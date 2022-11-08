Michigan's first governor ushered it into statehood

Author Ed Anderson

Stevens T. Mason was known as the Boy GovernorWikimedia

Stevens Thomson Mason took over as secretary of the Michigan Territory and superintendent of Indian affairs in 1831. He took over for his father, who was sent by President Jackson on a mission to Mexico. The junior Mason was just 19 years old at the time.

During this era, the secretary generally served as Governor. Since Mason was not considered to be old enough, a replacement was sent to guide the area. George Bryan Porter arrived and took over but was frequently absent from the state, often leaving the young man in charge.

The Michiganology organization reports that because of this, the public dubbed Mason "the boy governor."

Porter died in 1834. He succumbed to the cholera pandemic that swept through Detroit during that time. This once again left Mason in charge of the territory.

Residents of the area were pleased with the development, as many liked the young man and believed in his mission to make the area into a booming economic force. They also supported his position that Michigan should be a state.

Mason was not deterred when he kept running into obstacles in his mission. He knew that this area could have a significant impact on the country. According to the Grand Rapids History Center, the young man felt they deserved to have a say in how the nation developed, not just powerless representatives.

His fight went on for years.

Mason helped bring Michigan into statehoodWikimedia

Into Statehood

In 1832, Mason submitted the first petition for Michigan's statehood to congress in 1832. By 1834, it was decided that the request would not be acted on, even though more than 85,000 people were living in the territory. That number was far above the required 60,000 residents.

The HathiTrust reports that part of the issue was a conflict between Michigan and Ohio over a strip of land. Each side believed that the area belonged to them. No compromise could be reached between the leaders of the territories.

Escalating tensions between Mason and Ohio Governor Robert Lucas spelled doom for any negotiations. President Jackson stepped in, hoping that he could bring a resolution to the conflict. However, it only proved to create more trouble.

Frustrated and not wanting to alienate the political allies in Ohio, Jackson removed Mason as secretary of the Michigan territory in 1835. In his place, the President appointed John S. Horner. Michiganology reports that the hope was to end the so-called Toledo War.

In October 1835, Michigan adopted a constitution. During this time, they elected Mason as the Governor of the area. However, the Federal government did not recognize his authority until after the Toledo War concluded.

The News and Tribune recalled that a single shot was fired into the air during the conflict. Nobody was hit. And the "war" was mainly bloodless, outside of a soldier stabbed but survived.

Not wanting the conflict to continue, congress offered a compromise in 1836. If Michigan gave up its claim on the land, statehood would be granted to the territory and the government would add 3/4 of the Upper Peninsula to the area.

Michigan officials rejected the proposal in September 1836.

A statue of Mason sits in DetroitWikimedia

Statehood and the first election

The rejection did not last for long. During the autumn of 1836, the Michigan Territory faced crippling financial issues. Seizing on this, Jackson and congress pressured officials to reconsider the offer. They got their wish in December when officials called another convention, dubbed "The Frostbitten Convention."

This time, the offer was accepted. Michigan became a state on January 26, 1837.

Mason easily won re-election that same year. UPI reports that despite his popularity and political savvy, the boy governor faced his biggest challenge during this time. The financial crisis which became known as the Panic of 1837.

Things became worse for Mason as his political opponents began to realize that he was vulnerable.

One of the reasons for his vulnerability was a bad deal he made. He wanted to make internal improvements in the territory and funded it through bonds, nearly $5 million in bonds. His goal was to fix the Clinton-Kalamazoo canal.

However, the company that was contracted to fix the canal went bankrupt. The bank that backed the loans also hit hard times and went out of business.

The Great Republic by the Master Historians wrote that this caused chaos throughout the state as the bonds became worthless.

Realizing that being re-elected in the 1839 election would be an uphill battle, Mason decided to step aside and let new leadership come in. This would create a new set of issues for the state's first governor.

Mason's grave has been moved at least 4 times since he died in 1843National Parks Gallery

Corruption Charges And Death

William Woodbridge won the election. Since he and Mason were old political rivals, he felt that there was something that he needed to do. He decided to have his enemy charged with corruption in relation to the deals that were made to improve the canal.

Mason thought it best if he defended himself against the charges. This ruined his reputation in the state.

UPI reported that after careful consideration, Mason and his wife moved to New York in 1841, where her father lived. He tried to set up a law practice there. But failed to gain a clientele.

In the winter of 1842, Mason caught pneumonia. On January 5, 1843, he died at the age of 31.

Originally his remains were buried in a New York Cemetery. However, in 1905 they were moved to a Detroit resting place. UPI went on to write that Mason's remains were moved three more times since his death. Most recently, they were moved again in 2010.

