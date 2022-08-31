New details revealed in 8k pictures of Titanic

New Titanic images come to light OceanGate Screenshot by Edward Anderson

On April 15, 1912, the Titanic sank after hitting an iceberg. It's a story that most know because of history class and the hit 1997 movie. While the information is readily available and continues to intrigue the world, many believed there would never be new pictures of the wreckage.

OceanGate Expeditions put those worries to rest when they released a new YouTube video showcasing the ship. According to People, it is the first time that 8k pictures and video have been released of the Titanic. The latest photos bring sparkling new details about the ship, adding more depth to our understanding of the vessel's appearance. And what items sank to the bottom of the ocean with it.

The clip shows the long bow, which was made famous in the James Cameron epic film. There are also looks at the anchor and along the deck.

Rory Golden, an expert on the Titanic and employee of OceanGate, says that he learned something new through these pictures. The anchor on the portside of the boat was made by Noah Hingley & Sons ltd. While these details might seem small, they could help to bring the ship's story into sharper focus.

In a press release, he said, "I've been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can't recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail."

Artifacts have been found inside the Titanic Nesnad via Wikimedia

Amongst The Lost

Various divers and expeditioners who have explored the ship in the past have brought up dishes, some clothes, and various other artifacts. Some of those items have been on tour with the Titanic exhibit. In contrast, others have ended up in museums or with insurance companies.

More valuable items have been found within the wreckage this year. One of the things found was a leather case full of perfume. USA Today reports that when the fragrances were sprayed, they still smelled sweet after all the years on the bottom of the ocean floor.

The perfumes belonged to Adolphe Saalfeld, one of the survivors of the tragedy. They now belong to RMS Titanic inc, the company behind the exhibit.

It is believed that Saalfeld intended to take the perfumes to New York and sell them. A Parisian shipwreck expert, Graham Jessop told USA Today: "To smell something that smells the same as it did on the Titanic before it went down is simply incredible."

In a letter to his wife, he wrote about the horror of the Titanic hitting the iceberg. It reads in part (via Encyclopedia Titanic): "I saw a few men and women go into a boat and I followed and when lowered, pushed off and rowed some distance, fearing...Titanic sinking... As we drifted away gradually, saw Titanic sink lower and lower and finally her lights went out, and others in my boat said they saw her disappear. Our boat was nearly two miles away but pitiful cries could be plainly heard. No one in our boat knew how many lifeboats were on Titanic but...there was ample time for saving every soul on board had there been sufficient boats... The Captain and Officers of the Carpathia did all that was possible to make us comfortable and to those that were sick or injured, they gave their tenderest care. The icebergs were huge and the weather extremely rough on the voyage to New York."

Mr. Saalfeld died in 1926, surrounded by his family.

The Titanic sunk more than 100 years ago Ricardo.Pazos. via Wikimedia

Details Emerge

Originally RMS Titanic wanted to go into the ship's interior and gather artifacts. However, there were accusations of grave robbing and worse. They backed away from the plan after a court ordered them to stop looking in the interior.

Even with the dives they have made, the pictures RMS Titanic has can't compare with the footage that OceanGate got from their dive.

The company touts in their press release that these images will help scientists in their research. They told People: "With the help of scientists, the video will also support identification of species that are observed on and around the Titanic and archaeologists will be able to document elements of the wreck and debris field in greater detail."

The new images will also help determine how fast the wreckage is decaying. This will give researchers an idea of how long before the structure collapses or becomes too dangerous for exporters to go near.