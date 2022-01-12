Royal Oak, MI

Michigan comedy club owner and others remember Bob Saget

Author Ed Anderson

The world mourns the loss of Bob SagetScreenshot from YouTube

On January 9, 2022, less than 10 days after the world lost Betty White, word came that beloved comedian Bob Saget died. After the collective shock came tributes from the people who knew and loved him. 

That list included Mark Ridley, the founder of Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. He crossed paths with Saget multiple times over the years, beginning in 1980, and said that the actor was a "comedian's comedian" before adding that the erstwhile Danny Tanner "just had the biggest heart." 

Proving Ridley's point, standup comedian Paul Farahvar says that Saget changed his life. In an opinion piece for CNN, he recounts a story about how kind 'America's dad' was to him. 

A friend was the opening act for Saget in 2011, and Farahvar was acting as the friend's manager. The men talked about baseball, specifically the Cubs and guitars. While they waited for the show to begin, Saget invited Farahvar to hang out in his green room. 

After telling a story that made the headliner laugh, Farahvar said Saget encouraged him to go out on stage that night. He declined, but the words of encouragement stuck with him. It eventually led him to leave being a lawyer behind and start his comedy career. 

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson continued the trend of talking about Saget's kindness. He relayed, via a note shared to his friend's Instagram account, that Saget helped him through a rough mental health patch multiple times over the years. They also stayed in touch and always shared how they felt about one another. 

The two did not star in anything together and had no connection other than their love of comedy. After 9-11, Saget reached out to help Davidson cope, and both did it with no press. 

Dave Coulier, Bob Saget, abd John Stamos in a promotional picture for Full HouseABC

Full Michigan

The Comedy Castle isn't Saget's only Metro-Detroit area connection. His father grew up in the area, according to several reports. He also met Dave Coulier in the area. The two were good friends and co-starred on both Full House and Fuller House together. Coulier tweeted when he learned of Saget's death, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."

Coulier and Saget met at a Ferndale comedy club called Delta Lady. At 22, Saget was on his way to establishing himself in the comedy world, while Coulier was an 18-year-old newcomer. The older man gave the up-and-comer his phone number, establishing a friendship that lasted for decades. 

John Stamos was the first one to release a statement. The men co-starred on Full House and Fuller House together. Stamos tweeted immediately after learning of Saget's death that he was "gutted" and was in shock over his friend's passing. Later, he released another statement saying he wasn't "ready to say goodbye" to Saget. 

Likewise, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen said they were heartbroken over the loss of their TV dad. They issued a rare statement to the Today show, "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Bob Saget with wife Kelly RizzoRichard Shotwell

What Happened?

Saget was found dead by an employee of the Orlando hotel where he was staying. According to the incident report, he was found in the dark, tucked into bed, his left arm across his chest, and his right arm at his side. It was noted that he was "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy."

Kelly Rizzo, Saget's wife, worried about him when she couldn't get a hold of him on Sunday. She called the hotel and asked them to check on him. 

The Orlando Sheriff's Office revealed early on that they did not suspect foul play or drugs were involved in Saget's death. Instead, it appears that America's dad suffered a heart attack while he was asleep. 

