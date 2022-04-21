Hit and run driver charged with DUI case set for jury trial

Joshua Cody Ferrell faces jury trial Image by Klaus Hausmann from Pixabay

A Middletown man charged with two counts of DUI (with alcohol while causing injury), hit and run with permanent injury or death and two counts of resisting a public officer was present by remote appearance at a recent hearing.

The defendant, Joshua Cody Ferrell, was not in custody and appeared at the Lake County Superior Court.

The charges stem from an incident in May of 2019 when Ferrell was traveling westbound on Highway 175 and allegedly crossed the solid double yellow lines and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling eastbound, which was driven by Cole Jensen.

According to CHP, both Ferrell and Jensen suffered major injuries. Following the collision, the defendant fled the scene of the accident, but was later located. Ferrell continued to avoid CHP officers and ran, when he was captured by CHP officers after a brief chase.

Ferrell was arrested and then released from custody due to medical treatment of his injuries. Jensen was also treated for further treatment due to his injuries.

During the recent hearing Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Rotow presented a motion to continue and the Court found good cause.

The master calendar call has been set for April 29, 2022 with the jury trial set for May 4, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. in Department 2.

Last October the defendant entered a not guilty plea to all counts of the information and denied the special allegations.

The defendant is represented by Attorney Thomas G. Feimer of Lakeport, California.

During the preliminary hearing last month testimony was heard from the People’s witnesses, Cole Jensen, Matthew Neylon and Kyle Zerbel.

At that time the matter was submitted and it appeared to the Court that the felony violations had been committed and that there is sufficient cause to believe the defendant is guilty thereof. It was ordered that the defendant be held to answer to the charges.



