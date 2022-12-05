The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mystery

The Golden Apple Tale set off a decades long mystery in Michigan Photo by Cam Kaskgn

The Golden Apple Tale was a self-published book that was released in 1982. The tome was written by Cam Kaskgn. It told the tale of a hidden necklace somewhere in Michigan; clues pointed to the Grand Rapids area.

Ads were placed in the back of magazines like Games Magazine. WGRD reported that no one knows how many copies of the book were sold. Many believed that it was lost to time. Or so many people thought.

Thanks to the Armchair Treasure Hunt message boards, someone created a PDF by scanning their copy of the book. It led to renewed interest in finding the buried treasure and the man behind it.

As it turned out, Cam Kaskgn was not the author's real name. There's no known reason why he chose to use a pen name to publish the book. But treasure hunters tracked down the man who wrote the book for a YouTube video via The Secret's channel. He confirmed that it was him and provided evidence that he was behind the treasure hunt.

Cam told the treasure hunters that the necklace is safe where he hid it in 1982. He also claimed that he still had a box of unsold books that he planned to have a big push to sell if he could find them.

Sales figures of the book are unknown but it is believed to be very low and interest in the treasure hunt only heated up recently. Photo by Cam Kaskgn

What about the necklace?

At the center of the mystery, the treasure hunt is an apple-shaped necklace. Mysterious Writings reports that the pendant is gold and shaped like an apple. It is encrusted with diamonds and other valuable jewels; nobody has given an exact amount of what it is worth.

Clues about where the necklace is hidden were placed in the book. It is reminiscent of Forrest Fenn and his treasure, though The Golden Apple Tale came first. However, with Cam's tome not selling well, it is taking longer to solve than the other treasure hunt because fewer people are working out the clues.

One of those clues in the book is a long poem, which Mysterious Writing published in its entirety. The stanzas are supposed to lead intrepid treasure hunters to the city and the exact site of the necklace. However, the hints are challenging to decipher because of misspellings and typos that litter it. Perhaps they were done on purpose.

Cam confirmed to The Secret group that the necklace was placed somewhere near Grand Rapids. However, it did not specify the location. He is hoping that interest will reignite in the treasure hunt. That would help sell more copies of the book.

It should be noted that a PDF exists, so he would need to have that taken down if he hopes to sell more copies of the physical book.

It is believed that the Golden Apple Necklace is buried near Grand Rapids Photo by Wikimedia

Finding Cam

The real identity of Cam Kaskgn took a while to unwind. The group who finally found the man behind the mystery has honored his choice to remain anonymous. He did speak to them, and his voice can be heard on their video, though it is difficult to decipher much from it.

Before being found, many treasure hunters went through theories about who the author might be. The most prominent belief was that Jef Raskin wrote the book and buried the necklace.

Many reasoned that Jef worked for Apple, hence the unique shape of the charm. Mysterious Writings notes that they also noticed a lot of similarities between Jef and the author's biography.

However, Jef's wife refuted that he had any involvement with the treasure hunt. It is also noted that he passed away in 2005.

Those investigating the writer's identity began looking into the publishing company listed on the book; Fantasy Press never existed. The claim that it was based in Grand Rapids was quickly debunked and seemed to be another dead end.

The next step was to reach out to the illustrator and goldsmith. Jeffery Juhas was the goldsmith. When reached, he said he only knew the author as Cam Kaskgn. He also noted that he had no idea where the necklace was buried.

Efforts to reach the illustrator, Karen Wagner, have been unfruitful to this point.

Another puzzling piece of the story is that the P.O. Box the solution that was supposed to be mailed to has changed several times.

A large contingent of treasure hunters and those who follow the case claim that there is no necklace to find, they believe Cam has already retrieved the jewelry after the book failed to take off in the way he wanted. Of course, the newly found author refutes this hypothesis.

After more than 40 years, will the necklace ever be found? Those invested in solving the mystery are closer than ever to finding it. But with the ever-evolving face of the area, there's a chance that the necklace, should it still be buried, will never be found.