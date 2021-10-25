Los Angeles, CA

Teen Almost Got Away With Stealing Lamborghini

Author Ed Anderson

The moment Max Wade saw Eve Deider that late February 2011 day, it was lust at first sight. He had to have her. There was nothing that the teen boy would not do to win the affections of his dream girl. Nothing.

He decided that the best way to catch her eye was to drive a fancy car. But to win a girl like Eve, the ride would have to be equally remarkable. It could not be just any expensive vehicle; it had to be one that made a statement.

Max decided that it needed to be a Lamborghini.

In the San Fransisco area, it was common knowledge that celebrity chef Guy Fieri brought his Lamborghini to a local car dealership. Detailing work was being done on the race car.

The stars seemed to be aligning for Max. His dream car was within his reach, which in turn would drive Eve right into his arms. Then he could cruise the streets of San Fransisco with the confidence of a man who had it all.

First, he had to get the car, which required a strategic plan and a place to stash the car for a while. Then, he would ask Eve to be his girl and show off his new car and lady love at the same time.

His new life was starting to come into focus.

Lambo: Impossible

Max's first step in his scheme was to get a storage unit at CSI Mini-Storage facility. He put his motorcycle in it so as not to arouse suspicion. Then he staked out the dealership where Guy's Lamborghini was being worked on.

A plan started to form. It was partly based on the Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible franchise. He would propel himself down into the garage, using rope and levies set up in advance.

As his scheme came together, Max thought about what Eve would say when she found out what he did for her. There wasn't a doubt in his mind that this would be the beginning of their love story.

He became laser-focused on getting the girl. But that required him to get the Lamborghini first. Once he felt confident that he would get the car without being caught, Max put his plan into action.

The morning of March 8, 2011, was go time. Most of the heist was caught on the car dealership's surveillance camera. It appeared as though Max wanted to show off his skills. Albeit, he was dressed in all black and had his face covered with a helmet.

Soon after, the first employees came into work and discovered the Fieri's car gone. They called the police, and the search was underway. Because of the heist's sophistication, there were precious few clues as to the thief's identity.

Max didn't care, in any case. The first step to his new life was complete. Next, he had to show Eve and ask her to be his girlfriend.

Rejection Shot

After waiting a few days for the media attention surrounding the theft to die down, Max made his move on Eve. He asked her to go out with him, promising to pick her up in style. Hesitantly, she agreed but was worried about his age. She was 19 years old, and he looked to be 15.

Not wanting to blow his chance, Max showed her an ID that said he was 18 years old. It aged him by one year but enough to make her feel more confident in saying yes to the date.

For various reasons, Eve put off the date a few times. When it finally happened, Eve felt uncomfortable. Max talked about sex and them being a couple nonstop. She voiced her concerns and admitted that she wasn't ready for something serious. A previous relationship had come to an abrupt end, and she wanted to heal.

Undeterred, Max persisted. He told her that they would be married and have babies. Before he dropped her off, he made a pass at her. There were promises that if they hooked up, things would be different. Eve continued to say no.

After she was safely at home, she sent a message saying that she was not interested in continuing with any relationship. Max did not take the news well.

When Even began dating Landon Wahlstrom, it complicated Max's life plan. Something he could not abide.

On April 13, 2012, Max dressed in the same gear as he wore during the Lamborghini heist, stalked Eve and Landon. Once he found them in the latter's white truck, he shot at them.

The couple suffered minor injuries. And the twisted tale began to unwind.

Discovering The Crimes

Weeks after the shooting, Max walked around as a free man. He believed that the police would never tie him to either crime. His feelings were still hurt over Eve's rejection, but he still thought that she would still choose him in the end. After all, he still had the Lamborghini.

He didn't know that the cops were conducting a search at his storage facility on an unrelated case. One officer got a glimpse into Max's unit and believed the missing Lamborghini was in there.

After obtaining a search warrant, officials searched the unit. Not only did they find Guy's car, but also the gun used to shoot at Eve and Landon. Max was called to come to the storage facility.

Upon his arrival, he was placed under arrest. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Max pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He also asked for the venue to be changed because he could not get a fair trial. The judge denied the motion.

At the trial, his defense argued that the state had no evidence. Their client was nothing more than a scapegoat to soothe the ego of a fragile celebrity.

Prosecutors showed a video of Max driving in the Lamborghini. They also laid out the timeline of Max's obsession with Eve. The state argued that her rejection caused him to shoot at her and Landon.

Conviction Life

After weighing the arguments on both sides, the jury voted to convict Max Wade. He was sentenced to 21 years and four months for stealing the car, then received a life sentence for attempted murder.

In February 2021, 10 years after the heist, Max's lawyers won a legal battle. They asked a judge to reduce his sentence, which happened. The judge agreed and reduced his sentence by 10 years. He will be eligible for parole in 2025.

Max's obsession with a girl led him to a criminal life. His notoriety will follow him for the rest of his life.

