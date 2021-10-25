Financial Scandal Hits Real Housewives Star

Erika Jayne Louis Reed via Wikimedia

"It's expensive to be me; looking this good don't come for free…." Erika Jayne Girardi purrs on her song, Xxxpensive. In it, she brags about all the doors money has bought her. But was the money ill-gotten?

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know about the opulent lifestyle Erika lived. Season after season saw the burgeoning pop star spend money like it was going out of style. This behavior earned her a huge fan following, as some viewers lived vicariously through her.

However, there was criticism of Erika keeping things a bit too private. Her airtime seemed designed to make her a supporting player in the other women's lives or as an infomercial for her music career. There were very few scenes of her with her family or her husband.

When the press and fans questioned her about why she chose not to talk about her son or husband, Erika stated she decided to be on a reality show, not them. In June 2020, she shared a picture of her son in uniform. One commenter pointed out that he was an officer and wondered why the reality star would support Black Lives Matter.

The exchange seemed to back her argument for keeping her loved ones out of the spotlight. In her view, scrutiny over her son was not fair since he chose to live a more private life than she did, as did her husband.

Until a New York tabloid got wind of a big story: Erika Jayne filed for divorce.

Divorce Begets Scandal

Erika Jayne Files For Divorce, Page Six's headline blared. In the world of Bravo-lebrities, this was a shocker. Despite the age difference between Erika, 51, and Tom Girardi, 81, they seemed like a solid couple.

Or at least as solid as his bank account.

That's why the headline turned heads. At one point in his career, Tom was worth more than $100 million. But clients started complaining that their settlements were not being paid out to them.

One of the people who were shocked by the lack of a payout was Chicago-based attorney Jay Edelson. He worked with Tom on a lawsuit against Boening for a plane crash in Indonesia. There was a settlement payout, but no money ever passed to Jay's law firm.

Throughout 2019 and most of 2020, he hounded Tom for the money. A response from Tom or his firm never came.

Then Jay heard rumors that Tom might be stealing money from clients. It seemed a ludicrous idea at first. Everyone knew that the Girardis were wealthy beyond belief; why would they want to keep money awarded to their clients.

But with the divorce announcement, Jay began to wonder if the rumors were true. Since he viewed the Girardis' relationship as being transactional, there must have been a reason Erika was leaving.

He believed that reason was that Tom no longer had any money.

It Takes Money To Steal Money

When Erika Jayne decided to be a pop star, there were costs involved. The most significant cost was launching a record company, Pretty Mess records, and assembling the right people to help the business take off costs in the millions.

Then there was hiring songwriters and producers to start assembling the record. While these employees may not have cost as much, they would still need to be paid a decent wage. Along with this group of people would be the backup musicians that help create the song's aesthetics.

None of this includes filming the music videos. The clips can run in hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the concept of the videos. An Erika Jayne video consists of costume changes, expensive cars, and backup dancers. A small fortune was spent to make the videos.

It is estimated that Tom spent somewhere around $20 million to launch Erika's singing career. An astonishing amount. And one that has reaped a minimal reward. Only one single, How Many Fucks, has charted on the Billboard dance charts.

Further proof of extravagant spending can be seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When Erika joined the cast, she adopted her racy and decadent persona to fit in with the other women.

While filming the cast vacation episodes, Erika flew her "glam squad" to Dubai on her own dime. The makeup and hair team costs $40,000 a month. Some of her castmates were disgruntled that she felt the need to upstage them.

But was the money used hers legally?

Diamonds Are A Criminal's Best Friend

Some of Tom's former clients are demanding to know what Erika knew about his finances. Given that she seemed to enjoy spending money and flaunting it on the reality show, they believe she knew more than she was letting on.

As proof, they point to her signature on loan applications from 2019. The lender was a high-interest provider and required both Girardis to sign the paperwork. They posit that if Erika signed off on the loan, she must know that her husband had financial issues.

Further evidence that Erika knew about the embezzling can be found in her pacifying another of Tom's clients. An NFL player died, and his mother sued for the brain injury he sustained. The settlement should have been paid in 2018, but Tom never sent the money. She assured the family that the money was on its way.

The mother began hounding him. She needed that money. Finally, Tom paid her using his bank accounts. This set up warning flags across the legal industry. A lawyer should never have settlement money deposited into his personal bank accounts and vice versa. Implicating Erika is that the check sent to the client was from an account bearing both names. And it was for $200,000.

Erika was served with a subpoena in an $11 million lawsuit in 2020. A burn victim was owed the money and hadn't seen a penny from it. They demanded to question her, wanting to know how much she knew about her husband's finances.

It was shortly after this that Erika tried to detangle herself from Tom.

Real Consequences

As the divorce drama was playing out, Erika began filming another season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. For the first time in her tenure on the show, she was forced to let the cameras follow the drama in her personal life.

While Erika and her castmates were having a cocktail party, Holly Jones was waiting for Tom to pay out a settlement she was supposed to get from drug manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals. The check was comparatively small but would have made an enormous difference in her life.

She called and emailed Tom about the money nonstop. Holly wanted to use the money to fix up her trailer and make life comfortable for her son. When she learned that her lawyer had gone bankrupt, she cried. The money would not have put her on easy street, but it would have gone a long way towards a better quality of life.

In December 2020, a federal judge froze Tom's assets. The ruling came because the judge believed he had misappropriated at least $2 million in clients' money. This stemmed from the Indonesia plane crash case.

Tom's law firm filed for Chapter 7 involuntary bankruptcy weeks later. Trustees were appointed to look into the allegations of misappropriated funds and see if they could figure out what happened.

What they found was shocking.

The computers were antiquated at best. There were files from cases dating back decades. Old client files were next to canceled checks from the 1990s. Trustees were amazed at how inept the whole office was.

There was also evidence that Tom knowingly stole the money from his clients. There was more than $23 million in settlements in total, but payments were never sent to the rightful people.

The Fifth And Bounty Hunters

Chris Kamon, who was the CFO of the law firm at one time, is unhelpful. He told investigators that he would plead the fifth without being offered immunity.

Similarly, Tom did not attend a meeting with his creditors.

Both men have raised concerns about what they are hiding. And trustees are wondering how much Erika knew about her husband's activities. There are also theories that she helped him hide some of the money.

To prove that she has stolen goods, the trustees have asked the judge to appoint a special counsel. In a case like the one against Tom, a special counsel functions as a bounty hunter. They look for assets that might have been illegally given. Since there isn't a set wage for this role, the special counselors can keep up to 45% of what they find.

An attorney for Erika objected to one of the men the trustees put up for one of the roles. His name is Ronald Richards. He has provided a scathing commentary on the scandal and Erika, which formed the basis of the motion to appoint someone else.

Ronald has promised to watch every episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and take notes. He commented that the show does not offer Erika immunity and wants to make sure nothing is missed.

Trustees started to liquidate Tom's estate. Two private planes have been sold, and the mansion he shared with Erika has been listed for $13 million. Lawsuits he had been handling were transferred to other lawyers.

It's a stunning conclusion to what had been a brilliant law career.

Innocent Housewife?

In a scene from the show, Erika proclaims that she knew nothing about Tom's nefarious activities. Despite her detractors claiming otherwise, she says that there was no way for her to understand what was happening in the law firm. She is just as shocked as everyone else about the headlines.

Author Brian Moylan, who ghostwrote Erika's memoir, Pretty Mess, believes her. He said that while they worked on the book, he never felt that she hid anything from him. And he believes that he would have known it from the way she carried herself.

As she fights for her financial future, Erika is not holding back. She informed the judge and trustees that the property she possessed was hers. In court documents, she said that everything else was gifted from her husband outside of a few items in the house. In that case, she would be allowed to keep the items and go about her life.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump insinuated in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she believes Erika knew. Furthermore, she thinks that her former costar pushed her opulent lifestyle without regard for the victims.

But as Andy Cohen pointed out, Erika is innocent until proven guilty when asked about what he thought about the scandal.

Scandal Aftermath

While Erika discussed the implosion of her marriage on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has taken steps to protect herself. Her lawyer had advised her on what she can and cannot say on film. She has also begun taking the necessary steps toward her new life.

In 2020, she released a new album called Pretty Mess and seemed to be working on more music. The scandal won't be behind her for a long time to come, but Erika seems determined not to let it change the way she lives her life.

Tom does not have the luxury. He did not fight charges that he misappropriated clients' funds. As a result, he was disbarred from the California Bar Association and can no longer practice law.

However, that was likely going to be the case. In March 2021, Tom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. His brother has been appointed his guardian and is cooperating with the investigation.

After showcasing an over-the-top, luxurious lifestyle, Erika and Tom are in the fight of their lives now. Both could end up in jail and fines that run-up to the millions, which would land them in the poor house. A fate worse than death for two people who are used to the finer things in life.