Winter Comfort Food Around the World (With Recipe Links)

Photo by Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash

It's that time of year again. We start to expect routine wintry visits from good ole Jack Frost. With all of us looking for ways to find comfort in these icy storms why not start in the kitchen with warm, delicious, aromatic foods? Hearty, filling, and pure comfort brought to your table.

This got me thinking. With most of the northern hemisphere in the throws of a very harsh winter so far. What dishes bring comfort to my friends abroad? This is what I found. ( I have included recipe links so you can try the delicious dishes listed.)

Sweden

Nordic winters are long, dark, and often below freezing. So what better place to start with than with those most experienced with winter weather?

One cold-weather comfort food tradition amongst Swedes is snacking on citrus. Clementines, oranges, satsumas, and tangerines are consumed heartily, especially in the months of November and December.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

Another warm delight the Swedish enjoy is Ärtsoppa. A traditional vegetable soup that dates back to the middle ages. The yellow pea has been served in schools and among the armed services, usually with a side of pancakes.

Ärtsoppa is made with salted pork belly, bacon or ham, yellow split peas, and onions. When cooked it has the consistency of a thick stew. (Click here for an Ärtsoppa recipe. )

Italy

Ah, Italy, the destination of almost every foodie. Piatto caldo or hot dishes such as stews and soups are commonly found on Italian tables when the temperatures drop. Gnocchi , Pasta Fagioli, Cassouela , and warm rich ragus are also enjoyed.

Cassouela is a tradition in Italy that is said to date back to the 3rd century. To this day it's traditional to have a bowl of Cassouela with polenta and a glass of wine for dinner after the first frost of the year. As the cabbage, one of this dish's main ingredients is said to be at its most tender at that time.

One of my personal favorites is Beef Stew with Polenta . This thick savory stew served over polenta is hearty, filling, and pure comfort in a bowl. Celery, carrots, and onions in a red wine and tomato base make this dish delicate and rich.

Photo by Gábor Molnár on Unsplash

When it comes to warm and comforting, I find gnocchi fits the bill every time. Especially when you add it to a soup. It’s a great addition to your classic vegetable soup or even served simply in a broth with Italian sausage.

Tuscano Zuppa is one of the most well-known soups for warm winter comfort. It features, fluffy buttery gnocchi as its star. A chicken and cream-based soup, that’s so hearty it eats like a meal. However, it is actually a good low-calorie option. Which really surprised the heck out of me.

Both of these are delicious served with some freshly baked focaccia bread or even, the always welcome on my plate, slice or two of garlic bread.

Mexico

Time to travel south of the border. When I think of Mexican comfort food the first thing that comes to mind is Menudo Rojo. A rich hearty, spice-filled soup that’s both filling and fresh. It takes a bit of time to prepare but it’s totally worth the effort.

Menudo Rojo gets its red color from the combination of peppers in the broth. The lovely zip of lime gives it a freshness that pairs well with its peppery kick.

Perfect for those frosty winter nights, when all you wanted to do is cozy up under a blanket and binge-watch your favorite shows. Also, it must be added that this dish is absolutely delicious with warm tortillas.

Photo by Viktor Ritsvall on Unsplash

Next on the list has to be Chicken Enchiladas. Which technically might be a Tex-Mex dish, but hey as a Texas girl I go with what I know. I mean what’s not to love here, melty layers of cheese, juicy chicken, and a yummy spicy sauce all mingling together in perfect harmony.

One of the best things about this dish is its variations. It seems each family has it's own unique recipe for enchiladas. Some use a hot red sauce, while others go for the spicy Salsa Verde.

You can top them with as many or as few jalapeño slices as you like or maybe an extra dollop or two of sour cream. It is all up to you. You can choose whatever your happy little heart desires.

Japan

When most of us think of Japanese cuisine the first thing that comes to mind is ramen. I mean it's delicious, comes in a wide variety of options, and for Americans who enjoy a pack of instant ramen, is very inexpensive. (Yes, I know the cheap instant stuff pales in comparison to the real deal. Instant ramen, however, is how most of us first experienced the dish. Don’t judge me.)

One tradition that is popular in Japan during the winter is the Kotatsu. d

A low-rise table with a heat source underneath. Commonly pictured as someplace nice and warm to sit and eat mandarin oranges when the weather starts to get chilly.

A hearty winter version of our beloved ramen is the Shoyu Vegetable Black Garlic Ramen. The black garlic in this dish gives it a robust flavor.

While pork and eggs make it a meal that sticks to your ribs. Full of winter greens and warm ginger it a perfect choice to warm those long cold winter nights.

Photo by Max Oh on Unsplash

Probably my favorite Japanese winter comfort food has to be Nikujaga . Very similar to western stews and pot roast dishes. This tasty delight is made with meat braised in liquid and potatoes.

Nikujaga is prepared with beef or pork, depending on the region of the country you’re in. It’s commonly served as part of a larger meal consisting of rice, and various other sides. This is defiantly a must-try addition to your winter comfort list.

I hope these dishes inspire you to try something new on those frigid days when mother natures insist you stay indoors. Winter can be hard on us all. Why not find comfort in every place we can?

So take an afternoon to Google a few recipes while you sip a nice cup of hot chocolate. Look up other traditions from around the globe or maybe even start a few of your own. Till next time..

Stay warm, stay safe and stay healthy.