Couple sue doctor after IVF embryo mixup caused them to give birth to another couple's baby

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdNLt_0d7T6QZC00
Daphna and Alexander Cardinale in a video released by their lawyersCourtesy Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway

Alexander and Daphna Cardinale say they knew something was wrong with their baby, conceived using In vitro fertilization (IVF) when she was born in September 2019. Their baby girl's complexion was darker than either of theirs, among other feelings that something wasn't right. However, they shook it off and moved on. 

Over the next few months, Alexander says that he started to wonder if something terrible had happened. Daphna tried to convince her husband that he was overreacting, that there were fail safe's in place at the IVF lab to prevent anything bad from happening. Soon though, even she couldn't deny that something did seem to be off about the baby's genetics

Even though friends and family members commented on the baby's race, the Cardinales, including their oldest daughter, fell in love with the baby. The bliss was about to be cut short.

A phone call from the California Center for Reproductive Health shook Daphna. The representative asked for a picture of the baby. This sent red flags up for Daphna, who was beginning to see why her loved ones wondered what was happening. 

She finally decided to quiet everyone's fears that there was a mixup at the lab and bought a home DNA test. Alexander and Daphna got samples from the baby and each other. They sent it off, not knowing the life-changing news they were about to get.

The Results Are In

In November 2019, The Cardinales received the results in an email. When they opened it, a tidal wave of emotions swept over them. Neither Daphna nor Alexander had genetic ties to the baby girl they had grown to love over the two months. 

Two fears emerged after the bombshell hit them. The first one was that they were going to lose the baby girl that they loved so much. And the second was that they had a biological child in the world that they needed to find. To help them with both problems, they hired a lawyer. 

Days later, they learned that the lab had found the baby girl's biological family. The Cardinales were also told that the parents had also recently given birth to a baby girl. 

Both couples decided to do DNA tests in December 2019. They received the news that each couple was raising the other's biological children on Christmas Eve. 

Shortly after, their attorney sent Alexander a photo of his biological daughter. The other family named her Zoë, which the Cardinales decided to keep calling her. 

Alexander told People magazine that it was odd to learn his daughter's name from someone else. That it was "weird" that he and Daphna did not name their baby girl. 

Their older daughter begged her parents not to swap babies with the other family. They began to do visits with the other family, each taking their biological children for brief times. By January 2020, they decided it was time for the children to be with their biological family. 

But the bond between the families was strong, and they remained friends. Alexander says they have essentially blended their families together. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BV7Qe_0d7T6QZC00
Alexander after being reunited with ZoëPeiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway

Dig to the truth 

The Cardinales have filed a lawsuit against the California Center for Reproductive Health, Dr. Eliran Mor, their IVF doctor, and a lab that More owns for negligence, breach of contract, medical malpractice, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and battery over the mistake. Their attorney, Adam Wolf, said that mistakes are part of human nature, but safeguards should have been to avoid a mixup like what happened to his clients. 

Experts within the field say that there should have been protocols in place to prevent this from happening. One of the things that should happen is that an employee at the IVF clinic should double-check the embryos before they are implanted into the mothers. 

Another safeguard most clinics use is a color-coded system for vials and lab dishes. This is usually used because people generally remember color better than they do names. 

Under normal circumstances, there is only one lab involved in caring for the embryos. This is to avoid a mixup like what happened with the Cardinales. 

Dr. Nicole Noyes, an IVF specialist not involved in the Cardinales case, summed up the feelings of both families as best as she could. "Carrying the wrong baby, raising the wrong baby for a month or a year or however long, and then swapping it out. It's not like swapping out your earrings. I can do that in a heartbeat, but you wouldn't do that with a child."

Dr. Mor and a representative for CCRH both declined to comment. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
True CrimeFamiliesMedicalLawsuitCalifornia

Comments / 269

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

Rochester, MI
3032 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Michigan State

Woman claims State of Michigan is stopping her from adopting her own granddaughter because agency worker is adopting her

The state of Michigan is blocking Ruth Mihailoff from adopting her own granddaughterPhoto by Ron Lach from Pexels. Ruth Mihailoff says that the State of Michigan won't let her adopt her grandchild, according to WXYZ. In 2018, the child, who, for confidentiality reasons, will remain nameless, was placed in her grandmother's care after her birth mother lost custody due to a drug addiction.

Read full story
48 comments
Livonia, MI

Couple celebrated nuptials by taking wedding pictures at restaurant where they met

Julie and Zack Williams eat a sub on their wedding dayNic Antaya. Julie and Zack Williams were strangers when they met on December 8, 2017, at a Subway restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. Nearly four years later, they got married on October 22.

Read full story
5 comments
Michigan State

Michigan parents forced to adopt children born via surrogacy

Jordan and Tammy Myers caring for their twinsTammy Myers. At ten months old, the Myers twins are thriving, according to their mother. The babies are happy and growing like sprouts. Their mother, father, and older sister love them and do their best to make them happy.

