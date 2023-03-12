Detroit, MI

Tigers legend Ty Cobb's complicated relationship with the men he worked with

Ty Cobb is considered one of the greatest baseball players everPhoto byWikimedia
For most of his life and after, Ty Cobb was known as one of the greatest baseball players in the world. People would line up to watch him play the game and cheer when he hit a home run or struck out the opponent. The man was something of a living legend. In the early 1900s, he could do no wrong.

His bosses also loved him. They made sure that he found comfort when they traveled across the country for games. When he asked for almost anything, it was granted to him for the sheer fact that he would bring in a return on that investment in almost no time.

With fans and the higher-ups cheering for him, it seemed that Cobb could do no wrong. He played the game with zeal and brought people to their feet, cheering for him. This seemed to bring him immense pleasure.

But his colleagues were not as fond of the man as the rest of the world seemed to be. Cobb was often accused of spiking, hurting his opponents with the spikes on his shoes. According to the Society For American Baseball Research, these accusations were mostly unfounded. They say that his slides were honest and that another player being injured was not because he intentionally tried to injure them.

Still, Major League Baseball officials talked to him several times and asked him to be careful.

Cobb's one suspension came from an incident on May 15, 1912. The Jersey Dispatcher reports that a fan, Claude Lueker, taunted the baseball player, even asking him if he was half-black. With encouragement from his teammates, including Sam Crawford, Cobb began to beat up the fan.

When other fans told him that the man was disabled, he repeated that he didn't care. He was suspended for 10 games and given a $50 fine. The league did not care about the reason for the incident, just that it happened in the first place. Despite his unpopularity, his teammates all sat out the games in solidarity with him.

Even his biggest rival.

Davy Jones, Ty Cobb, and Sam Crawford posing for a picture before a gamePhoto byDetroit Public Library

Crawford vs. Cobb

During the early 20th century, the Detroit Tigers were blessed with a roster that most teams would die for. At the top of the list were Ty Cobb and Sam Crawford, the two best hitters in the league. This gave them an advantage when it came to winning games. And when it came to ensuring that fans came out in droves to the ballparks.

The problem was that Crawford and Cobb detested one another. It didn't start off as a rivalry. According to The Journal Of Sports History, the relationship started out as mentor/mentee.

When Cobb joined the roster in 1905, he often turned to Crawford for advice. The latter man was always happy to share his wisdom. For a while, the two seemed inseparable and one could argue even good friends.

But then the management and owners of the Tigers began to show preferential treatment towards Cobb. Fans would line up to see him and chant his name, often to Crawford's chagrin. The days of the younger man asking his elder for advice were over.

Some say that Cobb delighted in the perks that were afforded to him. When the Tigers were on the road, he would often get private quarters. Crawford often noted that he was once the hot star and was never afforded the same perks as his teammate.

The Detroit Free Press also noted that Cobb's abrasive personality often rubbed his teammates the wrong way. This was especially true of Crawford, who seethed at the younger man trying to act like he knew everything.

Vintage Detroit reported that after Cobb died, Crawford learned something startling about his former teammate. His rival had worked behind the scenes to secure Crawford's place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

It seemed that all was forgiven.

Ty Cobb was furious by what Al Stump tried to pass of ass truth in his autobiographyPhoto byDetroit Public Library

The Reporter Who Lied

As he grew older, Cobb wanted to clear the air about some of the allegations that had been made about him in the years since he retired. Chief among them was that he was a racist. These rumors stemmed from the fact that he was born in Georgia in 1886 and seemed to take umbrage with nearly anyone and everyone who crossed his path.

He signed a deal with Doubleday Publishing to release his autobiography. The Detroit Free Press reported that they paired him with sports writer Al Stump. The men knew one another from their heydays. The relationship between them was cordial at first but things soon began to take a turn toward the dark side.

Cobb saw an original draft of the book and was furious. It was filled with lies, half-truths, and salacious things that he found to be inappropriate to share. Things hit a boiling point when he called the publisher and refused to allow them to publish the book, even threatening a lawsuit if they tried to proceed.

Stump claimed that the baseball player wanted to whitewash his history. He went on to say that the publisher only went along with what Cobb wanted for fear that they would tarnish America's hero. And he reluctantly agreed to release a more flattering copy of the book, so he could earn his fee.

On July 17, 1967, Ty Cobb passed away. Stump took this opportunity to write a scandalous piece about the baseball player that was filled with the same stories that were cut from the autobiography/ Some believe he did this to improve sales of the book. It didn't work.

In the ensuing years, Stump's journalistic integrity has been called into question. Particularly his pieces on Cobb. He admitted to fabricating a plot point in the 1994 movie, Cobb, which was based on his biography of the baseball player.

This has helped reshape the legacy and memory of baseball's all-time greatest player.

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

