credit. But remember that they limit how much money you can spend each month. Make sure that this works for your lifestyle before applying!