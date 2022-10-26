Detroit, MI

The history and transformations of the Eloise Asylum

Author Ed Anderson

The Eloise Asylum is said to be haunted

Today many Metro Detroiters know the Eloise Asylum as a haunted venue. A scary place to head to during spooky season. There are no shortages of alleged hauntings in the building, something that the new owners play up with the latest incarnation of the space.

But the haunted attraction has become synonymous with the once-great hospital in recent years. At once reminding people of the past while also covering it up. 

The Dearborn Historical Museum traces its history back to 1787 when laws were passed to help Indigent people with medical needs. It took nearly 45 years for the ground to be broken on the campus that would first be known as the First Wayne County House. 

By March 3, 1831, they received authorization to build the hospital. The Dearborn Historical Museum writes that they bought 17 acres of land for $200. For $950, they built a wooden structure that was 66 feet long and 25 feet wide. 

There were generally between 25 and 40 people treated in the building at any given time. Despite being supported with county tax dollars, the Wayne County House fell into disrepair. Many of the patients were neglected. Because of this, a law created a Board of Supervisors on March 7, 1834. 

An Asiatic cholera epidemic swept through Detroit, killing thousands of people. It also helped fill the hospital to capacity. 

Because of this, 50 children were left orphaned, 20 of whom were cared for at the Wayne County House. 

Reverend Martin Kundig volunteered to help the children. According to The American Catholic Historical Society, he wanted to stay faithful to his teachings in the church. He was put in charge of the poor house. 

A portrait of Eloise Dickerson, the asylum's namesake

More Room Needed

By the late 1830s, the Wayne County House was overrun with patients. A new building was needed, so the elected officials allocated more money to build the Second Wayne County House. 

According to The Dearborn Historical Museum, on March 22, 1841, a woman named Bridget Hughes was admitted to the hospital. She suffered from mental health issues. On April 4, she was released, but she returned in a matter of months. The last time she was admitted was on January 2, 1842. This time she stayed until her death in 1895.

Eventually, hospital officials decided that the mentally ill patients needed their own ward or building. So they built what would become known as the Eloise Asylum. 

That happened in 1894. The president of the Superintendents, Freeman Dickerson, thought the Wayne County House was too long of a name. He ordered it be changed to one word, preferably someone's name. After the board rejected nearly every name brought to them, the committee brought the final one to their attention: Eloise. 

The Wayne Dispatch reports that Eloise was the name of Dickerson's 4-year-old daughter. He and the board approved the change immediately.

WDIV picks up the story, revealing that the massive compound became the first medical center in the state to offer x-rays and kidney dialysis. As the reputation grew, the number of patients went up with it. Eloise was one of the only centers in the country to house "incurable" patients with mental health issues. One of the ways they did so was by having the patients work on the makeshift farm on the land. 

Over the next few years, the Eloise Asylum grew to have multiple buildings and covered more than 17 acres of land. One of the buildings housed people with tuberculosis. Making it one of the only medical complexes to cater to those with the debilitating disease. 

According to Fox 2, the complex grew so large that the population grew to more than 10,000 people. With that, state officials made Eloise its own city around 1945. At one point, it had its own police department, bakery, post office, and other services. 

Soon things began a downward trajectory for the institution, however. 

WDIV says reports of violence, neglect, and misconduct began making the rounds. Shortly after, the state took control of the hospital. They wound down the farming aspect of the complex in 1958.

In 1977, the asylum was closed. The main hospital closed in 1984. 

Eloise Asylum serves as a homeless shelter and haunted attraction in modern days

Modern Day Eloise

Parcels of land have been sold off over the years. Where the once mighty Eloise complex once stood, there is now a strip mall, a golf course, and condos. The only building still in use is the old commissary, which is now a homeless shelter. 

Fox 2 reports that the "D" building, which still stands but is not in regular use, is home to the infamous haunted tours. The money generated from the Halloween event benefits the homeless shelter, helping pay for upkeep and other essential items. 

Adding to the ghostly appeal of the show, some pop culture icons spent some time investigating the paranormal activity in the building. In 2019, Detroit Paranormal Expeditions founder Jeff Adkins revealed that the group was allowed into the basement of the "D" building. That part had been closed to the public due to flooding. 

He explained to The Detroit Free Press that the group was convinced they heard someone walking while they were down there. In the interview, he said they heard water dripping and shuffling footsteps. Adkins also claims that they caught orbs of various colors on video. 

Adkins explained to the newspaper why people believe the old asylum is haunted: "In places like psychiatric hospitals, jails, prisons, there's a lot of emotional energy that can stick around. People go through a lot of challenging, hard situations when they are in places like that and sometimes the energy stays embedded." 

Tours are happening until November 5, 2022

