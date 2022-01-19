With the help of a DNA test, a woman met biological son she didn't know about

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9RT3_0dq9dbOg00
Parker Erikson, Tami Kennerson, Kristin and Nick Schoonveld met in November 2019Kaylee Greene

After Kristin Schoonveld adopted her son Nick, she wondered about her biological family. She knew she was adopted from an early age. The adoption for Nick happened at the same courthouse where hers had taken place years before.

With the help of her husband and Nick's biological father, she set about finding her birth father. Kristin was always curious about him and wanted to learn more about that part of her genetics. As she waited for the results from 23AndMe, she continued with her usual routine.

However, the results that were returned were anything but routine. The DNA company did not find her a match for her birth father. They did, however, find a biological son, one that she forgot existed since she did not carry the child.

The news stunned her. While she knew she donated her eggs in 1994, the thought of having a biological child out in the world never crossed her mind. She believed it was a mistake and thought the company sent her the wrong results.

As she read the profile on Parker Erickson, she learned that he was conceived using in vitro fertilization. That's when everything began clicking together for Kristin; a memory returned.

In October 1994, she received an anonymous letter that thanked her for her donation. It read in part:

"Oct. 13, 1994 -- Dear Kristin, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us try to have a baby....You sound to us like a wonderful, wonderful person...We hope this whole experience hasn't been too tough on you....Take good care of yourself and know that your gift to us means the world to us. Sincerely, hopeful parents."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SstF_0dq9dbOg00
Parker and Kristin embrace, they continue to have a close relationshipKristin Schoonveld

Meeting Parker

For years, Kristin had asked a question that would make its way back to her. Would you want to know about a biological child that you didn't know existed?

Eventually, she learned the answer was yes. But there was hesitation.

By the time she learned of Parker's existence, he was already in his mid-20s. His parents loved him, and she didn't want to rock the boat.

Later she learned that Parker was on a journey of his own. When he was 14, his parents told him that he was the result of an egg donor and IVF. He became curious about his biological mother but didn't start looking for her right away.

Both Parker and Kristin matched with Tami Kennerson. Initially, 23AndMe stated that Parker and Tami were cousins. But they could not connect the dots on how the two were related.

The pieces fell into place once Kristin uploaded her DNA to the site. The new genetics revealed that Tami was not Parker's cousin but his aunt. And Kristin and Tami are biological sisters.

Their biological mother had given Tami up for adoption too. Because she knew about the process, it went a bit smoother when it came time to put Kristin up for adoption.

When the trio decided to get together for the first time, it was a full-on family affair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFLda_0dq9dbOg00
Kristin playing basketball with NickChristine Tannous

Family Union

In November 2019, Kristin brought Nick to Evansville, Indiana. While there, she met with her biological mother and grandmother. It was a special reunion for her.

When Parker arrived, he came with his mom, Mrs. Erikson, and girlfriend, Kaylee Greene. The growing family spent hours talking, laughing, and bonding over things big and small.

Parker's two mothers share a name, Kristin. They discovered during this weekend that they were both named after Kristin Lavransdatter, a book by Sigrid Undset. It was a great bonding agent for the women who share a son.

Likewise, Parker and Nick bonded. They fell into a brotherly relationship right away, and each adores the other. The two bonded over sports, particularly the Special Olympics. Parker enthused to his "egg mom" that he always wanted a brother.

However, one person was missing from the family gathering, Kristin's biological father. He died years before she began her search for her family. Though she was assured that he did know about her. And he had been willing to meet her if that's what she wanted.

Everyone left the meetup feeling good about how things were going. Parker and Kaylee moved from California to Boulder, Colorado. Inspired by Nick, Parker now volunteers with the Special Olympics.

Kristin stays in contact with her biological son; they speak regularly. She told People Magazine that having him in her life has been amazing, and the relationship will last a lifetime.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Genetics# Human Interest# Indiana# Heartwarming

Comments / 129

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

Rochester, MI
4203 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Rhode Island man faked his death to avoid multiple criminal charges but was found alive in Scotland

Nicholas Alahverdian faked his death and was found in ScotlandFBI. Nicholas Alahverdian took his final breaths in a hospital room on February 29, 2020. He was surrounded by his family, close and extended. The Washington Post reports that music from famed composer Alan Silvestri played in the background as the man uttered his final words, "Fear not and run toward the bliss of the sun."

Read full story
11 comments
Royal Oak, MI

Michigan comedy club owner and others remember Bob Saget

The world mourns the loss of Bob SagetScreenshot from YouTube. On January 9, 2022, less than 10 days after the world lost Betty White, word came that beloved comedian Bob Saget died. After the collective shock came tributes from the people who knew and loved him.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Arizona software company will pay employees to quit after two weeks

Chris Ronzio is the CEO of TrainualImage from Chris Ronzio. Chris Ronzio, CEO of software company Trainual, says that if a new hire isn't happy at his company, they should quit. Taking that philosophy a step further, he will pay them $5,000 to leave the company.

Read full story

'General Hospital' kills iconic character, welcomes another back

On Monday, viewers of ABC's only soap opera, General Hospital, were shocked. Series veteran Jane Elliott returned to the show as Tracy Quartermaine. Her appearance was enough of a shock, the show was able to keep it mostly under wraps, but the reason for her return sent shock waves throughout soapland. She announced that Luke Spencer was killed.

Read full story
9 comments
Michigan State

Michigan man finds success with ice cream videos on TikTok, opening new shop

Dylan Lemay's profile picture from TikTokDyaln Lemay. Dylan Lemay is a social media superstar now, but his journey began in Taylor. He started working at a local Coldstone Creamery, and the young man loved it and began to think about what a career with the franchise would look like.

Read full story

Man researched and spearheaded surgery to cure his rare disorder

Doug Lindsay spearheaded research into his own diagnosisAPB Speakers. In 1999, his senior year at Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Doug Lindsay became very ill. After returning home from classes on the first day, he started to feel dizzy. He sat at the dining room table and passed out.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida fathers expecting triplets plan to fight to have all three names on the birth certificate

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow with their daughter Saffron and Scott HutchinsonInstagram. Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow made history in the United Kingdom in 1999 when they became the first same-sex couple allowed to be on the birth certificates for their twins, Saffron and Aspen. They later had three more children; Orlando, Jasper, and Dallas. Now the men are trying to do it again, but in Florida this time. They want to add Barrie's fiancee Scott Hutchinson to the birth certificate of their children that will be born next year via a surrogate.

Read full story
268 comments
Macomb Township, MI

Teen decorates three houses for Christmas in Michigan community

AJ Vultaggio standing next to one of his Christmas displaysFacebook. AJ Vultaggio,19, is a teen who likes to spread holiday cheer throughout his Macomb Township neighborhood. Though he doesn't take credit for his love of Christmas, instead, he says that it's because of his family.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman arrested, charged with stealing her 22 year old daughter's identity

Laura Oglesby used social media sites to pretend to be her daughterMountain View Police Department. On Monday, a Missouri woman pleaded guilty to one count of intentionally providing false information to the Social Security Administration. She pretended to be her daughter to get into school and date younger men.

Read full story
3 comments

Former treasure hunter in jail for six years on contempt of court charges

Tommy Thompson jailed for contempt of court since December 15, 2015Lon Horwedel. The SS. Central America set sail for New York City on September 3, 1857. It carried 10 short tons of gold and 101 crew members. Captained by William Lewis Herndon, the ship was not expected to encounter trouble from mother nature.

Read full story
1 comments

AG's office had a team of prosecutors to find evidence that Jimmy Hoffa committed a crime

Long before former Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa disappeared, he was under the watchful eye of the United States government. When Robert F. Kennedy was sworn in as Attorney General in 1961, he appointed a small group of prosecutors to find a way to bring down the union leader.

Read full story
45 comments

Popular Dunkin Donuts employee gets a new home in time for Christmas

Ebony Johnson and her kids are surprised with a furnished homeScreenshot from YouTube. Ebony Johnson is a fixture at the Ohio Dunkin' Donuts, where she works. Typically, she is assigned to the drive-thru, where her customers adore her. She is friendly and makes sure everyone gets the correct order.

Read full story
10 comments
Oakland County, MI

Parents of Oxford High School shooter charged in the Oxford High shooting case, Be On The Look Out Alert issued

James and Jennifer Crumbley at their son's arraignment on November 30, 2021WDIV. James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each, according to Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Woman claims State of Michigan is stopping her from adopting her own granddaughter because agency worker is adopting her

The state of Michigan is blocking Ruth Mihailoff from adopting her own granddaughterPhoto by Ron Lach from Pexels. Ruth Mihailoff says that the State of Michigan won't let her adopt her grandchild, according to WXYZ. In 2018, the child, who, for confidentiality reasons, will remain nameless, was placed in her grandmother's care after her birth mother lost custody due to a drug addiction.

Read full story
60 comments
Livonia, MI

Couple celebrated nuptials by taking wedding pictures at restaurant where they met

Julie and Zack Williams eat a sub on their wedding dayNic Antaya. Julie and Zack Williams were strangers when they met on December 8, 2017, at a Subway restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. Nearly four years later, they got married on October 22.

Read full story
5 comments

Couple sue doctor after IVF embryo mixup caused them to give birth to another couple's baby

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale in a video released by their lawyersCourtesy Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway. Alexander and Daphna Cardinale say they knew something was wrong with their baby, conceived using In vitro fertilization (IVF) when she was born in September 2019. Their baby girl's complexion was darker than either of theirs, among other feelings that something wasn't right. However, they shook it off and moved on.

Read full story
272 comments
Michigan State

Michigan parents forced to adopt children born via surrogacy

Jordan and Tammy Myers caring for their twinsTammy Myers. At ten months old, the Myers twins are thriving, according to their mother. The babies are happy and growing like sprouts. Their mother, father, and older sister love them and do their best to make them happy.

Read full story
304 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor native helps raise visibility for trans community

Brian Michael SmithPatrick Raycraft / Hartford Courant. Paul Rudd may have been named the "sexiest man alive" by People magazine, but another actor is making headlines and history for the magazine. Brian Michael Smith is the first trans man that has been named one of the sexy men to watch. They captioned his picture with, "And we will definitely not have a hard time keeping an eye on him."

Read full story
7 comments

Rockmond Dunbar exit from 9-1-1 explained

Spoiler warning: Article contains spoilers about the 11/15/2021 episode of 9-1-1 Fans of the hit show, 9-1-1, were surprised last night when Michael Grant announced that he was leaving. This resulted from original cast member Rockmond Dunbar leaving the show over the Covid-19 safety protocols put in place by the studio, 20th Century Fox, including requiring actors to be vaccinated.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy