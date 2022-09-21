New York City, NY

New York weather man loses job after someone leaked webcam pictures to boss and mom

Author Ed Anderson

Erick Adame was fired from his job after intimate pictures were sent to his boss by a third partyErick Adame

Erick Adame shocked people with an Instagram post he shared on Monday, indicating that he had been terminated as a weatherman for NY1. The reason for his termination? Someone sent naked pictures of him taken from a webcam session he did to the station and his mother.

In the post, Adame says he is dealing with a "compulsive behavior" issue and is currently getting help. He goes on to say that managers and other executives at NY1 were aware of what he was doing and that he had been suspended for it.

Adame took responsibility for everything concerning his time with the Spectrum owned station. It appeared as though he was hoping to get his job back.

The Daily Beast also uncovered that the former meteorologist filed a lawsuit against a company called Unit 4 Media. He is suing to compel them to turn over the name of the person who took the screenshots so that he can file a civil lawsuit against them.

He alleges that this was an act of revenge or at least appears to be an act of vengeance from someone. The person responsible did go out of their way to make sure that the pictures were seen by people who have an impact on Adame's life.

But is it actually revenge porn?

Adame claims to have a compulsive behavior disorderErick Adame

Was It Revenge?

By his own admission, the pictures of Adame were exchanged with another adult male consensually. The two appear to have been engaged in adult activities on a website that allows for more mature content. Each man engaged in mutual conversations with the other and other activities.

However, under New York state law, consenting to being intimate with a person or voluntarily sending the images does not constitute consent for them being shared or transmitted to other people. The National Organization for Women reports that in New York City and New York state, it is a civil and criminal offense to share or threaten to share intimate pictures of someone with the intent to cause harm to another person.

Under Penal Law § 245.15, a person can be sentenced to one year in jail, three years probation, and up to a $1,000 fine under the state law. The punishments are incredibly similar for the city statue.

In Adame's case, it does not appear as though he was threatened. Rather, the culprit sent the pictures to his mother and employer for reasons that are currently unknown. There was an intent to harm the reputation Adame worked to build during his tenure at NY1 and possibly even cause conflict within his family.

Currently, it appears as though Adame is interested in the civil aspect of the case. He did lose his job and suffered a substantial economic loss. There could also have been personal losses that he has chosen not to disclose to the public at this time.

What are his next moves in the case, should he decide to pursue things?

Adame could sue the person who shared his intimate photos and might have a case against NY1 as wellErick Adame

What Happens Next

After he went public with his termination, Adame's received support from many people. On his Instagram post, fans pledged to follow him wherever his career took him next and assured him that no apologies were necessary. Others showed love for him and vowed to support him through this difficult situation.

Actress and former gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon tweeted her support for him. She wrote: "Dear @NY1 – yours is not to judge your employee's private, consensual sexual activities, but how he reports the weather," the activist also worried that this was perhaps an act of discrimination against Adame because he identifies as a gay man. Her tweet continued: "This looks and smells a lot like civil rights violation and as an LGBTQ NYer I am particularly troubled by it. Please reinstate Erick Adame now."

Whether or not the management team saw her tweet, Nixon can take comfort in the fact that NY1 and Adame did engage in talks about his reinstatement. The New York Post reports that his team met with the folks over at the station. However, it appears as though the two sides could not come to an agreement.

Howard Bragman, Adame's representative, told the Post: "Our people have talked to their people. I would characterize them as very cordial conversations. However, ultimately, I don't think he's necessarily going to be invited back to that party."

The Post reported that they were told that things were more complicated than what the public knows. There was an insinuation that they tried to work with him on the issue for months before the termination took effect.

Adame could protest his firing as unlawful if he has proof of being diagnosed with a mental health issue. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says that an employer cannot discriminate because of an issue like that. On their website, it says: "An employer doesn't have to hire or keep people in jobs they can't perform, or employ people who pose a "direct threat" to safety (a significant risk of substantial harm to self or others)."

NY1 did not respond to a request for comment.

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan.

Rochester, MI
