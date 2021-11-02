Justice Department Sued To Prevent Publishing Industry Merger

Author Ed Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS7RL_0ckK75Pl00
Penguin Random House LogoPenguin Random House

The Justice Department has filed paperwork to stop the upcoming merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster. They allege that the combined company would be too large and contribute to lower wages for authors. However, the publishers shot back that this is government overreach and nothing in the lawsuit proves that this is an anti-trust situation.

Anti-trust is one of the few areas that there is not partisan fighting in Congress. Both sides are concerned about companies becoming too large and the implications for American people.

The lawsuit sets the stage for a big debate about anti-trust and how big is too big for a company to be. It will also test anti-trust laws in the United States.

Attorney General Merrick Garland released a statement about the case:

“If the world’s largest book publisher is permitted to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important industry. American authors and consumers will pay the price of this anticompetitive merger – lower advances for authors and ultimately fewer books and less variety for consumers.”

Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster countered the statement saying that the Justice Department is missing the bigger picture. They claim there is plenty of competition for them and that writers will not miss out on opportunities because Amazon is a major player now. Here is their statement:

“The publishing industry is, and following this transaction will remain, a vibrant and highly competitive environment. PRH and S&S compete with many other publishers including large trade publishers, newer entrants like Amazon, and a range of mid-size and smaller publishers all capable of competing for future titles from established and emerging authors.”

However, the lawsuit includes passages that seem to contradict the publishers current stance. When putting together the proposal for the merger, there are passages that say the United States is and "oligopoly" and the combination of the two companies will help them retain their status as the biggest publisher in the world.

The publishers have retained Daniel Petrocelli of O’Melveny & Myers as their lawyer. He defended AT&T and Warner Brothers when the Justice Department sued to stop that merger. Ultimately, he prevailed in that case and executives at both companies are hoping that lightening will strike twice.

Petrocelli previewed the defense tactic he plans to use. Building off of the statement released by the publishers, he argued that there is strong competition for both consumers and writers. He also went on to claim that the merger will help promote even more growth and competition.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court In District of Columbia, comes days after the Author Guild sent a request to the Justice Department to stop the merger from happening. Here is the statement they released:

“The deal would bring well more than half of key U.S. book markets under the control of a single corporation, which poses a variety of potential threats to freedom of speech and democracy in the United States. The takeover falls clearly within the standard of illegality set by the Clayton Act and should be summarily rejected.”

Passed in 1914, The Clayton Act prevents companies from acting like monopolies and form colluding with one another.

As of press time, the Author Guild has not released a statement about the lawsuit.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Ed Anderson is a true crime and gossip writer from Detroit, Michigan. He has worked as a writer and marketer for many websites and companies, including Vocal Media, Dex, and now HVY. Ed is the author of several true crime books, most recently Love You to Death, and hosts and owns the daily Drunk Gossip podcast.

Rochester, MI
1172 followers

More from Author Ed Anderson

Larkin returns to Red Wings after family emergency, team wins

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin returned to the ice after taking a week off for a family emergency. He missed games in Montreal, Boston, and Buffalo. But his comeback seemed effortless and boosted the confidence of the team.

Read full story

Confessed killer set to go free, victims' family and prosecutors work to stop it

Robert Miles confessed to killing two women, Sandra Fisher (37) and Michelle Markland (14), nearly 30 years ago. Now he is scheduled to go free as soon as December 28, one day before the anniversary of the murders.

Read full story
105 comments

LAPD Officer Granted Parole 30 Years After Guilty Plea

When William Leasure was arrested in 1991, it sent shockwaves through the Los Angeles Police Department. Theories abounded that the traffic cop must have taken an undercover assignment. There was no way he had committed the crimes that he was accused of.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Police Ask For Help In Identifying Arson Suspect

While parents took their little ones out for Halloween, one man pulled a nasty trick in one Detroit area. Surveillance shows that the men tried to set a house on fire on Mark Twain Street, near 7 Mile. The attempted arsonist approached the home several times. He is holding a Molotov cocktail bomb in his hands.

Read full story

Fugitive Caught And Charged In Daughters' Murder

Many immigrant parents worry that their children will not remember the homeland's traditions after the move to the United States. They try to instill these values and practices into their kids, but some prefer the American way. It can lead to fighting within the family.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Drivers To Get Car Insurance Refund

Insured drivers in Michigan to get refundPhoto by Taras Makarenko from Pexels. The Michigan Catastrophic Fund Association's board voted to send refund checks to drivers in the Mitten State, the group said in a statement on Wednesday. This action comes days after Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for refunds to insured drivers under the 2019 law that lowered medical costs and made unlimited health coverage optimal.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Innocent Woman Arrested After Ex-boyfriend Frames Her

Seemona SumasarNicole Bengiveno/The New York Times. A cop shouted at Seemona Sumasar after pulling the young woman over. She wasn’t sure what the violation was or why he was yelling at her. The cop screaming at her only added to the confusion. She was forced out of the car by the officer.

Read full story
14 comments
Hawaii State

Ex-Soldier Pleaded Guilty To Murder Of His Wife, Covering It Up

Marriage is hard. The warning is given to couples who are planning on tying the knot all the time. Most want the honeymoon phase to last forever. However, as most people realize, it will end eventually. Even if keeping the love alive is hard, many will make it through the ups and downs that life throws at them.

Read full story
Independence, MO

Wife, Lover Convicted Of Conspiring To Murder Husband

Most people go to church to be closer to their Lord. The church leader is supposed to be the moral guide and help those that have lost their way. Bringing people back to or closer to God should be their guiding mission.

Read full story

Woman Scams Friends And Banks Out Of Money

New York City is often called the Concrete Jungle. While this label is meant to deter people who want to move there, there is a thimble of truth in the moniker. Some wolves will eat another human alive if given the chance. Most will do it without so much as a semblance of guilt over what they have done. Such is the case with Anna Sorokin or, as many in Manhattan knew her, Anna Delvey. Miss Sorokin was found guilty by a Manhattan jury, but she showed no remorse for her "big scam," as the judge called it.

Read full story
17 comments
Lucas, TX

Housewife's Self-Defense Argument Leads To Acquittal

Candy Montgomery After Her AcquittalDallas Morning News. Many stay-at-home moms are busy. They take care of the children, do laundry and keep the house, as well as cook dinner for the family. There is minimal downtime for them to do anything for themselves.

Read full story
Denver, PA

Mortician's Murder Case Ends In Conviction

Michael and Jan Roseboro were a power couple in Denver, Pennsylvania. Their wedding in 1989 was well attended with family and friends. The Roseboros appeared to be deeply in love and the perfect couple.

Read full story
2 comments

Fetty Wap Arrested, Pleads not Guilty To Drug Charges

Fetty WapJohannes Eisele/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images. Moments before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud on Thursday, rapper Fetty Was was arrested at CitiField in New York. This was set to be a pivotal moment for the young star; many were calling it a comeback moment for him. But that turned on a dime when the FBI appeared.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Former NYPD Officer Sentenced In Murder For Hire Plot

A judge sentenced a former NYPD officer to four years in prison on Friday. Valerie Cincinelli pleaded guilty to obstructing an investigation earlier this year. Before she was sentenced, she begged the judge to go easy on her. She claimed to have changed and lost everything because of this case.

Read full story
15 comments

Missing Girl Found But Mystery Continues

Nell CrospeyAuthor Unknown Picture In Public Domain. The Cropsey family was well known in Brooklyn. They had amassed a fortune by being merchants. Because the family had such deep roots in the community, they were the first ones asked when someone needed rare goods.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Society Woman Got Away With Shooting Her Husband With Help From Mother-in-Law

In 1940, Ann Woodward met William Woodward sr. while she was working as a showgirl in New York City. The two flirted; electricity filled the air between them. When the couple left the club together, tongues were wagging.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman Framed By Ex-boyfriend After Breakup

A cop shouted at Seemona Sumasar after pulling the young woman over. She wasn’t sure what the violation was or why he was yelling at her. The cop screaming at her only added to the confusion. She was forced out of the car by the officer.

Read full story
Albany, NY

Woman, Lover Plot To Kill Her Husband

In 1826, Jesse Strang grew tired of being a husband and father. His life had not turned out like he expected it would. He craved excitement, adventure, and romance. Instead, he was given boredom and a passionless marriage to a woman he did not love.

Read full story

Model and Billionaire's Breakup End In Lawsuits

Steven Cloobeck met Stefanie Gurzanski through a "matchmaker," Katherine Abagain Le. The three of them had lunch one day in June 2020, with Le extolling her companions' virtues throughout the meal. Cloobeck was freshly divorced and looking for the love of his life. Gurzanski was a fresh-faced model on the upswing of her career.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy