Tampa, Florida – In 2019, the city of Tampa was named the world leader for trees. According to the calculations performed by the Senseable City Lab at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), more than one-third (36.1%) of Tampa city is covered by trees.

“With more than 9.3 million trees covering over 27,641 acres of the city,” said Mayor Jane Castor, “it is clear that Tampa is one of the biggest tree cities in Florida. However, my government believes that the city needs to put more effort into protecting its urban forest. Without proper urban forest care, the city may keep losing its trees to deaths and unnecessary removals.”

According to Mayor Jane Castor, local tree care companies can help the city avoid losing its trees to both deaths and tree removals. With local tree care companies working with property owners around the city, they can discourage tree removals and, at the same time, encourage tree planting.

“Most tree removals are handled by professional companies,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “This means that local tree care companies can stop thousands of unnecessary tree removals. What’s more, timely tree pruning can save diseased trees by removing the infected branches and keeping the disease from spreading. By encouraging local tree care companies to ensure trees around the city are pruned on time, we can avoid tree deaths.”

Tree Service by Tampa Tree Service Experts

According to Mayor Jane Castor, the city of Tampa has already reached out to several tree care companies to discuss the possibility of a partnership that would help protect the city’s urban forest. The city has been lucky to get a response from a local tree care company by the name of Tampa Tree Service Experts. The city, however, hopes to get more responses in 2022.

“I was on the phone with the CEO of Tampa Tree Service Experts earlier this week,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “The CEO agreed to ensure that only dying, dead, and hazardous trees are removed. He also added that his team will always encourage property owners to plant new trees in areas where trees have been removed.”

Tampa Tree Service Experts will be supporting the city’s urban forest protection efforts from its base at 308 E Tyler St, Tampa, FL 33602, United States. According to Mayor Jane Castor, however, the city can communicate with the company via +1 863-208-6655 and sales@treecaretampa.com.

Website: https://www.treecaretampa.com/