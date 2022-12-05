Grand Rapids, MI

The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mystery

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huICS_0jYB17Qb00
The Golden Apple Tale set off a decades long mystery in MichiganPhoto byCam Kaskgn

The Golden Apple Tale was a self-published book that was released in 1982. The tome was written by Cam Kaskgn. It told the tale of a hidden necklace somewhere in Michigan; clues pointed to the Grand Rapids area. 

Ads were placed in the back of magazines like Games Magazine. WGRD reported that no one knows how many copies of the book were sold. Many believed that it was lost to time. Or so many people thought. 

Thanks to the Armchair Treasure Hunt message boards, someone created a PDF by scanning their copy of the book. It led to renewed interest in finding the buried treasure and the man behind it. 

As it turned out, Cam Kaskgn was not the author's real name. There's no known reason why he chose to use a pen name to publish the book. But treasure hunters tracked down the man who wrote the book for a YouTube video via The Secret's channel. He confirmed that it was him and provided evidence that he was behind the treasure hunt. 

 Cam told the treasure hunters that the necklace is safe where he hid it in 1982. He also claimed that he still had a box of unsold books that he planned to have a big push to sell if he could find them. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3amSln_0jYB17Qb00
Sales figures of the book are unknown but it is believed to be very low and interest in the treasure hunt only heated up recently.Photo byCam Kaskgn

What about the necklace?

At the center of the mystery, the treasure hunt is an apple-shaped necklace. Mysterious Writings reports that the pendant is gold and shaped like an apple. It is encrusted with diamonds and other valuable jewels; nobody has given an exact amount of what it is worth. 

Clues about where the necklace is hidden were placed in the book. It is reminiscent of Forrest Fenn and his treasure, though The Golden Apple Tale came first. However, with Cam's tome not selling well, it is taking longer to solve than the other treasure hunt because fewer people are working out the clues. 

One of those clues in the book is a long poem, which Mysterious Writing published in its entirety. The stanzas are supposed to lead intrepid treasure hunters to the city and the exact site of the necklace. However, the hints are challenging to decipher because of misspellings and typos that litter it. Perhaps they were done on purpose. 

Cam confirmed to The Secret group that the necklace was placed somewhere near Grand Rapids. However, it did not specify the location. He is hoping that interest will reignite in the treasure hunt. That would help sell more copies of the book. 

It should be noted that a PDF exists, so he would need to have that taken down if he hopes to sell more copies of the physical book. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Kjmc_0jYB17Qb00
It is believed that the Golden Apple Necklace is buried near Grand RapidsPhoto byWikimedia

Finding Cam

The real identity of Cam Kaskgn took a while to unwind. The group who finally found the man behind the mystery has honored his choice to remain anonymous. He did speak to them, and his voice can be heard on their video, though it is difficult to decipher much from it. 

Before being found, many treasure hunters went through theories about who the author might be. The most prominent belief was that Jef Raskin wrote the book and buried the necklace. 

Many reasoned that Jef worked for Apple, hence the unique shape of the charm. Mysterious Writings notes that they also noticed a lot of similarities between Jef and the author's biography. 

However, Jef's wife refuted that he had any involvement with the treasure hunt. It is also noted that he passed away in 2005. 

Those investigating the writer's identity began looking into the publishing company listed on the book; Fantasy Press never existed. The claim that it was based in Grand Rapids was quickly debunked and seemed to be another dead end. 

The next step was to reach out to the illustrator and goldsmith. Jeffery Juhas was the goldsmith. When reached, he said he only knew the author as Cam Kaskgn. He also noted that he had no idea where the necklace was buried. 

 Efforts to reach the illustrator, Karen Wagner, have been unfruitful to this point. 

Another puzzling piece of the story is that the P.O. Box the solution that was supposed to be mailed to has changed several times. 

A large contingent of treasure hunters and those who follow the case claim that there is no necklace to find, they believe Cam has already retrieved the jewelry after the book failed to take off in the way he wanted. Of course, the newly found author refutes this hypothesis. 

After more than 40 years, will the necklace ever be found? Those invested in solving the mystery are closer than ever to finding it. But with the ever-evolving face of the area, there's a chance that the necklace, should it still be buried, will never be found. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Michigan History# Books# Publishing# Business

Comments / 1

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

Rochester, MI
8084 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer's sad and inspiring origin story

Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer's origin story is a sad talePhoto byImage by Dorothe from Pixabay. Today, "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" is an iconic Christmas song that has been covered by artists like Dean Martin, RuPaul, and Harry Connick Jr. The first recording of the song happened in 1939 by Gene Autry. It hit #1 and instantly became a classic.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Michigan judge tells divorced couple that their fight over embryo isn't "science fiction"

An embryo is the center of a legal fight between a divorced coupleWikimedia. Sarah and David Markiewicz have been fighting over an embryo in court for the last three years. Ever since their divorce was finalized in 2019, each of them has thought they were the rightful owner of the fertilized egg.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan's first governor ushered it into statehood

Stevens T. Mason was known as the Boy GovernorWikimedia. Stevens Thomson Mason took over as secretary of the Michigan Territory and superintendent of Indian affairs in 1831. He took over for his father, who was sent by President Jackson on a mission to Mexico. The junior Mason was just 19 years old at the time.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan ties

The Lady of The Dunes has been identified as Ruth Marie TerryFBI. Massachusetts' oldest cold case has moved a step closer to being solved. On October 31, 2022, The Lady of the Dunes, as she was known, received her identity back. FBI agents announced that the woman was Ruth Marie Terry. She regained her name on what would have been her 86th birthday.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

The history and transformations of the Eloise Asylum

Today many Metro Detroiters know the Eloise Asylum as a haunted venue. A scary place to head to during spooky season. There are no shortages of alleged hauntings in the building, something that the new owners play up with the latest incarnation of the space.