Read full story
304 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor native helps raise visibility for trans community

Brian Michael SmithPatrick Raycraft / Hartford Courant. Paul Rudd may have been named the "sexiest man alive" by People magazine, but another actor is making headlines and history for the magazine. Brian Michael Smith is the first trans man that has been named one of the sexy men to watch. They captioned his picture with, "And we will definitely not have a hard time keeping an eye on him."

Read full story
6 comments

Rockmond Dunbar exit from 9-1-1 explained

Spoiler warning: Article contains spoilers about the 11/15/2021 episode of 9-1-1 Fans of the hit show, 9-1-1, were surprised last night when Michael Grant announced that he was leaving. This resulted from original cast member Rockmond Dunbar leaving the show over the Covid-19 safety protocols put in place by the studio, 20th Century Fox, including requiring actors to be vaccinated.

Read full story

Danny Fenster returns home after Myanmar conviction and imprisionment

It's been a crazy week for foreign journalist Danny Fenster. Last week officials in Myanmar convicted him of spreading false information and contacting illegal organizations. After imprisoning him for months. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Read full story
1 comments

Bannon turns himself into FBI on contempt of Congress charges

After being formally indicted on contempt of Congress charges on Friday, former Trump aide Steve Bannon has surrendered to the FBI. The charges stem from him not complying with a subpoena from the House of Representatives seeking testimony and documents regarding the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Read full story
Michigan State

Video footage missing in Santo case, $11k reward offered

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley revealed in a letter that the security cameras at Yakeley Hall were not working when Brendan Santo went missing. He went on to say that MSU is working on fixing this issue by installing more than 300 cameras all around the campus.

Read full story
1 comments
Royal Oak, MI

Group working to save the Main Art Theatre In Royal Oak

Shockwaves were felt throughout the creative and moviegoing communities on June 12, when the iconic Main Art Theatre billboard in Royal Oak announced that it would not reopen. The message was that their landlord had thrown them out and the 80-year journey the theatre and community went through together.

Read full story

J. Edgar Hoover had Lucille Ball investigated after Communist admission

Today Lucille Ball is known as the mother of the modern-day sitcom and a doyenne of physical comedy. However, in 1953, Ball was called to testify in front of the House Un-American Activities Committee. During questioning, she admitted that she was a registered Communist.

Read full story
14 comments
Michigan State

Michiganders now have a nonbinary option for license

Michigan resident can now choose a third option for sexWMMT. As of November 10, nonbinary Michigan residents can choose the option of "X" for their sex, a move that has been in the works since November 2019. When Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson worked on making it easier for transgender residents to change their sex marker on state-issued IDs.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Confessed killer set to go free, victims' family and prosecutors work to stop it

Robert Miles confessed to killing two women, Sandra Fisher (37) and Michelle Markland (14), nearly 30 years ago. Now he is scheduled to go free as soon as December 28, one day before the anniversary of the murders.

Read full story
113 comments

Larkin returns to Red Wings after family emergency, team wins

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned to the ice after taking a week off for a family emergency. He missed games in Montreal, Boston, and Buffalo. But his comeback seemed effortless and boosted the confidence of the team.

Read full story

LAPD Officer Granted Parole 30 Years After Guilty Plea

When William Leasure was arrested in 1991, it sent shockwaves through the Los Angeles Police Department. Theories abounded that the traffic cop must have taken an undercover assignment. There was no way he had committed the crimes that he was accused of.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Ask For Help In Identifying Arson Suspect

While parents took their little ones out for Halloween, one man pulled a nasty trick in one Detroit area. Surveillance shows that the men tried to set a house on fire on Mark Twain Street, near 7 Mile. The attempted arsonist approached the home several times. He is holding a Molotov cocktail bomb in his hands.

Read full story

Fugitive Caught And Charged In Daughters' Murder

Many immigrant parents worry that their children will not remember the homeland's traditions after the move to the United States. They try to instill these values and practices into their kids, but some prefer the American way. It can lead to fighting within the family.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Drivers To Get Car Insurance Refund

Insured drivers in Michigan to get refundPhoto by Taras Makarenko from Pexels. The Michigan Catastrophic Fund Association's board voted to send refund checks to drivers in the Mitten State, the group said in a statement on Wednesday. This action comes days after Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for refunds to insured drivers under the 2019 law that lowered medical costs and made unlimited health coverage optimal.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Innocent Woman Arrested After Ex-boyfriend Frames Her

Seemona SumasarNicole Bengiveno/The New York Times. A cop shouted at Seemona Sumasar after pulling the young woman over. She wasn’t sure what the violation was or why he was yelling at her. The cop screaming at her only added to the confusion. She was forced out of the car by the officer.

Read full story
14 comments
Hawaii State

Ex-Soldier Pleaded Guilty To Murder Of His Wife, Covering It Up

Marriage is hard. The warning is given to couples who are planning on tying the knot all the time. Most want the honeymoon phase to last forever. However, as most people realize, it will end eventually. Even if keeping the love alive is hard, many will make it through the ups and downs that life throws at them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy