Florida fathers expecting triplets plan to fight to have all three names on the birth certificate

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow with their daughter Saffron and Scott Hutchinson Instagram

Barrie and Tony Drewitt-Barlow made history in the United Kingdom in 1999 when they became the first same-sex couple allowed to be on the birth certificates for their twins, Saffron and Aspen. They later had three more children; Orlando, Jasper, and Dallas. Now the men are trying to do it again, but in Florida this time. They want to add Barrie's fiancee Scott Hutchinson to the birth certificate of their children that will be born next year via a surrogate.

The new triplets will be born in the United States, specifically near their Florida home. All three men will be biological fathers of the new babies, but currently, the law states that only two will be allowed to be named on the birth certificate.

Florida law states in part: "If the paternity of the child is determined pursuant to s. 409.256, the name of the father and the surname of the child shall be entered on the certificate in accordance with the finding and order of the Department of Revenue."

Since all three men will be biological parents of the triplets, they are arguing that all of them belong on the birth certificate.

Two of the embryos used have been frozen for 22 years are biologically linked to Barrie and Tony. The third embryo used is the biological twin of Scott and Barrie's 15-month-old daughter.

Expectant fathers Barrie Drewitt-Barlow and Scott Hutchinson Instagram

Extended and blended family

Barrie and Tony were married for nearly 20 years. During their marriage, the men had five children. IN 2019, the couple split up but agreed to remain best friends.

The reason for the split? Barrie had fallen in love with a younger man, Scott. This was a complicated matter because Scott had been the boyfriend of their daughter, Saffron. However, any hard feelings seem to have been forgiven.

Tony told reporters that his relationship with Barrie had evolved into something else. "Sometimes relationships change, they don't always end. Ours changed and we both needed and wanted other things. I adore Scott, he really is one of my best friends."

When the triplets are born, they will be welcomed into a very extended family. Two of them will be quintuplets with Saffron, Aspen, and Orlando, the oldest children of Tony and Barrie. The third baby will be the twin to Barrie and Scott's child Valentina.

Barrie has been quoted as saying he never thought he would be "going down this road again but I'm so in love with Scott and have so enjoyed having Valentina, that when Scott said he'd love to do it again I jumped at the chance. And here we are, pregnant yet again. I love it."

Similarly, Tony didn't think he would be going down this road again but changed his mind after Scott and Barrie brought Valentina home.

The men are fighting to change how parents are recognized on birth certificates Photo by Olya Kobruseva from Pexels

Welcome home, babies

After the triplets come home from the hospital, they will be sharing the 10 bedroom mansion with the extended family. They may also make history in the United States.

Their fathers have already done so in Britain; Barrie and Tony fought to change birth certificates across the pond. Before they lodged their case, the legal documents read father and mother, and now they read parent one and parent two.

The current goal of the three men is to have the law changed to allow three birth parents on birth certificates. They say that their situation might be unique right now, but they believe that it will become the norm in the future.

Currently, there are other cases challenging the birth certificate laws. One that is high profile is about a trans man who is about to give birth to his second child. The man plans to give birth in Sweden, where they allow for him to be named the father of the child.

His petition reads in part: "Birth certificates should record legal parenthood. Parents need the choice to register according to their legal gender or gender neutrally. The gender neutral 'parent' label should be available to anyone to choose."

It goes on to read that every parent should be recognized and granted legal rights, even those whose children were born via surrogacy.

As of press time, there are no court dates. Nor have any officials commented.