Read full story
7 comments
Lake Orion, MI

Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit

A haunted car wash is coming to a location near youTommy's Express Car Wash. Lake Orion is about to be home to one of the few haunted car washes in the country. Tommy's Express Car Wash has locations across the country. 45% of their sites will be turned into haunted attractions over the next couple of weekends in the spirit of Halloween.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Did Michigan man give Bigfoot a gift?

Bigfoot has reportedly been seen in MichiganFacebook. Casey Dostert says he has been exchanging gifts with a creature he believes is the elusive Bigfoot. He is convinced that he has started a Tik Tok channel sharing videos of him with a being resembling the mythological animal.

Read full story
Clarkston, MI

Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuse

Christian Chambers may be forced to leave his home because of his mother's guardianThe Chambers family. The Chambers family of Clarkston is fighting to save the home their parents raised them in. It is also the only home that Christian Chambers has ever known. He has cerebral palsy and is limited in what he can do.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews case

Jim Matthews murder has shocked a communityWWJ via Facebook. Nobody is quite sure why Jim Matthews' life was taken in the brutal fashion it was. He was an overnight anchor for WWJ radio, and colleagues have sung his praises since news of his death began being reported. Nobody has said a bad word about the man publicly to date.

Read full story
26 comments
Lenawee County, MI

Dee Warner's children petition to have her declared dead

Dee Warner has been missing for more than a yearGregg Hardy. Dee Ann Warner's children and loved ones are asking a judge to declare her dead. They don't believe that she is alive and would like to move towards getting justice for the missing woman. The motion was filed in the Lenawee County probate court.

Read full story
143 comments

Scholars say The Little Mermaid is a gay allegory

A new version of The Little Mermaid is set to hit theaters soon and is causing a stir onlineScreenshot by Edward Anderson. Ever since Halle Bailey's casting as Ariel was announced, a storm of controversy has been brewing. Forbes reports that it reached a crescendo last week when the first trailer for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid dropped. Indeed, the flick has dominated the pop culture conversation and is likely to continue to do so for the time being.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York weather man loses job after someone leaked webcam pictures to boss and mom

Erick Adame was fired from his job after intimate pictures were sent to his boss by a third partyErick Adame. Erick Adame shocked people with an Instagram post he shared on Monday, indicating that he had been terminated as a weatherman for NY1. The reason for his termination? Someone sent naked pictures of him taken from a webcam session he did to the station and his mother.

Read full story
2 comments

The mystery behind Apple's $200 million movie

People are wondering who Elly Conway isImage by Arek Socha from Pixabay. Ballatine Books is the center of the biggest story about New York's publishing industry. This story has even higher stakes than the strike happening at Simon and Schuster. On March 23, 2023, they are set to publish Argylle, the debut book from Elly Conway.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

The history of Detroit's Auto Show

The Detroit Auto show returns to Huntington Place after a 3 year absenceImage by Felipe Lima from Pixabay. The Detroit Auto Show is back after a hiatus that lasted more than 3 years. Executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, Rod Alberts, started the show on Wednesday morning by explaining how the event barreled past the pandemic mandated delays and was intent on making Detroit the "epicenter of mobility."

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

Cedar Point announces the retirement of Top Thrill Dragster after 19 years

Top Thrill Dragster retired after 19 years in serviceThe Curious Game Wikimedia. Cedar Point announced the retirement of the popular roller coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, this morning. The news was expected as the amusement park has been a tough season, particularly with the attraction. It had been closed for more than a year before finally reopening in August 2022.

Read full story
6 comments

New details revealed in 8k pictures of Titanic

New Titanic images come to lightOceanGate Screenshot by Edward Anderson. On April 15, 1912, the Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg. It's a story that most know because of history class and the hit 1997 movie. While the information is readily available and continues to intrigue the world, many believed there would never be new pictures of the wreckage.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets married

Theo and Diane O'Dell married in August after 64 years apartTheo O'Dell. Theodore (Theo) and Diane O'Dell have a love story for the ages. As teenagers, they were best friends. Their bond grew to the beginnings of a crush on both sides. However, fate sent them in different directions, and they ended up marrying other people. Until one day, nearly 64 years later, destiny stepped in and brought them back together.

Read full story
14 comments
Michigan State

Teachers give back to school advice to Metro Detroiters

Its time for back-to-school againPhoto by Deleece Cook on Unsplash. It's that time of year again. When social media feeds are filled with back-to-school pictures. Parents count the days until their kids are off summer break and back in school every year. But in 2022, there's a different feel to how things are going.

Read full story

FBI sought nuclear documents, more during Mar-a-Lago raid

Reports suggest Trump had nuclear files at Mar-a-LagoGage Skidmore via Wikimedia. FBI agents sought to find and reclaim nuclear documents by executing the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Monday. The documents in question are classified to the highest levels, meaning very few people have the clearance to see them, according to The Washington Post. Feds were anxious that the files might fall into the wrong hands and become a national security nightmare.

Read full story
54 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy