Valerie Cincinelli Arrested Howard Schnapp

A judge sentenced a former NYPD officer to four years in prison on Friday. Valerie Cincinelli pleaded guilty to obstructing an investigation earlier this year. Before she was sentenced, she begged the judge to go easy on her. She claimed to have changed and lost everything because of this case.

"I've lost so much in the process. I've lost the only career I've ever wanted," Cincinelli told the Long Island Federal Court. "I was deeply damaged at that time. I will never, ever go back there again."

The words did little to make the judge sympathetic, however. During the sentencing, he said that the former cop found a way to try to make herself the victim in this case, even as she pleaded for a lenient sentence.

Her attorney believes that Cincinelli can be out within the next 12 months, with the two years she has spent in jail already counting as time served and with good behavior.

The Plot

Cincinelli sits in jail because of a murder-for-hire plot she formed against her ex-husband and her lover's daughter. Fellow officers had been tracking the plot for a while.

Cincinelli withdrew $7,000 from a TD Bank around Valentine's Day and gave it to her boyfriend. While that would have been a nice gift, it was so he could pay a hitman. She desperately wanted her ex, Issiah Carvalho Jr., killed as soon as possible.

It seemed as if the boyfriend, who remained unnamed in court documents, was on board with the nefarious plan. That is until Cincinelli decided that his teenage daughter needed to be killed as well.

Impatient For Murder

For those who haven't ever hired a hitman, it takes a while for the murder to happen. Cincinelli was tired of waiting after a few weeks and had a tantrum. She asked her boyfriend, "Did you do it yet?"

When he said no, she decided to take matters into her own hands. She decided how the murder of Carvalho Jr. should be done. The murder should occur "in the ghetto," so "it would not look suspicious." Nothing says innocent like an ex and a step-daughter being killed relatively close together.

Cincinelli wanted her boyfriend's offspring killed fast too. When she was told it couldn't happen near the school, the former officer lost her temper. "Run her the f–k over, how about that," The faux mafia boss snapped.

Motives For Murder

Why would Cincinelli want people killed? Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Gatz says Cincinelli has "a history of violence and volatile relationships." Not such a shock when the relationships with her exes are examined.

A quick search shows Carvalho and another ex-husband filed for restraining orders. The reasons for the request were not immediately available. However, it is very telling that the men felt it necessary to ask for them.

As for why Cincinelli wanted her lover's daughter dead, it seemed as if the offspring was in her way. The NYPD officer wanted to get married, but the daughter did not seem to be on board with it.

Murder Most Provable

May 8, 2019, Cincinelli's boyfriend told her the murder of Carvalho happened. Her first thought was to make sure she was covered. She asked her man, "what her alibi would be if she were to be questioned by the police." Nothing says grief like making sure an alibi is in place.

To prove Carvalho was dead, the boyfriend showed her a text purportedly from the hitman. The message contained a picture of her ex dead in his car.

This was followed by a visit from a Suffolk County detective who "confirmed" Carvalho's death. Cincinelli cried crocodile tears and made a show about being upset that her ex's died.

Judge Jails

Carvalho wasn't really dead, of course. Law enforcement officers had warned him about the plot on his life. Shortly after the ruse, Cincinelli was arrested for hiring someone to kill her ex and her boyfriend's daughter.

Appearing in court, Cincinelli wore a maroon "PINK" sweatshirt and neon green sweat pants. She initially pleaded not guilty and was denied bail. Her Federal Defender argued for bail, but the judge denied it.

Judge Anne Shield said, "There is very strong evidence of guilt of the crimes of trying to get these two individuals murdered."

Prosecutors indicate that they would have introduced audio and video evidence with Cincinelli discussing the plot at trial. A development that would have likely helped them capture a conviction that would have

Dad Defends Daughter

Not everyone believes Cincinelli is guilty of the crimes she stands accused. Her father thinks this is all a setup by the boyfriend. His defense, "They were married, they have a kid together. … There is no way on the planet my daughter would have someone try to murder him. That's nonsense!"

He goes on to say the boyfriend has a history of making police reports against his daughter. "This jackass made allegations about her, and I'm sure he's behind this."

Valerie Cincinelli remains in jail. She claims to have lost everything because of this situation.

But her ex-boyfriend is concerned about what happens when she is free. He believes that she will try to finish the murder for hire plot and that she is a master manipulator.