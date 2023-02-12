Story Of Young And Dope Rapper Mr Dawar

Photo by Hidden Gems

Introduction

Dawar Mahmood, better known as Mr Dawar, is a rising independent Pakistani rapper and lyricist. Born on December 23rd, 2001 in Lahore, Pakistan, Dawar is considered a hidden gem in the rap world. Despite being young, he is widely regarded as Lahore's finest rapper and has gained recognition for his unique style and powerful lyrics. Mr Dawar's music often addresses spirituality and social issues, drawing from his own personal experiences and struggles. His raw and honest approach to his lyrics has made him a standout in the rap game, and his albums and tracks are considered must-listens for fans of Urdu hip-hop. His album "Asrar-e-Fiker" is a standout in the genre and has become a popular jam for hip-hop listeners. Additionally, his track "Peer Faqeer" from the album "Awazen" is a successful experimental masterpiece that showcases Dawar's versatility and skill as a rapper and lyricist.

Photo by asad ramzan

Career

Mr Dawar has managed to shine as an independent lyricist and slowly rise in the industry due to his unwavering dedication to his art and his passion for his craft. Despite not receiving the recognition and numbers that he deserves, Dawar remains steadfast in his commitment to making high-quality music. In an Instagram live, he famously stated that

"rap and writing is my mental satisfaction, not a financial hub,"

making it clear that he values the creative process and his connection with his listeners more than any financial gain. This devotion to his art and his fans is evident in every track that he releases, as he consistently produces music with deep and thought-provoking lyrics and high-quality production music videos. Dawar's refusal to sell out for industrial offers and his unwavering commitment to making the best music possible has made him a true standout in the rap world, and it is only a matter of time before he receives the recognition that he deserves.

Photo by Burberry London

Lifestyle, Relationship, Earning, Personal & Social Life

Aside from his exceptional skills as a rapper and lyricist from Lahore, Pakistan. Dawar is quite cute and handsome from the looks that's why he has a good buzz with female hip-hop listeners and bloggers. Dawar maintains a positive attitude and embraces it as a fun and healthy aspect of his career. He frequently interacts with his fans by sharing fun videos and showcasing his charming personality and sense of humor. His popularity extends to social media, particularly TikTok, where he has a verified account (@mrdawar00) with over 178,000 followers at the moment. This online presence has helped Dawar reach a wider audience and engage with his fans in new and creative ways. Overall, Dawar's talent, dedication, and charming personality have made him a beloved figure in the Pakistani hip-hop community and a rising star in the music industry.

Photo by Asad Ramzan

Dawar, the budding hip-hop sensation, has captured the attention of fans and fellow artists alike. His recognition in reaction channels and presence in hip-hop events is a testament to his potential for greatness. With sources suggesting that Dawar is hard at work on his future projects and major collaborations with industry heavyweights, it's clear that he's destined for stardom.

Photo by Asad Ramzan

But there's more to Dawar than just his music. The artist, who hails from a well-educated middle-class family with no musical background, is also a talented writer. He has hinted at working on his first book and has even revealed that he has ghostwritten Punjabi songs for other artists. This is a side of Dawar that may come as a surprise to those who know him primarily as an Urdu rapper. In fact, Dawar is a Punjabi speaker and we may even hear hints of his Punjabi accent in his future tracks.

Photo by Globe News

Despite his impressive resume, Dawar remains humble, balancing his music career with a side hustle to support his family. He remains tight-lipped about his personal life, jokingly referring to his commitment to the game as his "marriage." With his hard work and undeniable talent, it's only a matter of time before Dawar blows up and takes the hip-hop world by storm.

You Can Follow The Artist On His Social Media Accounts: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Youtube