Middletown, CA

Hit and run driver charged with DUI case set for jury trial

Author Lori Armstrong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyIFQ_0fG8OAEf00
Joshua Cody Ferrell faces jury trialImage by Klaus Hausmann from Pixabay

A Middletown man charged with two counts of DUI (with alcohol while causing injury), hit and run with permanent injury or death and two counts of resisting a public officer was present by remote appearance at a recent hearing.

The defendant, Joshua Cody Ferrell, was not in custody and appeared at the Lake County Superior Court.

The charges stem from an incident in May of 2019 when Ferrell was traveling westbound on Highway 175 and allegedly crossed the solid double yellow lines and collided head-on with a vehicle traveling eastbound, which was driven by Cole Jensen.

According to CHP, both Ferrell and Jensen suffered major injuries. Following the collision, the defendant fled the scene of the accident, but was later located. Ferrell continued to avoid CHP officers and ran, when he was captured by CHP officers after a brief chase.

Ferrell was arrested and then released from custody due to medical treatment of his injuries. Jensen was also treated for further treatment due to his injuries.

During the recent hearing Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Rotow presented a motion to continue and the Court found good cause.

The master calendar call has been set for April 29, 2022 with the jury trial set for May 4, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. in Department 2.

Last October the defendant entered a not guilty plea to all counts of the information and denied the special allegations.

The defendant is represented by Attorney Thomas G. Feimer of Lakeport, California.

During the preliminary hearing last month testimony was heard from the People’s witnesses, Cole Jensen, Matthew Neylon and Kyle Zerbel.

At that time the matter was submitted and it appeared to the Court that the felony violations had been committed and that there is sufficient cause to believe the defendant is guilty thereof. It was ordered that the defendant be held to answer to the charges.


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I write true-crime stories for the local news, balancing the chaos in my brain by writing children's books. True Story. My latest true-crime novel, When the Puppet Strings Break, is available on the Readict APP with Part 2 in the works. My life balance comes with my 4-part children's book series, The Adventures of Bubbly Jock, which can be found on my website. I absolutely love the brain shift to color and fantasy. Along with writing my books, I also ghostwrite, edit and format books for other authors. One of my first projects was being hired by Michael Jackson's friend who managed his Neverland Ranch during the 1988-1996 era. I composed, Behind the Gates of Neverland, which is still going strong amongst Michael's fans and curious readers who want to know the inside scoop of the extraordinary kindness and humorous side of this misunderstood man.

Kelseyville, CA
21 followers

More from Author Lori Armstrong

Lakeport, CA

Re-setting of jury trial continued again for Lakeport man

Morgan Matthew Jack, 45, was arrested in May after reports to the Lake County Sheriff's Office he had threatened to kill his girlfriend.Lake County Jail Booking Photo. Morgan Matthew Jack, 45, of Lakeport, was arrested in May after Lake County Sheriff’s Office received reports he had threatened to kill his girlfriend.

Read full story
Clearlake Oaks, CA

Court awaits anticipated admission date to State Hospital for Clearlake Oaks woman charged with arson

Tori Elizabeth Brannon, 49, was arrested and charged with arson for allegedly burning numerous structures in Clearlake OaksLake County Jail Booking Photo. The Lake County Superior Court was recently inclined to continue a matter involving an incident that occurred In July, deputies from the LCSO responded to assist the members of the Northshore Fire Protection District with evacuations related to a structure fire in the 60th block of Hoover Street in Clearlake Oaks. Five structures and six out buildings were damaged or destroyed as a result of the fire.

Read full story
Novato, CA

Novato woman charged with vehicular manslaughter enters not guilty plea

Keilah Marie Coyle is charged with vehicular manslaughter in crash that killed two Clearlake residents.Photo courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office. Keilah Marie Coyle, 22, of Novato, California was not in custody, appearing via zoom for a recent arraignment on an information hearing.

Read full story
13 comments

What You May Not Have Known About Time Management - No More Excuses

We all know how valuable our time can be – especially when it comes to balancing a small business, personal duties and family obligations. While we often hope for more hours in the day, the reality is that more hours in our days are obviously not going to happen.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy