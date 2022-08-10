Adult content creators accuse Onlyfans of bribing Meta to put them on terror watchlist

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C3flZ_0hC0HNO100
Alana Evans claims that OnlyFans tried to destroy her businessAlana Stevens

Alana Evans noticed that her engagement across social media was down. She wondered what was going on and why it seemed like nobody was suddenly seeing her posts. Less engagement on Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms is terrible for her adult content business.

Other adult content creators began to realize the same thing was happening to their accounts. However, a few claimed not to notice any difference in their engagement. The reason is that the latter group only promoted their Onlyfans business on the platforms, according to The BBC.

This prompted Evans, her fellow creators, and competing adult content platforms to look into the matter. It wasn't long before they discovered that OnlyFans allegedly bribed executives from Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, to place adult content creators who advertised other mature-oriented platforms on a Dangerous Person list. 

Evans told the New York Post that she was shocked by what they found. She's also angry about the situation for multiple reasons, not least of which is that her business was greatly affected. "When I heard that my content may be listed on the terror watch list, I was outraged. I was angry because it affected my income when my social media traffic dropped significantly, and I was angry because I am the daughter of a veteran who fought for this country." 

FanCentro, along with Evans and others, have filed a lawsuit against OnlyFans and Meta. They claim that the business practice is unfair and done to ensure that the adult content platform crowded out its competition. 

OnlyFans has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to defend themselves against the lawsuit. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrSyr_0hC0HNO100
OnlyFans allegedly schemed to ensure their creators were the only ones seen on social mediaOnlyFans

What OF Did

Evans and her fellow adult content creators were placed on the terror list by the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFTC). Social media companies like Google, Meta, and Snapchat created the organization to help combat mass shootings videos and prevent other terrorist content from being shared across the social media universe. It is a nonprofit group that puts together a database of alleged terrorists, which is shared with social media companies. 

The alleged scheme was simple. According to Law.com, employees of OnlyFans bribed representatives from Meta to place adult content creators promoting their businesses from other platforms on the terror list. This would impact the way their posts showed up. In essence, placing them on the database would hide their posts. Usually, the companies blamed the situation on the algorithm. 

Part of the lawsuit reads: "This case is about a corrupt business gaining an enormous advantage over its competitors by wrongfully manipulating behind-the-scenes databases, and in the process, harming thousands of small entrepreneurs who rely on social media to promote sales of their product and earn a living..."

The plaintiffs allege that OnlyFans came to dominate the adult content business because of this scheme. The website's popularity exploded in recent years, becoming the 8th most visited site in the United States. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268b1w_0hC0HNO100
Evans and others are suing OnlyFans and Meta for corrupt business practicesImage by mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

But Did They Do It?

OnlyFans denies any wrongdoing. They even told the New York Post that the plaintiffs in the lawsuit admit there is no merit to the court filings. The statement goes as far as to say there is no evidence that anything that has been alleged happened. A motion to dismiss the lawsuit has been filed, but a decision isn't expected on that until September. 

GIFTC claims to have looked into the matter and found no evidence of wrongdoing. According to Law.com, the group also claims neither party has anything to do with them. The statement is untrue, given the defendants in the case list several organizations that work directly with the database they run.

They released a statement via the New York Post: "Our continuing work to enhance transparency and oversight of the GIFCT hash-sharing database is the result of extensive engagement with our stakeholders and has no connection to these claims..." 

The lawsuit does not name GIFTC as a defendant in the case. 

It does name Meta and its subsidiaries, Facebook and Instagram, though. The parent company claims that they also investigated the claims. They claim that they found nothing wrong, though the social media giant did not disclose how or when the investigation was conducted. 

Evans and her fellow plaintiffs claim that those involved in the scheme were clever about how they did business. They allege that Fenix International (OnlyFans' parent company) routed the bribes through a Hong Kong subsidiary to bank accounts in the Philippines, where the Meta employees were able to access their money. At least one senior executive was named in the scheme. 

According to The BBC, The goal for OnlyFans was to suppress any competition and help the creators on their platform, the lawsuit alleges. They wanted to ensure that creators on other platforms were buried or removed from the social media sites altogether. As evidence, they entered in statics that showed that creators on OnlyFans were less likely to be flagged for adult content or as a terrorist than those working on other platforms. 

Both sides are expected to appear in court in September. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Content Creation# Social Media# Lawsuit# Money

Comments / 0

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

Rochester, MI
6559 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Michigan State

NASA's new study investigates aliens and UFOs

NASA launched a study into UPAs (aka UFOs) recentlyImage by Andreas H. from Pixabay. Aliens and UFOs have been hot topics in the national conversation in recent years. NASA seems to have taken notice and wants to explore what people are seeing. They have announced that they are conducting a study to learn more about unexplainable things that people claim to see.

Read full story
1 comments

Days of our Lives moving from NBC to Peacock, replaced with news show

Days Of Our Lives will move to Peacock this fallTwitter. NBC has decided to end the run of the soap opera Days of our Lives on the linear network. The show will live on, though; it will have a home on NBCUniversal's streamer Peacock starting on September 12, 2022.

Read full story

After new discovery, scientist says Loch Ness monster could exist

Scientists say the Loch Ness monster could be realTwitter. The debate about whether or not the Loch Ness monster exists is one step closer to being solved, thanks to researchers from the University of Bath. A new theory emerged that it was "plausible" the creature walked the Earth after the team found plesiosaur fossils in a river system in the Sahara Desert.

Read full story
206 comments
Michigan State

Payday loan bill likely won't be on November ballot

Payday loans are a hot topic in MichiganPhoto by Karolina Grabowska. In a stunning defeat for Michiganders for Fair Lending, their initiative to regulate the amount of interest payday loan companies can charge likely won't end up on the ballot this November. The reason is that the state Bureau of Elections found there were not enough valid signatures for the proposal.

Read full story
Michigan State

Steve Burton talks about leaving General Hospital and joining Beyond Salem

Steve Burton talks about being on Beyond Salem and General HospitalSteve Burton via Facebook. Steve Burton last aired as General Hospital's anti-hero, Jason Morgan, in November 2021. His exit came after Disney refused his medical and religious exemption appeals for the company's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. After his last airdate, he assured fans that there were no hard feelings between him and the show and that he understood their perspective.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit's Cass Cafe to close next week

Detroit icon Cass Cafe is closing on July 17Cass Cafe. Cass Cafe is a true icon of the Cass Corridor. The restaurant has been a meeting space for students at Wayne State University and other Detroiters for nearly 30 years.

Read full story
1 comments
Rochester, MI

Cause of fire that destroyed downtown Rochester business still under investigation

Moon River Soap Company's building was destroyed in a fireEdward Anderson. More than a month after a fire tore through Moon River Soap Company, destroying the building, there are still questions about what happened. Investigators swarmed the scene in the weeks that followed the devastating fire. Still, there were precious few clues to help determine what happened to the beloved business.

Read full story
1 comments
Romeo, MI

Michigan man finds birth mother, vows to help others

Dan Moen grew up knowing that he was adopted. He grew up in the Romeo/Washington area, surrounded by people who looked more like his parents; caucasian. He knew a little about his background.

Read full story
6 comments
Michigan State

Dana Nessel fought for gay marriage and equal rights for all

Attorney General Dana Nessel fights for justiceState of Michigan. Attorney General Dana Nessel has many credits to her name. In Michigan, she is the first Jewish person elected to statewide office. She is also the first openly queer person to hold a statewide office. This has made her a role model to many people.

Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Birth mom and son reunite 20 years after she gave him up for adoption, worked at the same hospital

Holly Shearer gave her son Benjamin Hulleberg up for adoption 20 years ago, they reunited recentlySt. Mark's Hospital. 20 years ago, Holly Shearer gave her biological son up for adoption. For years, she wondered where he was and if he was alright. Then she was reunited with him last November; it was something like in the movies.

Read full story
69 comments

Dogecoin co-creator calls Elon Musk "a grifter" in viral interview, sets off war of words

Elon Musk is engaged in a feud with Dogecoin co-creator Palmer JacksonImage by Shakti Shekhawat from Pixabay. In the pantheon of dramas happening in the world of Elon Musk, it would not be outrageous to think that a mean quote would be the least of his concern. The world's richest man is under investigation by the SEC for market manipulation for filing as a passive investor in Twitter despite talking about the company publicly, according to The Washington Post. Multiple lawsuits are pending against him. And in his own words, his offer to buy the social media company is in jeopardy.

Read full story
6 comments
Warsaw, IN

Pastor resigns from church after admitting adultery, woman says she was 16

Pastor John Lowe II admitted to sexually assaulting a young woman on SundayFacebook. It was anything but a typical Sunday service at New Life Christian Church & World Outreach in Warsaw, Indiana. At the end of mass, Pastor John Lowe II took the microphone and stunned his congregation. He told those who gathered that he was resigning from the church because he had committed "adultery."

Read full story
1 comments
Rochester, MI

Downtown Rochester business burns down over night, community mourns

Moon River Soap Company burned down last nightMayor Pro Tem Nancy Silva. It seemed to be a typical day in downtown Rochester. People congregated outside Knapp's Donuts, talking about the latest national and local news. When the conversation turned to downtown, the mood changed. Once fiery talk about the state of the country turned more contemplative.

Read full story
3 comments

Couple marries on plane after multiple flight cancelations and delays

Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson's first kiss after saying I doJeremy Salda and Pam Patterson. Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson began dating in August 2020. As their relationship progressed, they decided to get married. They made plans to marry in Las Vegas on April 24, 2022. The couple made sure to have a marriage license reserved, a hotel room booked, and a flight from their hometown of Oklahoma City to Vegas.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

Teen artist with autism takes pictures of toy cars and becomes TikTok star

Anthony Schmidt takes pictures of his toy cars and uses a unique perspectiveAnthony Schmidt. Anthony Schmidt is 14 years old and already a sensation on TikTok. His photos of toy cars have earned him more than 500,000 followers on the popular social media app. The videos he posts garner tens of thousands of likes and shares.

Read full story
24 comments
Detroit, MI

Pizzeria owner helped family launch salsa business by letting them use kitchen for free for 6 years

Detroit Salsa Company had humble beginningsDetroit Salsa Company. Finn Gomez was a teen when he talked to his parents about turning his great grandmother's salsa recipe into a business in 2016. His parents, Jennifer and Ray, thought it was a great idea, but there was one problem with the plan: money. Or, more specifically, a lack of funds to launch a business of that scale.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police officers' accused of violating department policy by engaging in a chase the led to woman’s death

Detroit Police officers were part of a chase that ended in tragedy and violated department policygeralt via Pixabay. 21-year-old Miracle Johnson was close to home when she was killed in a horrific car accident on January 3, 2020. She was the passenger in a Saturn that was part of a high-speed police chase. Her family was unaware of that until WXYZ's Ross Jones contacted them to ask about it. It was the first time anyone had updated them on the investigation.

Read full story
11 comments

Lesbian couple sues fertility clinic over having a baby boy

Heather and Robbie Wilhelm-Routenberg with their sonHeather Wilhelm-Routenberg. Heather Wilhelm-Routenberg and her wife Robin (Robbie) Routenberg-Wilhelm dreamed of having a baby. They wanted to grow their family. To achieve that dream, they went to the CNY Fertility Center in Latham, New York. As the process started, there was one request that the couple had.

Read full story
6 comments

Oscar telecast started conversation about alopecia

Alopecia is a rare autoimmune conditionCC0 Dominio publico via pxhere. Will Smith left his seat and smacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment is the most talked about from Sunday's telecast of the Academy Awards, and there are people on each side. There is more to the story than the anger between the two men.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy