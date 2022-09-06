Cedar Point announces the retirement of Top Thrill Dragster after 19 years

Top Thrill Dragster retired after 19 years in service The Curious Game Wikimedia

Cedar Point announced the retirement of the popular roller coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, this morning. The news was expected as the amusement park has been a tough season, particularly with the attraction. It had been closed for more than a year before finally reopening in August 2022.

In a post on their social media accounts, the amusement park said the ride would be "retired" at the season's close. They also indicated that another ride would be announced soon, but their team was still working on the design.

They also touted the ride's popularity since it opened in 2003. More than 18 million people have ridden it since it premiered. In the social media posts, Cedar Fair (parent company of Cedar Point) also claims that it has generated millions in revenue.

When Top Thrill Dragster was rolled out, it was the tallest roller coaster ever manufactured. It stood at more than 400 feet, making the slogan, "race for the sky," particularly apt. According to the Roller Coaster Database, it was the second ride to use a hydraulic launch system.

Top Thrill Dragster was the 16th roller coaster built at Cedar Point since 1964. Despite the historical achievements of the attraction, there have been multiple injuries and incidents connected to it, including a "serious incident" that many believe led to the retirement announcement.

Several guests have been injured on the roller coaster Facebook

Inaction Incidents

That incident happened on August 15, 2021. A guest waiting in line to ride the Top Thrill Dragster was hit in the head by a metal piece. The Sandusky Register reported that it turned out to be a flag plate, a part that is supposed to sensor where the train is and send another one.

The guest was taken to a hospital near the amusement park and treated. Doctors diagnosed the victim with brain injuries.

According to Cleveland.com, the Ohio Department of Agriculture deemed Cedar Point did not contribute to the incident by inaction or even actions they took. With the company in the clear, many expected Top Thrill Dragster to reopen. However, it remained closed for the rest of the 2021 season and most of 2022.

More than 17 years before that incident, on July 14, 2004, the first incident happened in relation to the popular ride. It had been open for less than a year when two guests were hit with debris. The Toledo Blade reported that there were fraying cable wires, which sent metal pieces flying.

One guest had arm lacerations and was treated at the first aide station. Another patron had cuts on their face, which park employees initially treated at the park. Both went to the hospital after and received treatment. The ride was closed for just more than a day before it reopened.

Closing the ride for a day again was another incident in August 2016. CBS Detroit reported that the ride's launch cables detached, injuring several people. The guests hit by the wires were treated at a local hospital and released reasonably fast.

Employees from the park worked with Ohio State officials to investigate what happened. They determined that nobody was to blame, and the ride reopened after being closed for less than 30 hours.

Cedar Point is updating it's iconic boardwalk area Cedar Point Facebook

What's Next?

In their social media posts, Cedar Point indicated that they will launch a new ride for the 2023 season. The announcement concludes with: "However, Cedar Point's legacy of ride innovation continues. Our team is hard at work, creating a new and reimagined ride experience."

Many have taken this to mean that they are re-designing Top Thrill Dragster, this time with more emphasis on safety. Those who believe this argue that Cedar Fair owns the only two roller coasters that use hydraulics to launch, a big brag for them.

Cleveland.com reports that the amusement park has announced at least one new attraction for next year. A roller coaster called Wild Mouse. It won't replace Top Thrill Dragster; it's being used as part of a revamp of The Boardwalk section of the park.

However, keen-eyed amusement park patrons believe this could be a clue as to what executives are thinking when it comes to launching a new ride. Since Wild Mouse is a revamped version of a ride that thrilled patrons in the 1950s and 1960s, Top Thrill Dragster could also be getting a rebooted version sooner rather than later.

Countering that argument, others believe that the park likely wants to unveil a brand new design and work on updating Top Thrill Dragster. They believe that one of the roller coaster design firms has been working on something special for Cedar Point to debut in the 2023 season.

Cedar Point and its parent company, Cedar Fair, did not respond to requests for comments on this story.