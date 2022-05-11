Rochester, MI

Downtown Rochester business burns down over night, community mourns

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQetW_0facIOm400
Moon River Soap Company burned down last nightMayor Pro Tem Nancy Silva

It seemed to be a typical day in downtown Rochester. People congregated outside Knapp's Donuts, talking about the latest national and local news. When the conversation turned to downtown, the mood changed. Once fiery talk about the state of the country turned more contemplative. 

That's because Moon River Soap Company was destroyed in a blaze overnight. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but the city lost one of the most iconic businesses in the growing downtown area. Local resident Jack Brandt told me: "Moon River wasn't just a soap company; they were part of the community. Whenever someone needed a donation for a charity or help to raise money, they had to put in a request, and they always got what they needed." 

Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Silva wrote on Facebook that she was thankful nobody was in the building. She also said that she and all of the city's leadership were grateful for the help of the Rochester Fire Department and all of the surrounding communities. 

People who live and work in the area told the Detroit News that they heard a loud pop before the blaze began. This led several to theorize that a transformer blew, which was the cause of the fire. 

However, investigators say that the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQtOC_0facIOm400
The burned out building is still the sire of an investigationEdward Anderson

The Cost Of Fire

DTE crews were on the scene this morning, cleaning up and looking into whether there was an issue with the electricity. Much of Fourth Street, where Moon River Soap sits, is blocked off by the utility workers, and there were still some firefighters on the scene. 

Anna Williams watched the crews working for much of the morning. She told me they seemed to know what caused the fire but stayed mum to reporters and onlookers. "They know. They have to know by now, I would think. I mean, they've been out here since early this morning." 

Once the conversation turned to rebuild the store, there was some trepidation about whether or not that was in the cards. Jack said: "I don't think so, no. It would take them too long, and every day they're closed, they would be losing money. It wouldn't make a lot of sense." 

Nearby business Be Scene Boutique closed today because they lost power during the two-alarm fire. In a Facebook post, they asked for patience as they navigate the next few days and try to fulfill orders. 

Other businesses in the area were open and greeting customers. Though, many of the employees noted that there was a sadness in the air. At the Detroit Tarot Company, a woman who introduced herself as Sarah told me the fire was at the top of everyone's minds; "People are coming in and asking what I know. All I know is what I'm hearing from other people." 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rRDF_0facIOm400
Moon River Soap Company burned down in the early hours of May 11Edward Anderson

Into The Unknown

Investigators and other officials have stayed relatively mum on where they are in the investigation. This has frustrated many residents. They want to know what's happening with the beloved business and what caused the fire that destroyed the building that destroyed it. 

At Beans and Leaf, the conversation was a bit more muted. Sanjay Najdi wondered what was going to happen to the employees and the local economy as a whole. He told me: "We just got back from the pandemic, what is this fire going to cost the city's economy? Even if they reopen, a lot of their workers will be unemployed for six months or so. I don't see how this doesn't have a negative impact across the city." 

When many of the local companies were just opening in the early morning hours, Sanjay's concern seemed to be unfounded. Patrons filled the stores, and lines for the coffee shops were consistently packed. However, Sarah said she expected a lot of "look Lous" for most of the day, and tomorrow things would go back to normal. 

It seemed like a typical day in downtown Rochester, but it was anything but ordinary.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Economy# Local# Rochester# Michigan

Comments / 4

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

Rochester, MI
5009 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Couple marries on plane after multiple flight cancelations and delays

Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson's first kiss after saying I doJeremy Salda and Pam Patterson. Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson began dating in August 2020. As their relationship progressed, they decided to get married. They made plans to marry in Las Vegas on April 24, 2022. The couple made sure to have a marriage license reserved, a hotel room booked, and a flight from their hometown of Oklahoma City to Vegas.

Read full story
Spokane, WA

Teen artist with autism takes pictures of toy cars and becomes TikTok star

Anthony Schmidt takes pictures of his toy cars and uses a unique perspectiveAnthony Schmidt. Anthony Schmidt is 14 years old and already a sensation on TikTok. His photos of toy cars have earned him more than 500,000 followers on the popular social media app. The videos he posts garner tens of thousands of likes and shares.

Read full story
20 comments
Livonia, MI

Kindergartener faces disciplinary actions for bringing alcohol to school, sharing with classmates

Kindergartener brought premixed alcohol to school last weekFacebook. Grand River Academy, an elementary school in Livonia, is facing a scandal. On April 14, 2022, one of their kindergarten students brought in a Jose Cuervo premixed drink for snack time. The mix contained alcohol that was more than 10% proof.

Read full story
16 comments
Detroit, MI

Pizzeria owner helped family launch salsa business by letting them use kitchen for free for 6 years

Detroit Salsa Company had humble beginningsDetroit Salsa Company. Finn Gomez was a teen when he talked to his parents about turning his great grandmother's salsa recipe into a business in 2016. His parents, Jennifer and Ray, thought it was a great idea, but there was one problem with the plan: money. Or, more specifically, a lack of funds to launch a business of that scale.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police officers' accused of violating department policy by engaging in a chase the led to woman’s death

Detroit Police officers were part of a chase that ended in tragedy and violated department policygeralt via Pixabay. 21-year-old Miracle Johnson was close to home when she was killed in a horrific car accident on January 3, 2020. She was the passenger in a Saturn that was part of a high-speed police chase. Her family was unaware of that until WXYZ's Ross Jones contacted them to ask about it. It was the first time anyone had updated them on the investigation.

Read full story
11 comments

Lesbian couple sues fertility clinic over having a baby boy

Heather and Robbie Wilhelm-Routenberg with their sonHeather Wilhelm-Routenberg. Heather Wilhelm-Routenberg and her wife Robin (Robbie) Routenberg-Wilhelm dreamed of having a baby. They wanted to grow their family. To achieve that dream, they went to the CNY Fertility Center in Latham, New York. As the process started, there was one request that the couple had.

Read full story
6 comments

Oscar telecast started conversation about alopecia

Alopecia is a rare autoimmune conditionCC0 Dominio publico via pxhere. Will Smith left his seat and smacked Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The moment is the most talked about from Sunday's telecast of the Academy Awards, and there are people on each side. There is more to the story than the anger between the two men.

Read full story
4 comments
Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills welcomed first new retail store in 14 years

The new Von Maur store opened in Rochester HillsVon Maur. Von Maur opened a new location on March 19, 2021. The grand opening was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic; the Rochester Hills location was initially supposed to open in Fall 2020, as reported by C&G Newspapers. Once the lockdown orders were lifted, construction was finished the new store.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

Michigan couple diagnosed with cancer days apart, move up their wedding

Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen are engaged to be married and both have been diagnosed with cancerGoFundMe. Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen got engaged the day after Christmas in 2020. The couple planned to have a huge wedding this summer. They wanted to pull out all the stops and share their love for one another with family and friends in attendance.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

MyMichigan CEO and her husband involved in a fatal plane crash

Diane Postler-Slattery died in a plane crash with her husband on TuesdayMyMichigan Health. A fatal plane crash claimed the lives of MyMichigan CEO Diane Postler-Slattery and her husband Don on Tuesday. People Magazine reports that their plane left Michigan and headed for Florida, but they stopped in McMinnville, Tennessee.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

Woman's quest to help people living with HIV/AIDS in the south

Monica Johnson was first diagnosed with HIV in 1990. At the same time of her diagnosis, she learned that her infant son, Vaurice, also tested positive for the virus. Doctors told her that the baby only had a year to live because of his condition.

Read full story
4 comments
Michigan State

The historic career of Michigan's Cora Reynolds Anderson

Cora Reynolds Anderson was the first woman to be elected to the Michigan House of RepresentativesTwitter. Women voters in Michigan were able to vote in Presidential Elections in 1918, nearly two years before the United States federal government ratified the 19th amendment to the Constitution. It took only six years, from the time the state allowed women to vote in national elections to when a woman held office in the House of Representatives.

Read full story

Woman took a vacation before undergoing IVF treatments, found love

Katharine Dion decided to have a baby on her ownGulcinglr. Many women of a certain age hear their biological clocks ticking. Some want to have at least one child, and they would like to have a partner to help with the growing family. Every journey is different, but there's one that stands out.

Read full story
1 comments

Virgin woman opens up about giving birth to her daughter

Kimberley Godsall is a 38-year-old virgin. She is also the mother of 1 year old, Scarlett. It seems odd that both things are true, but they are. And it was by choice and design she ended up a single, virginal mother.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

The Fine Arts Theatre in Detroit being sold again after history of tragedy and confusion

The Fine Arts Theatre is up for sale once againRomain Blanquart. In the heart of Midtown Detroit sits the Fine Arts Theatre. The building has been empty since at least 2016, when current owner Hany Boutros bought the property. At the time of purchase, the Birmingham-based businessman did not disclose his plans for the building.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan woman convicted in husband's death to be interviewed on 20/20

Sharee Miller confessed to conspiring with a lover to kill her husbandSharee Miller. Sharee Miller agreed to an interview with ABC's 20/20, which will air on Friday, February 11, 2022. They promise a no holds barred interview, including a confession from Sharee about the role she played in her husband's murder in 1999.

Read full story
34 comments
Ohio State

Lawsuit against Ohio hospital, doctor alleges artificial insemination mix-up

Jeanine, Jessica, and John Harvey were surprised by DNA test resultsThe Harvey family. In a bombshell lawsuit filed on February 2, 2022, the Harvey family alleges that a doctor used another man's sperm to impregnate Jeanine Harvey instead of her husband's sample. They are suing for medical malpractice, battery, lack of informed consent, multiple instances of negligence, the failed safeguarding of genetic material, and more.

Read full story
2 comments

The New York Times buys Wordle

The New York Times bought popular word game WordleFacebook. The New York Times announced that it had bought the wildly popular game, Wordle. In the game, players try to guess a word of the day, with the browser giving them hints about the letters they guessed correctly. When it was released in October, nearly no one played it, but there was an explosion in popularity when players could share their results with friends on social media.

Read full story
1 comments

With the help of a DNA test, a woman met biological son she didn't know about

Parker Erikson, Tami Kennerson, Kristin and Nick Schoonveld met in November 2019Kaylee Greene. After Kristin Schoonveld adopted her son Nick, she wondered about her biological family. She knew she was adopted from an early age. The adoption for Nick happened at the same courthouse where hers had taken place years before.

Read full story
131 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy