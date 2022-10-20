Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit

A haunted car wash is coming to a location near you Tommy's Express Car Wash

Lake Orion is about to be home to one of the few haunted car washes in the country. Tommy's Express Car Wash has locations across the country. 45% of their sites will be turned into haunted attractions over the next couple of weekends in the spirit of Halloween.

From a business angle, the move is seen as one that will boost their revenue and bring in those who might want to try something a little different than the haunted houses that pop up this time every year. WXYZ reports that this is expected to become more common, with locations added every year until every single Tommy's car wash becomes haunted for the weekend.

On its Facebook page, the company touted the new attractions. A post revealed: "Anyone up for a haunted car wash? We are so excited for Tunnel of Terror! Come to the wash anytime on October 21-22 or October 28-30 between 7 PM and 10 PM for Tunnel of Terror."

They also touted that their service members get to see things for free. Non-members have to pay $25 to go through and get scared.

The post seems to be one of the most popular on the page, indicating that the marketing gimmick could work. People asking all sorts of questions were rewarded with answers from the company. One lady asked how scary the attraction was; the company responded that it was pretty frightening and encouraged the customer to see for herself. Then shared a link to their Tik Tok account.

Frights at every turn in the haunted car wash Tommy's Express Car Wash

Boo Tok

A menacing clown waits to greet the customer at the entrance to the haunted car wash, which is the least frightening thing it offers. Once inside, the customer will be confronted with beings and things that spring from the imagination of John Carpenter or Stephen King.

In the Tik Tok video Tommy's Express Car Wash shared, there are red flashing lights and a sinister doll. They also highlight a skeleton coming towards the camera in a menacing way that seems to be lifted from the nightmares of a child who watched a scary movie before bedtime.

Other reports, like the one from WILX, indicate that there are zombies that make an appearance. Werewolves also come into play within the "Tunnel of Terror," as they call it.

Other frights include the standard slasher coming out. And mummies making an appearance.

While the attraction might seem like a family-friendly event, Only In Our State suggests leaving the little ones at home. They claim that the terror is so real and graphic that it might cause children to have nightmares. It is said to be a good date night for couples into spooky season shenanigans, which seems to be the company's target demographic.

But Only In Our State promises that it's not a gimmick and that most people will be terrified. They'll also have a sparkling clean car after they go through.

Be ready to scream and get a clean car Tommy's Express Car Wash

The Cost Of Fright

Some might wonder how much a night of fright at the car wash will set you back. The answer is $25 for non-members. Members get in free. On their Facebook page, Tommy's said the membership costs between $19.99 and $29.99 monthly. They did encourage people to go to their website for more information.

Social media users seem delighted at the thought of a haunted car wash. Many expressed a desire to find one near them so they could go and be scared, along with the thousands of others expected to participate, given the event's popularity.

WLNS reported that the event started at one location. The company noted that the lines were long and couldn't seem to meet demands, so the next Halloween, they tried it at multiple locations. It has grown every year since then.