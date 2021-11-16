Danny Fenster returns home after Myanmar conviction and imprisionment

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyHIe_0cyPuVpJ00
Danny FensterMyanmar Now

It's been a crazy week for foreign journalist Danny Fenster. Last week officials in Myanmar convicted him of spreading false information and contacting illegal organizations. After imprisoning him for months. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Days later, he was freed.

An official for Myanmar told reporters that the journalist "has been released and deported. We will release details why he was released later."

Many in Michigan are crediting the surprise release to Bill Richardson. He met with the leader of Myanmar four times, twice unofficially and twice officially. Details of the meeting are being kept under wraps, but the result is Fenster coming home to his family.

Richardson told reporters, "It feels great. He's safe, that's all that we want..."

Fenster says that being in prison was not fun; he was not beaten or starved during his time in jail. There was no form of torture that he experienced. But being freed from prison feels like a gift.

"I'm feeling alright physically, it's just the same privations that come with any form of incarceration, you just go a little stir crazy. The longer it drags on, the more worried you are it's never going to end.Happy to be on my way home. I'm incredibly thankful for everything Bill has done. Everything this foundation has done..."

It should be noted that while Richardson is a diplomat for the United States, the work he did, in this case, was not directed by the government. This is because having him act as an official for a government would have sent a message that the U.S. views the governing authorities of Myanmar as legitimate.

Homecoming

Fenster landed at the JFK airport in New York City this morning. He was greeted by the press, who wanted to know how he was feeling and what his plans were once he got home. His answer was, "Get a shave and a haircut."

There was also an implication that his work with Frontier Myanmar was not over, even though it is likely that he will not be allowed back in the country under the current regime.

Frontier Myanmar is an online magazine covering news and business within the country. Fenster is the managing editor for the publication.

"I still gotta get ahold of my family at Frontier Myanmar, we still got a lot of work to do. It's been a long time coming, a moment I've been imagining so intensely for so long. It's surpassing everything I could have imagined."

Friends and family in Fenster's hometown of Huntington Woods are prepared for his return. They have a sign out that says "Welcome Home Danny." It is something that they have worried about, and thought might not happen for a long time.

"We cannot wait to hold him in our arms. We are tremendously grateful to all the people who have helped secure his release, especially Ambassador Richardson, as well as our friends and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months."

The stress of Fenster's trial and subsequent conviction roiled them. There was concern that he would be mistreated or worse. Fenster has repeatedly said that while the prison was not fun, he was fed, and nobody beat him up. He did admit to some other issues, however.

He told reporters that he went through some typical issues while in jail, like being a bit stir crazy. There was also a fear that imprisonment would never end, that he would be stuck in prison for the rest of his life.

As of press time, Fenster was in New York and waiting on his flight back to Michigan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Cold Cases From Around The World.

Rochester, MI
2075 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Michigan State

Michigan parents forced to adopt children born via surrogacy

Jordan and Tammy Myers caring for their twinsTammy Myers. At ten months old, the Myers twins are thriving, according to their mother. The babies are happy and growing like sprouts. Their mother, father, and older sister love them and do their best to make them happy.

Read full story
206 comments
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor native helps raise visibility for trans community

Brian Michael SmithPatrick Raycraft / Hartford Courant. Paul Rudd may have been named the "sexiest man alive" by People magazine, but another actor is making headlines and history for the magazine. Brian Michael Smith is the first trans man that has been named one of the sexy men to watch. They captioned his picture with, "And we will definitely not have a hard time keeping an eye on him."

Read full story
5 comments

Rockmond Dunbar exit from 9-1-1 explained

Spoiler warning: Article contains spoilers about the 11/15/2021 episode of 9-1-1 Fans of the hit show, 9-1-1, were surprised last night when Michael Grant announced that he was leaving. This resulted from original cast member Rockmond Dunbar leaving the show over the Covid-19 safety protocols put in place by the studio, 20th Century Fox, including requiring actors to be vaccinated.

Read full story

Bannon turns himself into FBI on contempt of Congress charges

After being formally indicted on contempt of Congress charges on Friday, former Trump aide Steve Bannon has surrendered to the FBI. The charges stem from him not complying with a subpoena from the House of Representatives seeking testimony and documents regarding the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Read full story
Michigan State

Video footage missing in Santo case, $11k reward offered

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley revealed in a letter that the security cameras at Yakeley Hall were not working when Brendan Santo went missing. He went on to say that MSU is working on fixing this issue by installing more than 300 cameras all around the campus.

Read full story
1 comments
Royal Oak, MI

Group working to save the Main Art Theatre In Royal Oak

Shockwaves were felt throughout the creative and moviegoing communities on June 12, when the iconic Main Art Theatre billboard in Royal Oak announced that it would not reopen. The message was that their landlord had thrown them out and the 80-year journey the theatre and community went through together.

Read full story

J. Edgar Hoover had Lucille Ball investigated after Communist admission

Today Lucille Ball is known as the mother of the modern-day sitcom and a doyenne of physical comedy. However, in 1953, Ball was called to testify in front of the House Un-American Activities Committee. During questioning, she admitted that she was a registered Communist.

Read full story
14 comments
Michigan State

Michiganders now have a nonbinary option for license

Michigan resident can now choose a third option for sexWMMT. As of November 10, nonbinary Michigan residents can choose the option of "X" for their sex, a move that has been in the works since November 2019. When Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson worked on making it easier for transgender residents to change their sex marker on state-issued IDs.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Confessed killer set to go free, victims' family and prosecutors work to stop it

Robert Miles confessed to killing two women, Sandra Fisher (37) and Michelle Markland (14), nearly 30 years ago. Now he is scheduled to go free as soon as December 28, one day before the anniversary of the murders.

Read full story
113 comments

Larkin returns to Red Wings after family emergency, team wins

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned to the ice after taking a week off for a family emergency. He missed games in Montreal, Boston, and Buffalo. But his comeback seemed effortless and boosted the confidence of the team.

Read full story

LAPD Officer Granted Parole 30 Years After Guilty Plea

When William Leasure was arrested in 1991, it sent shockwaves through the Los Angeles Police Department. Theories abounded that the traffic cop must have taken an undercover assignment. There was no way he had committed the crimes that he was accused of.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Ask For Help In Identifying Arson Suspect

While parents took their little ones out for Halloween, one man pulled a nasty trick in one Detroit area. Surveillance shows that the men tried to set a house on fire on Mark Twain Street, near 7 Mile. The attempted arsonist approached the home several times. He is holding a Molotov cocktail bomb in his hands.

Read full story

Fugitive Caught And Charged In Daughters' Murder

Many immigrant parents worry that their children will not remember the homeland's traditions after the move to the United States. They try to instill these values and practices into their kids, but some prefer the American way. It can lead to fighting within the family.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Drivers To Get Car Insurance Refund

Insured drivers in Michigan to get refundPhoto by Taras Makarenko from Pexels. The Michigan Catastrophic Fund Association's board voted to send refund checks to drivers in the Mitten State, the group said in a statement on Wednesday. This action comes days after Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for refunds to insured drivers under the 2019 law that lowered medical costs and made unlimited health coverage optimal.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Innocent Woman Arrested After Ex-boyfriend Frames Her

Seemona SumasarNicole Bengiveno/The New York Times. A cop shouted at Seemona Sumasar after pulling the young woman over. She wasn’t sure what the violation was or why he was yelling at her. The cop screaming at her only added to the confusion. She was forced out of the car by the officer.

Read full story
14 comments
Hawaii State

Ex-Soldier Pleaded Guilty To Murder Of His Wife, Covering It Up

Marriage is hard. The warning is given to couples who are planning on tying the knot all the time. Most want the honeymoon phase to last forever. However, as most people realize, it will end eventually. Even if keeping the love alive is hard, many will make it through the ups and downs that life throws at them.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Wife, Lover Convicted Of Conspiring To Murder Husband

Most people go to church to be closer to their Lord. The church leader is supposed to be the moral guide and help those that have lost their way. Bringing people back to or closer to God should be their guiding mission.

Read full story

Woman Scams Friends And Banks Out Of Money

New York City is often called the Concrete Jungle. While this label is meant to deter people who want to move there, there is a thimble of truth in the moniker. Some wolves will eat another human alive if given the chance. Most will do it without so much as a semblance of guilt over what they have done. Such is the case with Anna Sorokin or, as many in Manhattan knew her, Anna Delvey. Miss Sorokin was found guilty by a Manhattan jury, but she showed no remorse for her "big scam," as the judge called it.

Read full story
17 comments
Lucas, TX

Housewife's Self-Defense Argument Leads To Acquittal

Candy Montgomery After Her AcquittalDallas Morning News. Many stay-at-home moms are busy. They take care of the children, do laundry and keep the house, as well as cook dinner for the family. There is minimal downtime for them to do anything for themselves.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy