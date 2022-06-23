Romeo, MI

Michigan man finds birth mother, vows to help others

Ed Anderson

Dan Moen and his biological mother

Dan Moen grew up knowing that he was adopted. He grew up in the Romeo/Washington area, surrounded by people who looked more like his parents; caucasian. He knew a little about his background. 

He was born in an orphanage, something that he told One Detroit. After eight months in the Philippines, he came to the United States. His parents adopted him and his sister; they are not biologically related.

Some of his middle and high school classmates bullied him for being Asian, specifically Filipino. 

Dan said in a YouTube video that he felt something was missing despite the bullying. His parents had a Filipino Day, purportedly to learn about their heritage. However, his parents taught him, and his sister mostly learned about being adopted. 

Though someone did take the time to handwrite the story of his biological mother. He explained in the YouTube video that she was born in the Philippines and why she couldn't raise Dan.

It took one of his friends and his seventh-grade teacher to open his eyes and make him feel accepted. He told WDET about them and how they helped. Carol was of Korean heritage and would joke about it all the time. Making him feel better and like he belonged. 

His seventh-grade teacher was doing a section on Asia. She showed a video about the Philippines. After she graded the essays assigned for the video, she wrote on the corner of Dan's paper that she revealed that one for him. 

A feeling was building inside him; he wanted to know more about his heritage. 

Dan Moen and his partner Joe Hunter in front of The Stonewall Inn

Looking For Answers

Dan told WDET that part of what fueled him was being bullied. There were microaggressions from his classmates, including a group of boys, that made him their entertainment. He buried the feelings for a long time, but they manifested in different ways. 

One way was that he asked to go to the Philippines for his senior high school trip. His dad took him. They were going to search for his biological family, but they ran into a brick wall; nobody seemed to know anything about his birth parents. 

He shared a story that impacted him in a significant way. While on the trip, they witnessed a boy chasing a car. There was no ill intent from the young man; he just wanted to sell some candles to help feed his family. Dan said at that moment, he realized it could have been him. 

Part of him wanted to leave it behind and be grateful for what he was given. However, being in the orphanage still bothered him. He felt there was a piece missing. 

While attending an art class at Macomb Community College, Dan met Joe Hunter (who conducted the interview for WDET). The two men did not hit it off at first. 

Dan thought Joe was a bit overzealous in his love for Lady Gaga, while Joe thought his future partner was rude. However, as time passed, the men's views of one another softened, and eventually, they fell in love. 

Joe and Dan began to undertake some creative ventures together. They went on some adventures when one day, it was proposed that they resume the search for Dan's biological family. Once the two agreed, they began figuring out where to start. 

Dan Moen with a group of friends

Finding Birth Mother

Dan recalled to WDET how Joe helped start the new search. His boyfriend asked why he didn't put something out on Facebook to see if there was anyone that might know something. It was a gamble, but given that they had enough information, including the name given to him at birth, they both felt it was a good option. 

He sent out messages to those that matched his description. The missives read: "Hey, I'm Dan. I'm an adoptee I just want to learn about myself."

Nothing came of these messages initially. Undeterred, in 2017, Dan sent another letter to the same people. This time, a cousin answered him. The newly found family member sent his information to an aunt that lives in Texas. 

Tita Joy said the story sounded familiar and agreed to ask the family if they knew anything. This turned out to be fortuitous because it led to a video chat between Dan and his birth mother. Everyone was in different places in the world. 

Dan and his father were in Michigan, Joy was in Texas, and his birth mother lived in the Philippines.

She began the call by apologizing to Dan. He told her there was nothing to be sorry about, that he'd had a great life. They talked for a while, with Joy translating. 

Biological mother and son were reunited in person. Tita Joy hosted a family reunion, which Dan attended with his father. During this time, his birth mom said that after she gave him up for adoption, she believed he had died since he had been a sickly baby. 

The joyful reunion was cut short a few months later when Dan's biological mother died. 

He said he would like to find his birth father but feels good if this is where that chapter ends. 

For now, he is focusing on helping people. He told WDET: "But while I'm here, I became even more of an [advocate] for anti-racism, for LGBT rights, things like that, because this entire experience of that belongingness is what ended up fueling me to understand our communities alone. When you really think about our relationship, Stop Asian Hate and Black Lives Matter and LGBT, that's our life right there." 

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

