Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuse

Christian Chambers may be forced to leave his home because of his mother's guardian The Chambers family

The Chambers family of Clarkston is fighting to save the home their parents raised them in. It is also the only home that Christian Chambers has ever known. He has cerebral palsy and is limited in what he can do.

One of the benefits of Christian staying in the home is that it's close to Clarkston High School. He volunteers as an assistant football coach.

In order to protect Christian and ensure he could stay in the home, his parents created a special needs trust gifting the house to him. The documents named a family friend, Ron Dunlap, as a trustee. He is to look out for Christian's best interests.

Dunlap told WXYZ: "It reads that it's going to be Christian's house forever. That was their full intent..."

Everything seemed to be settled.

In 2016, a couple of things happened that challenged the belief that everything was going to plan. Christian's mother, Doreen Chambers, became incapacitated. And his father passed away later that year.

The Oakland County Probate Court appointed Jennifer Carney as Doreen's guardian. Her company is called Advocates for Independence and Self-Reliance. She is in charge of every aspect of her charges' lives.

And the Chambers family feels she is taking that to an extreme by ignoring Doreen's wishes regarding Christian's trust.

Jennifer Carney is trying to force Christian from the only home he has ever known Image by JayMantri from Pixabay

Selling Clarkston

Carney called Dunlap and asked him to meet her at Christian's house; she told him she was bringing her supervisor. This seemed weird to the trustee, as he was under the impression that she owned her law firm. He agreed to meet her.

But it was not a supervisor that came with Carney; instead, it was a real estate agent. After the agent began measuring the house, she informed them that Christian would need to find alternative housing. She continued that Doreen's best interest was to sell the house.

The deed for the house was still in Doreen's name rather than Christian's trust, as it should have been.

Carney signed a purchase agreement for the house. The issue is that, as a guardian, she doesn't have the right to do so.

"That seems like they're putting the cart before the horse because a guardian doesn't have authority to sell that property..." Michigan Elder Justice Initiative's Systemic Litigation and Advocacy Attorney Nicole Shannon told WXYZ.

Under Michigan law, the incapacitated person must be talked to about any buying or selling of property. Dunlap and The Chambers family do not believe that happened.

Carney seems to understand the fragile legality of the situation. As she recently petitioned the court to become the conservator of Doreen, which would allow her to finalize the sale of the house. The Chambers argue that their mother's wishes were clear but are being ignored by the guardian.

A court hearing is scheduled to see if Christian's trust can be saved and he can stay in the house Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

The Past and Present

The Chambers family has asked the Oakland County Probate to step in and honor the trust Doreen set up back in 2014. They also appeal to Carney to see the damage she is causing by putting the house up for sale and forcing him to move.

Their pleas to Carney may not work.

According to WXYZ, she charges Doreen $3,064.50 a year. A sum that doesn't seem to be much until Doreen's income from social security is taken into account; 10,465.80. Those close to the Chambers family wonder how that's legal and allowed by the law.

In 2019, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel relieved four lawyers of their public administrator duties; Carney was one of those lawyers. The Detroit Free Press reports that the decision came after allegations of senior abuse were made against two of the lawyers. Carney was not one of the attorneys named.

Michigan law allows public administrators to be appointed as guardians or conservators frequently. Often, an outside guardian or conservator is assigned when a family member is interested in the job but is considered unsuitable. In the case of Doreen Chambers, there is no word why one of her other children were not considered.

Nessel said, "Now that we've concluded our elder abuse listening tour, our office is taking a fresh look at how we provide critical services and resources to Michigan residents based on the feedback we received."

No reason for the removals was given to the public. But the investigation and "listening tour" happened after allegations emerged that two lawyers were taking advantage of or abusing elderly people.

For now, Christian and his family continue to fight to keep him in his home.

Carney could not be reached for comment.