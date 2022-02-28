Woman took a vacation before undergoing IVF treatments, found love

Katharine Dion decided to have a baby on her own Gulcinglr

Many women of a certain age hear their biological clocks ticking. Some want to have at least one child, and they would like to have a partner to help with the growing family. Every journey is different, but there's one that stands out.

Katharine Dion wrote an essay for The New York Times' series "Modern Love." The thesis of this piece is that she decided that she wanted to be a wife and a mother. However, as she was nearing 40, she decided that she needed to choose one or the other. At least for a small window of time.

She believed that biologically, she needed to have a baby before she found a husband. There was a time factor for her to think about, and she decided that it was prudent to get pregnant before she was no longer able to conceive.

Before starting her in vitro fertilization process, Katharine decided to volunteer on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Ostensibly to have a bit of a vacation before she had a child that would need her love and attention.

Before the end of the trip, she found herself in a situation that she had not expected. She met a man that she liked or at least thought that she did. The burgeoning romance scrambled her baby plans and left her wondering what she should do.

Meeting Rex

Katharine met Rex when she arrived at the Pine Ridge Reservation. He was the one to greet her when she got out of the taxi. The pair had chemistry and seemed to enjoy one another's company. But there were a few obstacles. Namely, he had a girlfriend back home in Michigan.

And she didn't tell him the full extent of her plan to have a baby.

A couple of days before she was set to leave, she and Rex were sitting in the back of her hatchback; he was talking to her about lithium batteries. This made her start to question the connection that she had with him.

She spent the last night with him. When they finished spending time together, she crawled out of his tent. He called after her asking for her number, but she said no. But he was undeterred and gave her his number.

The two spent a lot of time texting. Katharine admitted to being charmed by him. There were some phrases like "jeez o' Petes' and "son of a biscuit" that stood out to her. Then there was the fact that Rex called himself a "chicken mama" to the hens he raised in his backyard.

Despite being charmed by him, Katharine still wasn't ready for Rex to be part of the baby journey she was trying to undertake. Which was not going well. She was not finding any sperm donor profiles that really struck her fancy. So her friends stepped in and offered to help.

They found two guys they liked, and she settled one of them. After sending in her application to the clinic, she opened up to Rex about her baby plan. It was then that he dropped a bomb on her.

He wanted to father her child.

Conditions Of Fatherhood

Before accepting his offer, Katharine told Rex to think about what he was offering. He told her he wanted to do it, but they would do it the old-fashioned way. Something that is not uncommon with the sperm donors who are friends with the mother.

Rex started to lay out how he envisioned things. They would engage in a fling, one in which both knew a child would result. However, he had no interest in being a father or a co-parent to the child. It was decided that the relationship would be over by the time she got pregnant, and they would resume their lives.

After a year into their relationship, Katharine learned she was pregnant. She excitedly told Rex. He was happy for her but began to withdraw from their relationship, per their agreement when they started. For a brief moment, she thought about asking him to stay.

Before he left California, he took a picture of his lady love. Katharine says she looks haunted in the picture. The day he left was Father's Day.

With him gone, Katharine jumped into action. She began interviewing midwives, buying baby stuff, and generally prepping for the birth. But she was sad and crying a lot. Multiple times she thought about reaching out to Rex but decided it was best if she didn't.

Things were about to take a turn for all of them.

Happy Ever After

Rex was also feeling the strain of not being with his girlfriend and their unborn baby. He sent Katharine a text telling her that he had made a mistake.

She asked him if the mistake was leaving her or the baby. His answer was both, of course. While she had come to many conclusions based on her Buddhist beliefs, Rex came to his by listening to podcasts and feeling sad. He added that he often looked at her picture that he took before he left California.

They agreed to give their relationship a go. Rex sold his house in Michigan and moved to California to be with Katharine and their child. Everything happened swiftly, and he was there when their son was born.

