Cedar Point announces the retirement of Top Thrill Dragster after 19 years

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YgvGc_0hkEun1300
Top Thrill Dragster retired after 19 years in serviceThe Curious Game Wikimedia

Cedar Point announced the retirement of the popular roller coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, this morning. The news was expected as the amusement park has been a tough season, particularly with the attraction. It had been closed for more than a year before finally reopening in August 2022.

In a post on their social media accounts, the amusement park said the ride would be "retired" at the season's close. They also indicated that another ride would be announced soon, but their team was still working on the design.

They also touted the ride's popularity since it opened in 2003. More than 18 million people have ridden it since it premiered. In the social media posts, Cedar Fair (parent company of Cedar Point) also claims that it has generated millions in revenue.

When Top Thrill Dragster was rolled out, it was the tallest roller coaster ever manufactured. It stood at more than 400 feet, making the slogan, "race for the sky," particularly apt. According to the Roller Coaster Database, it was the second ride to use a hydraulic launch system.

Top Thrill Dragster was the 16th roller coaster built at Cedar Point since 1964. Despite the historical achievements of the attraction, there have been multiple injuries and incidents connected to it, including a "serious incident" that many believe led to the retirement announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Cyy4_0hkEun1300
Several guests have been injured on the roller coasterFacebook

Inaction Incidents

That incident happened on August 15, 2021. A guest waiting in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster was hit in the head by a metal piece. The Sandusky Register reported that it turned out to be a flag plate, a part that is supposed to sensor where the train is and send another one.

The guest was taken to a hospital near the amusement park and treated. Doctors diagnosed the victim with brain injuries.

According to Cleveland.com, the Ohio Department of Agriculture deemed Cedar Point did not contribute to the incident by inaction or even actions they took. With the company in the clear, many expected Top Thrill Dragster to reopen. However, it remained closed for the rest of the 2021 season and most of 2022.

More than 17 years before that incident, on July 14, 2004, the first incident happened in relation to the popular ride. It had been open for less than a year when two guests were hit with debris. The Toledo Blade reported that there were fraying cable wires, which sent metal pieces flying.

One guest had arm lacerations and was treated at the first aide station. Another patron had cuts on their face, which park employees initially treated at the park. Both went to the hospital after and received treatment. The ride was closed for just more than a day before it reopened.

Closing the ride for a day again was another incident in August 2016. CBS Detroit reported that the ride's launch cables detached, injuring several people. The guests hit by the wires were treated at a local hospital and released reasonably fast.

Employees from the park worked with Ohio State officials to investigate what happened. They determined that nobody was to blame, and the ride reopened after being closed for less than 30 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlYZn_0hkEun1300
Cedar Point is updating it's iconic boardwalk areaCedar Point Facebook

What's Next?

In their social media posts, Cedar Point indicated that they will launch a new ride for the 2023 season. The announcement concludes with: "However, Cedar Point's legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience."

Many have taken this to mean that they are re-designing Top Thrill Dragster, this time with more emphasis on safety. Those who believe this argue that Cedar Fair owns the only two roller coasters that use hydraulics to launch, a big brag for them.

Cleveland.com reports that the amusement park has announced at least one new attraction for next year. A roller coaster called Wild Mouse. It won't replace Top Thrill Dragster; it's being used as part of a revamp of The Boardwalk section of the park.

However, keen-eyed amusement park patrons believe this could be a clue as to what executives are thinking when it comes to launching a new ride. Since Wild Mouse is a revamped version of a ride that thrilled patrons in the 1950s and 1960s, Top Thrill Dragster could also be getting a rebooted version sooner rather than later.

Countering that argument, others believe that the park likely wants to unveil a brand new design and work on updating Top Thrill Dragster. They believe that one of the roller coaster design firms has been working on something special for Cedar Point to debut in the 2023 season.

Cedar Point and its parent company, Cedar Fair, did not respond to requests for comments on this story.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Amusement Park# Family# Social Media# Entertainment

Comments / 0

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

Rochester, MI
6739 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

New details revealed in 8k pictures of Titanic

New Titanic images come to lightOceanGate Screenshot by Edward Anderson. On April 15, 1912, the Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg. It's a story that most know because of history class and the hit 1997 movie. While the information is readily available and continues to intrigue the world, many believed there would never be new pictures of the wreckage.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets married

Theo and Diane O'Dell married in August after 64 years apartTheo O'Dell. Theodore (Theo) and Diane O'Dell have a love story for the ages. As teenagers, they were best friends. Their bond grew to the beginnings of a crush on both sides. However, fate sent them in different directions, and they ended up marrying other people. Until one day, nearly 64 years later, destiny stepped in and brought them back together.

Read full story
14 comments
Michigan State

Teachers give back to school advice to Metro Detroiters

Its time for back-to-school againPhoto by Deleece Cook on Unsplash. It's that time of year again. When social media feeds are filled with back-to-school pictures. Parents count the days until their kids are off summer break and back in school every year. But in 2022, there's a different feel to how things are going.

Read full story

FBI sought nuclear documents, more during Mar-a-Lago raid

Reports suggest Trump had nuclear files at Mar-a-LagoGage Skidmore via Wikimedia. FBI agents sought to find and reclaim nuclear documents by executing the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Monday. The documents in question are classified to the highest levels, meaning very few people have the clearance to see them, according to The Washington Post. Feds were anxious that the files might fall into the wrong hands and become a national security nightmare.

Read full story
54 comments

Adult content creators accuse Onlyfans of bribing Meta to put them on terror watchlist

Alana Evans claims that OnlyFans tried to destroy her businessAlana Stevens. Alana Evans noticed that her engagement across social media was down. She wondered what was going on and why it seemed like nobody was suddenly seeing her posts. Less engagement on Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms is terrible for her adult content business.

Read full story
Michigan State

NASA's new study investigates aliens and UFOs

NASA launched a study into UPAs (aka UFOs) recentlyImage by Andreas H. from Pixabay. Aliens and UFOs have been hot topics in the national conversation in recent years. NASA seems to have taken notice and wants to explore what people are seeing. They have announced that they are conducting a study to learn more about unexplainable things that people claim to see.

Read full story
1 comments

Days of our Lives moving from NBC to Peacock, replaced with news show

Days Of Our Lives will move to Peacock this fallTwitter. NBC has decided to end the run of the soap opera Days of our Lives on the linear network. The show will live on, though; it will have a home on NBCUniversal's streamer Peacock starting on September 12, 2022.

Read full story

After new discovery, scientist says Loch Ness monster could exist

Scientists say the Loch Ness monster could be realTwitter. The debate about whether or not the Loch Ness monster exists is one step closer to being solved, thanks to researchers from the University of Bath. A new theory emerged that it was "plausible" the creature walked the Earth after the team found plesiosaur fossils in a river system in the Sahara Desert.

Read full story
206 comments
Michigan State

Payday loan bill likely won't be on November ballot

Payday loans are a hot topic in MichiganPhoto by Karolina Grabowska. In a stunning defeat for Michiganders for Fair Lending, their initiative to regulate the amount of interest payday loan companies can charge likely won't end up on the ballot this November. The reason is that the state Bureau of Elections found there were not enough valid signatures for the proposal.

Read full story
Michigan State

Steve Burton talks about leaving General Hospital and joining Beyond Salem

Steve Burton talks about being on Beyond Salem and General HospitalSteve Burton via Facebook. Steve Burton last aired as General Hospital's anti-hero, Jason Morgan, in November 2021. His exit came after Disney refused his medical and religious exemption appeals for the company's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. After his last airdate, he assured fans that there were no hard feelings between him and the show and that he understood their perspective.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit's Cass Cafe to close next week

Detroit icon Cass Cafe is closing on July 17Cass Cafe. Cass Cafe is a true icon of the Cass Corridor. The restaurant has been a meeting space for students at Wayne State University and other Detroiters for nearly 30 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Rochester, MI

Cause of fire that destroyed downtown Rochester business still under investigation

Moon River Soap Company's building was destroyed in a fireEdward Anderson. More than a month after a fire tore through Moon River Soap Company, destroying the building, there are still questions about what happened. Investigators swarmed the scene in the weeks that followed the devastating fire. Still, there were precious few clues to help determine what happened to the beloved business.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Michigan man finds birth mother, vows to help others

Dan Moen grew up knowing that he was adopted. He grew up in the Romeo/Washington area, surrounded by people who looked more like his parents; caucasian. He knew a little about his background.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Dana Nessel fought for gay marriage and equal rights for all

Attorney General Dana Nessel fights for justiceState of Michigan. Attorney General Dana Nessel has many credits to her name. In Michigan, she is the first Jewish person elected to statewide office. She is also the first openly queer person to hold a statewide office. This has made her a role model to many people.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Birth mom and son reunite 20 years after she gave him up for adoption, worked at the same hospital

Holly Shearer gave her son Benjamin Hulleberg up for adoption 20 years ago, they reunited recentlySt. Mark's Hospital. 20 years ago, Holly Shearer gave her biological son up for adoption. For years, she wondered where he was and if he was alright. Then she was reunited with him last November; it was something like in the movies.

Read full story
71 comments

Dogecoin co-creator calls Elon Musk "a grifter" in viral interview, sets off war of words

Elon Musk is engaged in a feud with Dogecoin co-creator Palmer JacksonImage by Shakti Shekhawat from Pixabay. In the pantheon of dramas happening in the world of Elon Musk, it would not be outrageous to think that a mean quote would be the least of his concern. The world's richest man is under investigation by the SEC for market manipulation for filing as a passive investor in Twitter despite talking about the company publicly, according to The Washington Post. Multiple lawsuits are pending against him. And in his own words, his offer to buy the social media company is in jeopardy.

Read full story
6 comments
Warsaw, IN

Pastor resigns from church after admitting adultery, woman says she was 16

Pastor John Lowe II admitted to sexually assaulting a young woman on SundayFacebook. It was anything but a typical Sunday service at New Life Christian Church & World Outreach in Warsaw, Indiana. At the end of mass, Pastor John Lowe II took the microphone and stunned his congregation. He told those who gathered that he was resigning from the church because he had committed "adultery."

Read full story
1 comments
Rochester, MI

Downtown Rochester business burns down over night, community mourns

Moon River Soap Company burned down last nightMayor Pro Tem Nancy Silva. It seemed to be a typical day in downtown Rochester. People congregated outside Knapp's Donuts, talking about the latest national and local news. When the conversation turned to downtown, the mood changed. Once fiery talk about the state of the country turned more contemplative.

Read full story
3 comments

Couple marries on plane after multiple flight cancelations and delays

Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson's first kiss after saying I doJeremy Salda and Pam Patterson. Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson began dating in August 2020. As their relationship progressed, they decided to get married. They made plans to marry in Las Vegas on April 24, 2022. The couple made sure to have a marriage license reserved, a hotel room booked, and a flight from their hometown of Oklahoma City to Vegas.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy