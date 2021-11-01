Fetty Wap Arrested, Pleads not Guilty To Drug Charges

Moments before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud on Thursday, rapper Fetty Was was arrested at CitiField in New York. This was set to be a pivotal moment for the young star; many were calling it a comeback moment for him. But that turned on a dime when the FBI appeared.

Fetty is being held on Federal drug charges. According to the indictment, he is being charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, which was unsealed on Friday. Four other men were also arrested in connection with this case.

Lawyers for Fetty entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on Friday afternoon. He also waived his right to a speedy trial. That will count for the time between now and the next hearing, which is scheduled for November 24. Fetty will remain in jail for the time being.

Navarro Gray, Fetty's attorney, gave this statement to reporters: "We pray that this is all a big misunderstanding. He sees the judge today. Hoping he gets released so we can clear things up expeditiously."

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll also released a statement: "The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become."

Organizers for the Rolling Loud event said they were not aware Fetty Wap was under investigation when they booked him.

Past Trouble

However, this is not the first time that the rap superstar has seen the inside of a courtroom in a criminal matter.

In November 2017, New York Police arrested him for drunk driving, reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, illegally changing lanes, and drag racing. NYPD officers clocked his car going 105 mph on the Manhattan-bound side of the Gowanus Expressway. A breathalyzer test was done, it came back .09%, over the legal limit.

During that case, Fetty joked about the charges. He told reporters as he left court that November day, "I guess I'm going to have to start taking Ubers in New York. Anybody who knows me knows that I don't put people's lives in danger."

He justified the speed he traveled as being normal, "It was 2 a.m. in the morning. There were no cars on the highway." Fetty continued to claim, "If you live in New York, you know that."

FBI Investigation

The investigation started in 2019, according to multiple reports. It is a bicoastal, multi-million dollar drug distribution ring that they are trying to bust up and bring down. The organization is allegedly based in Suffolk County.

So far, there has been more than $1.5 million in cash recovered. The FBI has also taken 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition into their possession.