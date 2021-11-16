Bannon turns himself into FBI on contempt of Congress charges

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3enG_0cxC2vgk00
Steve BannonMichael Vadon via Wikimedia

After being formally indicted on contempt of Congress charges on Friday, former Trump aide Steve Bannon has surrendered to the FBI. The charges stem from him not complying with a subpoena from the House of Representatives seeking testimony and documents regarding the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Bannon faces two counts of contempt of Congress. One for refusing to appear before the House Select Committee for a deposition. And the other for failing to turn over documents relating to his refusal to run over the documents requested by the committee.

If convicted, Bannon would face a minimum of 30 days and up to one year in jail. While also having a monetary fine of up to $1,000 each.

The former Trump advisor is expected to appear in court later today.

He has said that Trump told him not to cooperate, that the former president would be exerting executive privilege over anything related to January 6. However, Bannon did not work for the government at the time of the attacks.

Trump and his allies have sought to claim executive privilege on the January 6 documents. Biden agreed to turn them over to the committee.

Last week Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that the former president did not have the right to exert executive privilege. Trump and his legal team immediately appealed the decision; the case is currently pending.

Meanwhile, the House says they will continue to vote on charges against anyone who tries to subvert their investigation into the January 6 attack.

On Friday, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. issued a joint statement saying that those who avoid testifying or refuser to turn over the documents to them will face charges.

"Steve Bannon's indictment should send a clear message to anyone who thinks they can ignore the Select Committee or try to stonewall our investigation: no one is above the law. We will not hesitate to use the tools at our disposal to get the information we need."

They also went on to warn that even if Bannon, Trump, and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows continue to refuse to turn over the documents, they will get to the bottom of what happened on January 6.

"While we're determined to get all the information we're seeking, Mr. Meadows, Mr. Bannon, and others who go down this path won't prevail in stopping the Select Committee's effort getting answers for the American people about January 6..."

Republican lawmakers have taken issue with the charges against Bannon. They feel the Department of Justice is being used against political allies of Trump and other conservative-leaning politicians.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY, released a Twitter statement claiming Democrats were using the DoJ to get rid of their enemies.

"For years, Democrats baselessly accused President Trump of 'weaponizing' the DOJ. In reality, it is the Left that has been weaponizing the DOJ the ENTIRE TIME — from the false Russia Hoax to the Soviet-style prosecution of political opponents..."

Stefanik's colleague, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told his Twitter followers that Republicans would love to speak with several top Biden aides, including White House chief of staff Ron Slain and national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

"Joe Biden has evicerated Executive Privilege, there are a lot of Republicans eager to hear testimony from Ron Klain and Jake Sullivan when we take back the House."

It is believed that Republicans would like to talk with the Biden aides about the Afghanistan exit in August.

Multiple reports suggest that contempt of Congress charges are rarely prosecuted. Usually, both sides come to an agreement, according to a bipartisan Congressional Research Services report. It can take months for the settlement to come together.

