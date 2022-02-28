Woman took a vacation before undergoing IVF treatments, found love

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OE4IA_0eR1HctH00
Katharine Dion decided to have a baby on her ownGulcinglr

Many women of a certain age hear their biological clocks ticking. Some want to have at least one child, and they would like to have a partner to help with the growing family. Every journey is different, but there's one that stands out.

Katharine Dion wrote an essay for The New York Times' series "Modern Love." The thesis of this piece is that she decided that she wanted to be a wife and a mother. However, as she was nearing 40, she decided that she needed to choose one or the other. At least for a small window of time.

She believed that biologically, she needed to have a baby before she found a husband. There was a time factor for her to think about, and she decided that it was prudent to get pregnant before she was no longer able to conceive.

Before starting her in vitro fertilization process, Katharine decided to volunteer on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Ostensibly to have a bit of a vacation before she had a child that would need her love and attention.

Before the end of the trip, she found herself in a situation that she had not expected. She met a man that she liked or at least thought that she did. The burgeoning romance scrambled her baby plans and left her wondering what she should do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42UpIP_0eR1HctH00
Katharine met Rex at Pine Ridge Reservation in South DakotaPublic Domain via Flickr

Meeting Rex

Katharine met Rex when she arrived at the Pine Ridge Reservation. He was the one to greet her when she got out of the taxi. The pair had chemistry and seemed to enjoy one another's company. But there were a few obstacles. Namely, he had a girlfriend back home in Michigan.

And she didn't tell him the full extent of her plan to have a baby.

A couple of days before she was set to leave, she and Rex were sitting in the back of her hatchback; he was talking to her about lithium batteries. This made her start to question the connection that she had with him.

She spent the last night with him. When they finished spending time together, she crawled out of his tent. He called after her asking for her number, but she said no. But he was undeterred and gave her his number.

The two spent a lot of time texting. Katharine admitted to being charmed by him. There were some phrases like "jeez o' Petes' and "son of a biscuit" that stood out to her. Then there was the fact that Rex called himself a "chicken mama" to the hens he raised in his backyard.

Despite being charmed by him, Katharine still wasn't ready for Rex to be part of the baby journey she was trying to undertake. Which was not going well. She was not finding any sperm donor profiles that really struck her fancy. So her friends stepped in and offered to help.

They found two guys they liked, and she settled one of them. After sending in her application to the clinic, she opened up to Rex about her baby plan. It was then that he dropped a bomb on her.

He wanted to father her child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgFHw_0eR1HctH00
Rex offered to father Katharine's baby but there were some conditions165106

Conditions Of Fatherhood

Before accepting his offer, Katharine told Rex to think about what he was offering. He told her he wanted to do it, but they would do it the old-fashioned way. Something that is not uncommon with the sperm donors who are friends with the mother.

Rex started to lay out how he envisioned things. They would engage in a fling, one in which both knew a child would result. However, he had no interest in being a father or a co-parent to the child. It was decided that the relationship would be over by the time she got pregnant, and they would resume their lives.

After a year into their relationship, Katharine learned she was pregnant. She excitedly told Rex. He was happy for her but began to withdraw from their relationship, per their agreement when they started. For a brief moment, she thought about asking him to stay.

Before he left California, he took a picture of his lady love. Katharine says she looks haunted in the picture. The day he left was Father's Day.

With him gone, Katharine jumped into action. She began interviewing midwives, buying baby stuff, and generally prepping for the birth. But she was sad and crying a lot. Multiple times she thought about reaching out to Rex but decided it was best if she didn't.

Things were about to take a turn for all of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FirQ_0eR1HctH00
Katharine and Rex decided to be a couple and raise their baby together5921373

Happy Ever After

Rex was also feeling the strain of not being with his girlfriend and their unborn baby. He sent Katharine a text telling her that he had made a mistake.

She asked him if the mistake was leaving her or the baby. His answer was both, of course. While she had come to many conclusions based on her Buddhist beliefs, Rex came to his by listening to podcasts and feeling sad. He added that he often looked at her picture that he took before he left California.

They agreed to give their relationship a go. Rex sold his house in Michigan and moved to California to be with Katharine and their child. Everything happened swiftly, and he was there when their son was born.

As unlikely as it seems, this story of two people falling in love on vacation is common. Single men are more likely to find a partner while traveling. Though a person doesn't have a partner and goes on a trip, this study says they are open to looking for someone special.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Love# Human Interest# Michigan# Babies

Comments / 1

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

Rochester, MI
4484 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Michigan State

The historic career of Michigan's Cora Reynolds Anderson

Cora Reynolds Anderson was the first woman to be elected to the Michigan House of RepresentativesTwitter. Women voters in Michigan were able to vote in Presidential Elections in 1918, nearly two years before the United States federal government ratified the 19th amendment to the Constitution. It took only six years, from the time the state allowed women to vote in national elections to when a woman held office in the House of Representatives.

Read full story

Virgin woman opens up about giving birth to her daughter

Kimberley Godsall is a 38-year-old virgin. She is also the mother of 1 year old, Scarlett. It seems odd that both things are true, but they are. And it was by choice and design she ended up a single, virginal mother.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

The Fine Arts Theatre in Detroit being sold again after history of tragedy and confusion

The Fine Arts Theatre is up for sale once againRomain Blanquart. In the heart of Midtown Detroit sits the Fine Arts Theatre. The building has been empty since at least 2016, when current owner Hany Boutros bought the property. At the time of purchase, the Birmingham-based businessman did not disclose his plans for the building.

Read full story
Michigan State

Michigan woman convicted in husband's death to be interviewed on 20/20

Sharee Miller confessed to conspiring with a lover to kill her husbandSharee Miller. Sharee Miller agreed to an interview with ABC's 20/20, which will air on Friday, February 11, 2022. They promise a no holds barred interview, including a confession from Sharee about the role she played in her husband's murder in 1999.

Read full story
31 comments
Akron, OH

Lawsuit against Ohio hospital, doctor alleges artificial insemination mix-up

Jeanine, Jessica, and John Harvey were surprised by DNA test resultsThe Harvey family. In a bombshell lawsuit filed on February 2, 2022, the Harvey family alleges that a doctor used another man's sperm to impregnate Jeanine Harvey instead of her husband's sample. They are suing for medical malpractice, battery, lack of informed consent, multiple instances of negligence, the failed safeguarding of genetic material, and more.

Read full story
2 comments

The New York Times buys Wordle

The New York Times bought popular word game WordleFacebook. The New York Times announced that it had bought the wildly popular game, Wordle. In the game, players try to guess a word of the day, with the browser giving them hints about the letters they guessed correctly. When it was released in October, nearly no one played it, but there was an explosion in popularity when players could share their results with friends on social media.

Read full story
1 comments

With the help of a DNA test, a woman met biological son she didn't know about

Parker Erikson, Tami Kennerson, Kristin and Nick Schoonveld met in November 2019Kaylee Greene. After Kristin Schoonveld adopted her son Nick, she wondered about her biological family. She knew she was adopted from an early age. The adoption for Nick happened at the same courthouse where hers had taken place years before.

Read full story
131 comments

Rhode Island man faked his death to avoid multiple criminal charges but was found alive in Scotland

Nicholas Alahverdian faked his death and was found in ScotlandFBI. Nicholas Alahverdian took his final breaths in a hospital room on February 29, 2020. He was surrounded by his family, close and extended. The Washington Post reports that music from famed composer Alan Silvestri played in the background as the man uttered his final words, "Fear not and run toward the bliss of the sun."

Read full story
11 comments
Royal Oak, MI

Michigan comedy club owner and others remember Bob Saget

The world mourns the loss of Bob SagetScreenshot from YouTube. On January 9, 2022, less than 10 days after the world lost Betty White, word came that beloved comedian Bob Saget died. After the collective shock came tributes from the people who knew and loved him.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Arizona software company will pay employees to quit after two weeks

Chris Ronzio is the CEO of TrainualImage from Chris Ronzio. Chris Ronzio, CEO of software company Trainual, says that if a new hire isn't happy at his company, they should quit. Taking that philosophy a step further, he will pay them $5,000 to leave the company.

Read full story

'General Hospital' kills iconic character, welcomes another back

On Monday, viewers of ABC's only soap opera, General Hospital, were shocked. Series veteran Jane Elliott returned to the show as Tracy Quartermaine. Her appearance was enough of a shock, the show was able to keep it mostly under wraps, but the reason for her return sent shock waves throughout soapland. She announced that Luke Spencer was killed.

Read full story
10 comments
Michigan State

Michigan man finds success with ice cream videos on TikTok, opening new shop

Dylan Lemay's profile picture from TikTokDyaln Lemay. Dylan Lemay is a social media superstar now, but his journey began in Taylor. He started working at a local Coldstone Creamery, and the young man loved it and began to think about what a career with the franchise would look like.

Read full story

Man researched and spearheaded surgery to cure his rare disorder

Doug Lindsay spearheaded research into his own diagnosisAPB Speakers. In 1999, his senior year at Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Doug Lindsay became very ill. After returning home from classes on the first day, he started to feel dizzy. He sat at the dining room table and passed out.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida fathers expecting triplets plan to fight to have all three names on the birth certificate

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow with their daughter Saffron and Scott HutchinsonInstagram. Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow made history in the United Kingdom in 1999 when they became the first same-sex couple allowed to be on the birth certificates for their twins, Saffron and Aspen. They later had three more children; Orlando, Jasper, and Dallas. Now the men are trying to do it again, but in Florida this time. They want to add Barrie's fiancee Scott Hutchinson to the birth certificate of their children that will be born next year via a surrogate.

Read full story
268 comments
Macomb Township, MI

Teen decorates three houses for Christmas in Michigan community

AJ Vultaggio standing next to one of his Christmas displaysFacebook. AJ Vultaggio,19, is a teen who likes to spread holiday cheer throughout his Macomb Township neighborhood. Though he doesn't take credit for his love of Christmas, instead, he says that it's because of his family.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman arrested, charged with stealing her 22 year old daughter's identity

Laura Oglesby used social media sites to pretend to be her daughterMountain View Police Department. On Monday, a Missouri woman pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally providing false information to the Social Security Administration. She pretended to be her daughter to get into school and date younger men.

Read full story
3 comments

Former treasure hunter in jail for six years on contempt of court charges

Tommy Thompson jailed for contempt of court since December 15, 2015Lon Horwedel. The SS. Central America set sail for New York City on September 3, 1857. It carried 10 short tons of gold and 101 crew members. Captained by William Lewis Herndon, the ship was not expected to encounter trouble from mother nature.

Read full story
1 comments

AG's office had a team of prosecutors to find evidence that Jimmy Hoffa committed a crime

Long before former Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared, he was under the watchful eye of the United States government. When Robert F. Kennedy was sworn in as Attorney General in 1961, he appointed a small group of prosecutors to find a way to bring down the union leader.

Read full story
45 comments

Popular Dunkin Donuts employee gets a new home in time for Christmas

Ebony Johnson and her kids are surprised with a furnished homeScreenshot from YouTube. Ebony Johnson is a fixture at the Ohio Dunkin' Donuts, where she works. Typically, she is assigned to the drive-thru, where her customers adore her. She is friendly and makes sure everyone gets the correct order.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy