With the help of a DNA test, a woman met biological son she didn't know about

Parker Erikson, Tami Kennerson, Kristin and Nick Schoonveld met in November 2019 Kaylee Greene

After Kristin Schoonveld adopted her son Nick, she wondered about her biological family. She knew she was adopted from an early age. The adoption for Nick happened at the same courthouse where hers had taken place years before.

With the help of her husband and Nick's biological father, she set about finding her birth father. Kristin was always curious about him and wanted to learn more about that part of her genetics. As she waited for the results from 23AndMe, she continued with her usual routine.

However, the results that were returned were anything but routine. The DNA company did not find her a match for her birth father. They did, however, find a biological son, one that she forgot existed since she did not carry the child.

The news stunned her. While she knew she donated her eggs in 1994, the thought of having a biological child out in the world never crossed her mind. She believed it was a mistake and thought the company sent her the wrong results.

As she read the profile on Parker Erickson, she learned that he was conceived using in vitro fertilization. That's when everything began clicking together for Kristin; a memory returned.

In October 1994, she received an anonymous letter that thanked her for her donation. It read in part:

"Oct. 13, 1994 -- Dear Kristin, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us try to have a baby....You sound to us like a wonderful, wonderful person...We hope this whole experience hasn't been too tough on you....Take good care of yourself and know that your gift to us means the world to us. Sincerely, hopeful parents."

Parker and Kristin embrace, they continue to have a close relationship Kristin Schoonveld

Meeting Parker

For years, Kristin had asked a question that would make its way back to her. Would you want to know about a biological child that you didn't know existed?

Eventually, she learned the answer was yes. But there was hesitation.

By the time she learned of Parker's existence, he was already in his mid-20s. His parents loved him, and she didn't want to rock the boat.

Later she learned that Parker was on a journey of his own. When he was 14, his parents told him that he was the result of an egg donor and IVF. He became curious about his biological mother but didn't start looking for her right away.

Both Parker and Kristin matched with Tami Kennerson. Initially, 23AndMe stated that Parker and Tami were cousins. But they could not connect the dots on how the two were related.

The pieces fell into place once Kristin uploaded her DNA to the site. The new genetics revealed that Tami was not Parker's cousin but his aunt. And Kristin and Tami are biological sisters.

Their biological mother had given Tami up for adoption too. Because she knew about the process, it went a bit smoother when it came time to put Kristin up for adoption.

When the trio decided to get together for the first time, it was a full-on family affair.

Kristin playing basketball with Nick Christine Tannous

Family Union

In November 2019, Kristin brought Nick to Evansville, Indiana. While there, she met with her biological mother and grandmother. It was a special reunion for her.

When Parker arrived, he came with his mom, Mrs. Erikson, and girlfriend, Kaylee Greene. The growing family spent hours talking, laughing, and bonding over things big and small.

Parker's two mothers share a name, Kristin. They discovered during this weekend that they were both named after Kristin Lavransdatter, a book by Sigrid Undset. It was a great bonding agent for the women who share a son.

Likewise, Parker and Nick bonded. They fell into a brotherly relationship right away, and each adores the other. The two bonded over sports, particularly the Special Olympics. Parker enthused to his "egg mom" that he always wanted a brother.

However, one person was missing from the family gathering, Kristin's biological father. He died years before she began her search for her family. Though she was assured that he did know about her. And he had been willing to meet her if that's what she wanted.

Everyone left the meetup feeling good about how things were going. Parker and Kaylee moved from California to Boulder, Colorado. Inspired by Nick, Parker now volunteers with the Special Olympics.

Kristin stays in contact with her biological son; they speak regularly. She told People Magazine that having him in her life has been amazing, and the relationship will last a lifetime.